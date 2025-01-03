CGI, or Computer-Generated Imagery, is one of the most commonly used tools in the modern movie industry. Ever since the mid-1990s, CGI has regularly been used throughout all kinds of movies across all kinds of budgets and genres in order to bring to life things that would be too impossible or too costly to bring to life through practical means, such as the liquid form of the vicious T-1000 in Terminator 2 Judgment Day.

However, not every usage of CGI is nearly as impressive or useful as it should be. From big-budget Hollywood blockbusters such as Jabba the Hutt in the Star Wars Special Editions to cheap ripoffs like the mechs in Atlantic Rim, there is no shortage of CGI atrocities. Here are the 10 sci-fi films with the worst CGI.

10 'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Directed by Renny Harlin

Deep Blue Sea is a science fiction horror film first released in 1999. Directed by Renny Harlin, who also directed Die Hard 2 and The Long Kiss Goodnight, the plot follows a research team, including Dr. Susan McCallister, played by Saffron Burrows, who also appeared in Troy and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and handler Carter Blake, played by Thomas Jane of The Punisher and The Mist fame, that has to survive against an army of genetically altered sharks after the station becomes damaged.

Deep Blue Sea has very questionable CGI for its sharks. For example, during the infamous scene in which a corporate executive named Russell Franklin, played by Samuel L. Jackson of Pulp Fiction and The Incredibles fame, is giving a resounding speech to motivate the others, only to be eaten by a poorly rendered CGI shark. This scene not only exemplifies the lackluster CGI used for the sharks, but it also removes a lot of the menace that such creatures should have in a movie such as this, leaving the main threat of the movie to be more of a joke than a genuine threat to its characters.

9 'The Thing' (2011)

Directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.

The Thing is a science fiction horror film first released in 2011. It serves as a prequel to the 1982 film of the same name. Directed by Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. in his directorial feature debut, the story follows a scientist named Kate Lloyd, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Swiss Army Man fame, as she finds herself having to survive against an alien shapeshifter that has infiltrated the research base she is stationed at.

The Thing has particularly bad CGI effects for its titular creature. For instance, when Edvard, played by Trond Espen Seim, who also appeared in Amundsen and Troubled Water, is taken over and attacks the other researchers, he joins with Adam, played by Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles and Not Another Teen Movie fame, and as their faces join, Adam's face becomes CGI in a very unconvincing way. This not only pales in comparison to the excellent practical effects of the original, but also lessens the fear that the alien antagonist can generate due to appearing more like a cheap video game cutscene than anything else.

8 'Spawn' (1997)

Directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé

Spawn is a science fiction superhero film first released in 1997. It is based on the Image Comics character of the same name created by The Amazing Spider-Man artist Todd McFarlane. Directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé, who also directed Halloweentown High and Garfield Gets Real, the plot follows the titular superhero, played by Michael Jai White, who also appeared in Black Dynamite and The Dark Knight, as he embarks on a quest of vengeance after returning from Hell.

Spawn has bad CGI throughout, but especially for the demon Malebolgia, voiced by Frank Welker of Scooby-Doo and Transformers fame, as his CGI model is very clearly unfinished throughout. In addition, during the climax during which Spawn is in Hell, there are a bunch of other Spawns performing basic movements against an obvious green screen background. The CGI being this incomplete throughout shows how insanely rushed not only the CGI is, but also how the film itself as a whole was fully rushed beyond all rational levels, leading to the ultimate quality of the final product suffering massively as a result.

7 'The Lawnmower Man' (1992)

Directed by Brett Leonard

The Lawnmower Man is a science fiction horror film first released in 1992. It is based on the 1975 short story of the same name created by illustrious horror author Stephen King. Directed by Brett Leonard, who also directed Man-Thing and The Dead Pit, the story follows a gardener named Jobe, played by Jeff Fahey, who also appeared in Lost and Planet Terror, as he finds himself gaining extraordinary intelligence and antagonistic tendencies after a series of virtual reality experiments by scientist Dr. Lawrence Angelo, played by Pierce Brosnan of James Bond and Mrs. Doubtfire fame.

The Lawnmower Man has extremely outdated CGI throughout. This is best seen in the virtual reality scenes. For example, when Jobe gains a digital form, this form is very blocky and pixelated, with very stiff body movements and equally stiff lip movements. This awkward presentation of Jobe's final form leads to the distinct lack of tension, especially during the final act in which the antagonist is supposed to be at his most threatening, instead coming across as more of a VFX novelty at best.

6 'Octopus' (2000)

Directed by John Eyres

Octopus is a science fiction horror film first released in 2000. Directed by John Eyres, who also directed Project Shadowchaser and Judge and Jury, the plot follows a submarine crew, led by Captain Jack Shaw, played by David Beecroft, who also appeared in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Creepshow 2, that is attacked by a giant octopus that had been mutated by a nuclear warhead decades earlier.

Octopus uses very cheap-looking CGI for its titular monster throughout. For instance, when the octopus attacks the cruise ship in the climax, its tentacles emerge from the water and latch onto the hull, with the choppiness and poor texturing of the creature on full display. This painfully lackluster CGI is made only more painful by the brief scenes in which it is brought to life with convincing practical effects, as these effects were abandoned in favor of CGI that appeared unconvincing, even by the standards of made-for-TV movies, leading to Octopus being completely forgotten amidst an endless sea of similarly cheap direct to TV films due to the subpar CGI that was chosen over the practical effects.

5 'Yonggary' (1999)

Directed by Hyung-rae Shim

Yonggary is a science fiction kaiju film first released in 1999. It serves as a remake of the 1967 film Yongary, Monster of the Deep. Directed by Hyung-rae Shim, who also directed The Last Godfather and Tyranno's Claw, the story follows Dr. Hughes, played by Harrison Young of Saving Private Ryan and House of 1000 Corpses fame, as he tries to find a way to stop an alien invasion that uses the titular monster as its champion.

Yonggary has exceptionally poor CGI for its titular monster. For example, when Yonggary is first brought to life by the alien invaders, the transition from fossilized remains to living creature is extremely obvious, with its final appearance seeming borderline unfinished. This is further shown when Yonggary moves, as this leads to rubbery movements that lead to it appearing incredibly fake throughout. And this lack of quality is further exacerbated with the introduction of another monster called Cykor, who not only looks just as fake as Yonggary, but also looks incredibly similar to Yonggary only with minor alterations, adding a layer of laziness on top of the already awful designs and movements.

4 'Ultraviolet' (2006)

Directed by Kurt Wimmer

Ultraviolet is a science fiction action film first released in 2006. Directed by Kurt Wimmer, who also directed Equilibrium and Children of the Corn, the plot follows an assassin named Violet, played by Milla Jovovich of Resident Evil and The Fifth Element fame, as she seeks to protect a young boy named Six, played by Cameron Bright, who also appeared in The Butterfly Effect and Thank You for Smoking.

The action in Ultraviolet is drastically hindered by the quality of its CGI throughout. For instance, during the motorcycle chase scene, Violet drives on the side of the wall, following which the scene abruptly goes from mostly practical effects to very obvious CGI for everything from the police cars to the glass that her bike cuts up to Violet herself. This abrupt change leads to the audience being taken out of the experience due to the sudden shift to this obvious CGI. Unfortunately, CGI of a similar quality is used throughout the rest of the action scenes, increasing the frustration of the audience to the point that any viewer is likely to give up on the experience.

3 'Atlantic Rim' (2013)

Directed by Jared Cohn

Atlantic Rim is a science fiction monster film first released in 2013. Directed by Jared Cohn, who also directed Vendetta and Shark Season, the story follows a team of mech pilots, played by David Chokachi of Baywatch and Psycho Beach Party fame, Jackie Moore of The Black String and BlackJacks fame, and Treach of Oz and The Family Business fame, respectively, as they fight an alien invasion from beneath the sea.

Atlantic Rim has extremely lazy CGI for its monsters and robots throughout. For example, during the fight scenes, the robots move and look like Rock'Em Sock'Em Robots, punching the poorly rendered monsters in a very slow and unexciting way, with some of these monsters clearly not even being finished before they were haphazardly forced into this blatant cash grab of the far superior Pacific Rim. This lack of action leads to a boring experience that should be full of fun if somewhat brainless monster fights instead of the lazy endeavor that this is, which is only further exacerbated by the robots all being the same palette-swapped model throughout.