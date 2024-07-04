The word “underrated” gets thrown around a lot, to the point where maybe it’s one descriptor that’s overrated… or just overused. And here, it’s going to get used again; one more instance of it being thrown around, or thrown onto the pile. But it’s fun, you know? Highlighting underrated titles can be a win-win. Those who haven’t heard of such titles can check them out, and those who have can feel good about themselves for having already done some deep-digging.

The science fiction genre is home to plenty of underrated movies, given the sheer quantity of sci-fi that’s existed since the silent era (Metropolis is, after all, one of the greats, and came out in 1927). The following films are some of the best and most underrated sci-fi movies, including the likes of cult classics, oddities that have to be seen to be believed, and some international films that didn’t necessarily make an impact on a global scale upon release, but should have.

10 'The Super Inframan' (1975)

Director: Hua Shan

Close

Alongside calling The Super Inframan a sci-fi movie, it’s also classifiable as a superhero film and a martial arts movie, with Shaw Brothers Studios producing it. It’s about monsters trying to take over the world, a desperate experiment done to make one man the only person who can stop it, and then a showcase for non-stop fight sequences performed by people who are generally in clunky, cumbersome-looking monster costumes.

It's kind of stupid, but The Super Inframan seems aware of exactly what it is, and doesn’t have any pretensions about being some kind of martial arts masterpiece in the traditional sense. Instead, it’s a wonderful blend of monster movie, superhero film, and action cinema, just feeling relentless, chaotic, wild, and entirely unpredictable in all the best ways. It can’t be overstated just how entertaining this one ends up being.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Voyage of the Rock Aliens' (1984)

Director: James Fargo