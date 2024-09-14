Science fiction is a genre greatly defined by its creativity and vast possibilities, with the limitless avenues of technology, space, and scientific concepts creating a wide variety of exciting and enticing concepts. As with any genre, several concepts and themes are often repeated in film, with one of the most iconic and instantly engaging premises in sci-fi being that of virtual reality. The concept of having one's consciousness transported and inhabiting another body, whether a version of oneself or a digital avatar, has been an exciting concept for decades, largely popularized in the 80s and 90s.

The concept continues to find itself being expanded upon and used as a jumping-off point for a multitude of exceptional science fiction films, ranging from modern blockbusters to all-time classics of the genre. There are many different creative ways to explore and examine the concepts of virtual reality, with no one singular film having a concrete answer as to how the technology will affect the real world. Especially with virtual reality technology and the metaverse continuing to be on the rise in the modern era, there is no better time than the present to look back on film's interpretation of virtual reality technologies.

10 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Warner Bros.

Adapted from the widely successful science fiction novel and acting as a love letter to fandom and pop culture as a whole, Ready Player One takes place in a future where the majority of humanity spends their time in OASIS, a virtual reality simulation with limitless worlds and possibilities. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film follows a select group of players who are hard at work searching for a secret treasure hidden within OASIS from the creator, said to give whoever finds the treasure full ownership of OASIS.

Ready Player One acts as a wild explosion of pop culture, being one of the very few science fiction worlds that uses other media as a way to add more realism and direct connections to our own world. While the majority of the film's excitement and selling points come from the abundance of references, the core coming-of-age story at the center of it all is still worth checking out. Spielberg makes the most out of the virtual reality premise with his signature touch to create an effective best of both worlds.

9 'Surrogates' (2009)

Directed by Jonathan Mostow

Taking a more jaded and dark turn on the isolation that virtual reality provides, Surrogates is a sci-fi action film that truly delves into the consequences of the widespread adoption of virtual spaces. The film takes place in a futuristic world where the majority of humanity is living in isolation, choosing to interact through surrogate robots instead of traveling out into the world themselves. However, after several surrogates end up being mysteriously murdered, police officer Tom Greer (Bruce Willis) is forced to leave his home for the first time in years to investigate the murders directly.

Surrogates uses its premise as a great jumping-off point for creative robot action, commentary on the increasing abundance of isolation in modern society, and some engaging, in-the-moment twists. The premise is easily one of the most ingenious and exciting aspects of the film, allowing for a great number of creative possibilities not just from the prospects of people controlling robot versions of themselves, but the fight for one's humanity as the only non-human in the vicinity.

8 'Source Code' (2011)

Directed by Duncan Jones

Image via Summit Entertainment

Combining virtual reality and time loops together to create a highly engaging and unpredictable sci-fi experience, Source Code makes the best of both worlds through its implementation of the two classic premises. The film follows Captain Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal), a decorated soldier who finds himself waking up in the body of an unknown man, having been tasked with finding a bomber aboard a Chicago commuter train. As he attempts and repeatedly fails to find the bomber, he is given additional chances to experience the 8 minutes leading up to the bombing to find out who is responsible.

Source Code combines virtual reality, time loops, and a deeply engaging mystery to create a highly engaging sci-fi experience that acts as some of the best examples of each respective trend and concept. It's rare to see a film manage to balance all of these aspects into its plot without losing track of what's important, yet the pacing and structure work exceptionally well both in the moment and on rewatches. It all comes to a head thanks to Source Code's deeply satisfying ending that wraps everything together into a single cohesive package.

7 'Minority Report' (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via 20th Century

One of the most unique and brilliant original premises in sci-fi film history, Minority Report takes place in the late 21st century, where the latest technology can predict crimes before they've even been committed. This technology allows the police force of the future to make arrests so that crimes don't happen in the first place. However, a pristine top-line officer finds himself in hot water when he's seen committing murder in the future, forcing him on a mad chase both away from the authorities and to figure out both who and why he would murder in the first place.

Minority Report takes a varied and one-of-a-kind approach to a virtual reality story, as instead of having its characters entering another world, it acts as a vision of the future for characters to use for research and information. Still, the virtual reality present within the film is deeply centralizing to its entire futuristic world, creating a high-stakes unpredictable thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The film is widely acclaimed as one of the best sci-fi films of the early 2000s, as well as a highlight of the careers of everyone involved.

6 'Total Recall' (1990)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via TriStar Pictures

One of many exceptional sci-fi satire films from director Paul Verhoeven, Total Recall is one of the premiere examples of the dread and confusion that can come from waking up in an unfamiliar body. The film follows construction worker Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger), living in a far-off future where Mars has been colonized and used to mine valuable intergalactic materials. However, after a visit to a company meant to manufacture fake memories, he ends up flipping his entire life upside down when he begins to suspect that the life he's living isn't true.

There are a lot of intricate moving parts to Total Recall's world that have made it one of the most enthralling and deeply engrossing science fiction worlds put to film. The way that the film tackles themes of virtual reality and fragmented psyche across different bodies was deeply ahead of its time and still strikes a chord with many audiences decades later. While the film would eventually receive a disappointing remake years later, it would only serve to further prove exactly how well the original film has held up to modern sci-fi blockbuster standards.

5 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii and Mizuho Nishikubo

While virtual reality is a concept that is widely explored and touted in the world of live-action sci-fi filmmaking, when it comes to animation there is a singular experience that stands above the rest, that being the masterpiece Ghost in the Shell. The film takes place in a future that has been destroyed and decayed by the rise of cybernetics and the internet, leading the way to a rise in brain hacking. One notorious hacker known simply as "The Puppetmaster" finds themselves the target of cyborg security agent Motoko Kusanagi as they attempt to put a stop to his crimes.

Ghost in the Shell presents a striking and highly influential vision of a cyberpunk world, combining the best and worst aspects of technological advancement to create a masterclass of visual spectacle. Virtual reality and robotic bodies are simply just one tool in the toolbox of worldbuilding and possibilities that the film provides, with all of these different pieces and perspectives coming together to create a powerful piece of adult animation rarely seen in the medium during this era.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 8, 1995 Director Mamoru Oshii Cast Atsuko Tanaka , Akio Otsuka , Iemasa Kayumi Runtime 82

4 'Tron' (1982)

Directed by Steven Lisberger

Image via Buena Vista Distribution

When it comes to films that massively popularized the concept of virtual reality and uploading oneself to other worlds in the medium of film, one of the first to truly explore the concept was the sci-fi classic, Tron. The 80s cult classic follows video game developer Flynn finding himself being transported into the digital world after hacking into the mainframe of his ex-employer, becoming a part of the game he was designing. In his venture to bring peace and balance to the digital world, he finds himself teaming up with the physical manifestation of a security measure simply known as Tron.

While the film hasn't aged perfectly in the over 40 years since its original release, it's difficult to understate just how much of an impact that Tron has had not just in the world of virtual reality films, but science fiction as a whole. The special effects and visual design present throughout Tron were some of the most groundbreaking and revolutionary effects of the era, with its worldbuilding still being one of its strongest elements. The world and concept of the film still hold a special place in the hearts of audiences, with love also being shared for the eventual sequel, Tron: Legacy, and the upcoming third film, Tron: Ares.

3 'eXistenZ' (1999)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Alliance Atlantis

Director David Cronenberg has always found great success in creating strange, experimental twists that make the most of science fiction, with his take on a virtual reality story perfectly amplified by his signature style. In eXistenZ, the future of video games and experiences are felt through physical, fleshy consoles that are directly plugged into people's bodies and have them experience the game through their minds. When a widely acclaimed developer finds herself a major target of assassination attempts due to her work, she finds herself traveling inside her latest game alongside her bodyguard to make sure it hasn't been damaged.

Cronenberg has never shied away from having a more raw, unreserved approach to science fiction, with eXistenZ taking a more visceral and uncomfortable approach to the concept of virtual worlds. The film does a great job of delving into the mass blurring of lines when traveling in and out of these virtual worlds, to the point where the characters themselves start to lose track of whether they are or aren't currently in the game. It has one of the most visually distinct explorations of virtual world technology in film, combining the classic attributes of the concept with Cronenberg's love of Lovecraftian flesh and body horror.

Existenz Release Date April 23, 1999 Director David Cronenberg Actors Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jude Law, Ian Holm Run Time 97 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

2 'Inception' (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to the spiraling concept of traveling inside of worlds that are in themselves inside of worlds, the mind-melting concept is most effectively mastered in Christopher Nolan's Inception. The film follows a group of thieves who are experts in traveling inside of the dreams of their targets, now finding themselves tasked with implanting a thought in the subconscious mind of their latest target as if they thought of it themselves. Led by Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), the heist soon takes a turn for the worse when Cobb is forced to face demons from his past head-on.

Nolan is unrivaled in his ability to bring wild, non-linear, and mind-melting stories to a massive blockbuster scale, with Inception being one of his most iconic and memorable feats in this style of storytelling. The film is constantly breaking barriers when it comes to its virtual reality dream traversing premise, going layers and layers deep into its hunt, each having its own events and stories unfolding. It's about as close to perfect as a sci-fi film can get, and has been a fan favorite ever since its release.