Science fiction is a genre that has a deep and varied history within the art of cinema. Many groundbreaking and deeply influential science fiction films have been released over the years, making it one of the premiere expressions of possibilities on-screen. From massive blockbuster franchises like Star Wars and Jurassic Park to masterful standalone pieces of art like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Metropolis, countless sci-fi movies are perfect from start to finish.

However, while the majority of audiences are aware of the largest and most popular sci-fi masterpieces, many other exceptional films haven't received the same levels of widespread notoriety despite high quality. From underappreciated gems that took years for people to fully recognize to critically acclaimed films that were simply overlooked due to lack of marketing, the science fiction genre is filled with hidden gems that can even rival the best that the genre has to offer. These underappreciated sci-fi triumphs are pretty much perfect and worthy of the audience's time.

10 'Chronicle' (2012)

Directed by Josh Trank

While the found footage concept completely dominated the world of horror in the early 2010s in the wake of films like Paranormal Activity, Chronicle is a sci-fi thriller twist on the found footage genre to exceptional results. The film follows a trio of high school students who uncover a mysterious crystal in a hole in the woods that gives them telekinetic abilities. Messing around with their newfound powers, a rift in their friendship soon forms when they discuss the ramifications of using them on others.

Chronicle provides a deeply realistic and grounded approach to a superhero story elevated thanks to the exceptional footage filmmaking on display. The film finds ways to show off not just the inherent joy and excitement from the humble beginnings of superpower experimentation but also the harsh and terrifying realities and ramifications that their powers have on those around them. Especially when considering how much more prevalent superhero movies have grown since its release, Chronicle still stands out as one of the most original takes on the genre.

9 'Operation Avalanche' (2016)

Directed by Matt Johnson

The conspiracy theory of the moon landing is one of the most infamous and discussed of all time. Hollywood even had a take on it with this year's Fly Me to the Moon. Long before that rom-com, director Matt Johnson combined his signature style of humor with the terrifying prospects of conspiracy in Operation Avalanche. The film sees a group of undercover CIA agents sent to NASA posing as a documentary crew to check in on their progress on the moon landing. Soon, they come up with the idea to fake the moon landing in case the real thing fails.

Operation Avalanche works exceptionally well as a hilarious yet powerful statement about the dread of paranoia and the actions required to keep a conspiracy under wraps but only scratches the surface with its deeper themes. It uses the very essence and concept of faking the moon landing as a brilliant jumping-off point for a statement of artistic passion and individuality in the face of larger powers and corporate demands. Few films can balance such mature and dark themes while staying hilarious throughout, a testament to Johnson's abilities as a filmmaker.

8 'Moon' (2009)

Directed by Duncan Jones

A philosophical thriller about the dangers of isolation on a beautiful space backdrop, Moon is an exceptional one-man show that allows Sam Rockwell to show off his unrestrained acting talent. The film sees Rockwell as Sam Bell, an astronaut who only has three weeks left on his three-year contract on the Moon, having been alone at a manufacturing facility to obtain lunar resources with the help of computer assistant GERTY. However, Sam's world is completely flipped upside down when he discovers that he is not as alone as he thinks.

Many factors have made Moon one of the most beloved and acclaimed sci-fi films that continue to stand the test of time in the eyes of fans 15 years after its release. From Rockwell's exceptional lead performance to the inherent intrigue and suspense built throughout its mystery to the top-notch visual depiction of space that still holds up to this day, Moon was unexpectedly influential to modern sci-fi blockbusters.

7 'Dark City' (1998)

Directed by Alex Proyas

From Alex Proyas, the acclaimed director of The Crow and I, Robot, comes Dark City, a gothic visual masterclass that combines a slick, dimly lit style with one of the most creative and original takes on a sci-fi world. The film follows John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell), a man who awakens with no memories but is the suspect of murder in a world with no sun. In an attempt to find the true culprit responsible and the truth about his past, Murdoch scours the city while on the run from a terrifying group of beings with telekinetic powers.

The clear highlight of Dark City is its brilliant set design and worldbuilding, weaving together a world of mystery, terror, and visual mastery. The designs and effects still hold up to this day, with all of these aspects and flair further amplifying the strengths of the core story and classic amnesia mystery. Dark City plays with darkness, both as a tangible concept and as a tool for its visual style, to an exceptional degree, giving it a signature look that no sci-fi film has been able to replicate effectively since.

6 'Mars Express' (2024)

Directed by Jérémie Périn

One of the best and most enthralling French animated films in recent memory, Mars Express uses its visual style and exceptional worldbuilding to tell a layered crime procedural in the world of androids and artificial intelligence. The film follows private detective Aline Ruby and her android partner Carlos Rivera as they are tasked with uncovering a dark conspiracy theory involving corruption, brain farms, and a missing girl who holds a secret that could upend every robot in operation.

Mars Express features one of the most stylish and creative modern interpretations of a cyberpunk futuristic world, fully delving into the adult and dark underbelly of what a futuristic world could provide. From robot clones working as strippers to an underground business of people renting out their brains for a shadowy organization's nefarious plans, the creativity on display in Mars Express is a sight to behold. Still, the lead characters' genuine connection and humanist attributes add a degree of sympathy despite the futuristic setting, making Mars Express a perfect sci-fi experience.

5 'A Scanner Darkly' (2006)

Directed by Richard Linklater

While acclaimed director Richard Linklater is most commonly known for his exceptional work making cult classic comedies like School of Rock and Dazed and Confused, A Scanner Darkly shows off his talent in sci-fi and animation. The film follows undercover policeman Bob Arctor (Keanu Reeves), who lives in a not-too-distant future riddled by a dangerous new drug that has taken over the populace. With the new drug and a high-tech suit that allows him to conceal his identity, Bob begins to lose sight and mind of who he truly is while on his latest case.

The rotoscoped style of A Scanner Darkly allows Linklater to hone in on the storytelling and intricate performances while taking massive creative swings in terms of visual clarity and style. The film fully embraces the chaotic aspects of its mystery, and while it's certainly willing to leave the audience in the dark at times, it also brings everything together powerfully and emotionally, recontextualizing itself. A Scanner Darkly makes a powerful statement about the pain of addiction and police corruption, painting a portrait that, despite its sci-fi aesthetic, hits like an emotional truck thanks to being all too real.

4 'THX 1138' (1971)

Directed by George Lucas

Before George Lucas changed the landscape of science fiction with his groundbreaking Star Wars, he directed a much more experimental and symbolic film, THX 1138. Lucas's directorial debut shows a futuristic, fully totalitarian society, with a technician named THX 1138 (Robert Duvall) living an uneventful life between his work and the government-mandated drugs that keep people as puppets. However, when THX goes without drugs for the first time, he begins to foster feelings for a woman, with the two starting a relationship in secret.

THX 1138 takes clear inspiration from other dystopian stories like 1984 yet has a distinct creative angle and visual flair that could only come from Lucas. The wildly creative film received mixed reactions when it first came out before being a frequent topic of reexamination following Lucas' massive explosion of popularity post-Star Wars. Even to this day, however, few people remember this quaint and singular story from the humble beginnings of Lucas's career, which still stands out as a singular and flawless sci-fi story.

3 'Ad Astra' (2019)

Directed by James Gray

One of the biggest features of modern science fiction filmmaking is its ability to bring to life deeply realistic and powerful sci-fi worlds and sequences that never could have been possible in the past. Easily one of the best in this avenue has been Ad Astra, which tells a reflective story that ranks as one of the best portrayals of grounded realism in sci-fi. The film follows astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt), who is tasked with traveling into the deep etches of the solar system, searching for answers to a mysterious phenomenon that threatens to destroy Earth.

While many science fiction films opt to create wild and ever-expansive worlds brimming with the heights of technology and scientific worlds, Ad Astra's grounded and realism-focused approach is refreshing in comparison. The film features one of the best visual depictions of outer space to date that take a large screen theater to fully appreciate. Still, sequences like the moon buggy chase remain some of the most enthralling that modern filmmaking can provide.

2 'Altered States' (1980)

Directed by Ken Russell

Many sci-fi stories tend to play by the standard conventions and rules of the genre. However, the limitless creativity of technological advancement also acts as an effective gateway for experimental and psychedelic filmmaking. One film that makes exceptional use of the limitless possibilities and terror that technology provides is Altered States, a living nightmare of body horror and mind-blowing visuals. The film follows a research scientist set on finding the absolute boundaries of consciousness by using sensory deprivation and hallucinogens to create terrifying and unexplainable states of consciousness beyond memory, time, and possibly reality itself.

Altered States finds a brilliant balance between disgusting and shocking visuals with profound and intelligent storytelling. The result is an experience that, while far from approachable to the average person, is deeply satisfying and rewarding for those who witness its majesty. Altered States brings the very concepts of horror and science fiction to their absolute limits in a display of pure, unrestrained experimentation, creating an otherworldly experience that has grown to be a fan favorite among the few who have witnessed it.

1 'Primer' (2004)

Directed by Shane Carruth

Time travel is one of the most popular and immediately understandable concepts in the world of science fiction, with the possibility of traveling through time leading to some of the most iconic sci-fi films of all time. However, the very concept of time travel is hard to articulate realistically as it's impossible to create a concrete and paradox-free time travel story. Of the few that have tried, the clear exception to the rule and one of the most ingenious portrayals of a time travel story of all time is the low-budget masterpiece Primer.

Primer's interpretation of time travel and its consequences is some of the smartest and most intricate in film history, with a defined set of rules and concepts that lead the way to its small-scale exploration of morality and chronology. The film has amassed a reputation for being difficult to follow or comprehend at times, especially with its mind-boggling ending and implications. Still, there is an ingrained style and energy that makes Primer a joy to watch, whether it be someone's first or fiftieth time watching.

