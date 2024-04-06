The wonder of the science fiction genre is mostly how it transports audiences to near-future scenarios, makes them question what's next for all humanity, and provides food for thought with its often mind-blowing narratives. Naturally, when combined with the fascinating mystery genre, which does one hell of a good job of intriguing audiences and keeping them curious, the sub-genre makes for one of the most powerful categories in film.

Over time, many sci-fi mystery movies have left a strong impression on worldwide viewers — whether as a consequence of their flawless execution or intellectually stimulating premise. This leaves us wondering: which are the most memorable so far? From Robert Zemeckis's Contact to Andrei Tarkovsky's Solaris, we celebrate the best sci-fi mystery movies, ranking them by entertainment value and overall quality.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Image via Warner Bros.

Regarded as one of the best sci-fi films of all time by NASA scientists, Contact stars the incredible Jodie Foster in the lead role. It focuses on Dr. Ellie Arroway's (supposedly based on real-life SETI researcher Jill Tarter) discovery of extraterrestrial intelligence through radio proof after years of searching. A message is found hidden in the signal. The question is: can Dr. Ellie decode its full meaning?

This adaptation of Carl Sagan's bestselling novel is intriguing and entertaining, making for quite a satisfying hard sci-fi watch for those who enjoy the genre. In addition to its obvious science fiction elements, the well-crafted mystery and suspense in Zemeckis's film elevate it to higher levels. Contact is an absorbing and thought-provoking film that compellingly tackles politics and themes of faith and science, often leading audiences to question the relationship between reason and belief.

9 'Moon' (2009)

Director: Duncan Jones

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Featuring Sam Rockwell in one of his best dramatic performances, Moon is an underrated feature in the sci-fi genre that meditates about loneliness and isolation while depicting astronaut Sam Bell on a three-year stint on the moon. There, he sends back to Earth parcels of a resource that helps our planet's power problems, with the help of his computer GERTY, and faces an existential crisis.

Thanks to its great direction and writing, the engaging, at times even moving, quiet, and slow-paced sci-fi mystery Moon is a must-watch. The story is compelling enough to keep audiences intrigued. Furthermore, thanks to the realistic depictions of the three-dimensional protagonist's struggles, Duncan Jones's movie comes across as humane and relatable.

Moon Release Date July 10, 2009 Runtime 97 minutes

8 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Director: Richard Kelly

Image via Pandora Cinema

Psychological thriller aficionados are likely familiar with Richard Kelly's Jake Gyllenhaal-led genre-bending movie, which also throws science fiction and mystery into the mix. The cult classic Donnie Darko follows an emotionally troubled teenager who sleepwalks his way out of a bizarre accident and is ever since haunted by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit who manipulates him into committing a series of crimes.

Although not a scary film (it does feature some jumpscares but doesn't solely rely on them), the eerie Donnie Darko builds tension flawlessly, partly because it works so well as a mystery movie. The story also encompasses the science fiction genre through time travel depiction and its gripping alternative universe elements; for this reason, it has been regarded as a confusing film.

Donnie Darko Release Date October 26, 2001 Runtime 113

7 'Gattaca' (1997)

Director: Andrew Niccol

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Set in a not-too-distant future, Andrew Niccol's Gattaca provides viewers with a well-grounded dystopian tale of discrimination by following Ethan Hawke's less-than-perfect Vincent, a genetically inferior man who assumes the identity of a superior one (Jude Law) to follow his dreams of space travel. Will Vincent be able to keep his secret for long?

Nominated for a Best Art Direction Academy Award and a Best Original Score Golden Globe, the Black Mirror-ish murder mystery Gattaca is an incredible, cerebral sci-fi by Niccol, aided by Hawke's great performance and an absorbing social commentary on perfectionism and prejudice that questions highly advanced reproductive technologies and their consequences in society. A fun fact is that its title stands for the four nucleobases of DNA: guanine, adenine, thymine, and cytosine.

6 '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Image via Universal Studios

Starring Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt in the lead roles, 12 Monkeys is certainly among the most popular films of the decade in the sci-fi genre. It is inspired by Chris Marker's 1962 groundbreaking sci-fi short film La Jetée, and set in the future where the world is devastated by a disease. It is up to a convict sent back in time to gather information about the virus of human origin.

If readers aren't familiar with Terry Gilliam's critically acclaimed movie — nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Costume Design — it is certainly worth checking out; 12 Monkeys intriguingly explores the nature of memories, and identity and handles other discussed themes in the genre such as sanity and reality. Gilliam's movie's sci-fi elements rely on time travel, with the mystery being finding out who started the terrible pandemic.

12 Monkeys Release Date January 5, 1995 Runtime 129

5 'The Prestige' (2006)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros.

The Prestige may not be Christopher Nolan's best, but it is certainly a science fiction mystery masterpiece in its own right. The movie sees Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman (in two of their best acting efforts) as two stage magicians, illustrating their battle of wits to create the ultimate illusion in 1980s London.

As expected in a Nolan film, Christopher Priest's big-screen adaptation benefits from magical practical effects and immaculate writing that translates into its mind-bending story, which is also enriched by the two astounding central performances. Utilizing the "obsession destroys the artist" concept often seen in films and other media, this Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography Academy Award nominee sends out valuable messages about the ambitious, unquenchable pursuit of perfection and sacrifice as the cost of deception.

4 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Image via Warner Bros.

Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune, has established himself as one of the most talented filmmakers working today, proving time and time again that he unquestionably knows how to make a sci-fi movie (and craft breathtaking worldbuilding). In his Blade Runner entry, Ryan Gosling is Officer K., a young Blade Runner who discovers a long-buried secret that leads him to track down Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard and threatens to destabilize society.

Whether in terms of cinematography or visual effects, Blade Runner 2049 is an astounding piece of filmmaking. Gosling showcases his acting abilities by stepping into the shoes of a lonely replicant, perfectly embodying the feeling of solitude and alienation in a crowded city. With so many great aspects to it, it's not surprising why Villeneuve's movie, which ponders on identity and technology advancement, is so adored worldwide.

3 'Arrival' (2016)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Imaga via Paramount

Also from the mind of the talented Villeneuve, Arrival centers around linguist Louise Banks, portrayed by the exceptionally skilled Amy Adams, who teams up with the military to communicate with alien lifeforms after twelve mysterious spacecraft appear in 12 locations around the world. Louise takes a chance that threatens her life while attempting to unravel the mystery in a race against time.

Arrival is the definition of a terrific science fiction mystery film, as it contains elements from each genre and makes the most out of them with brilliant outcomes. It's impossible to be indifferent to Arrival's mind-boggling narrative and the film's twist ending, as it confronts viewers' perception of time as they know it and fosters deep reflection while simultaneously keeping boredom at bay.

2 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures

John Carpenter is a horror legend for many reasons. However, ranking high at the top of his best works list is his adaptation of the 1938 John W. Campbell Jr. novella Who Goes There?. The Thing stars Kurt Russell in the lead role and tells the story of a group of American researchers in Antarctica who confront an extraterrestrial being who assimilates and imitates other organisms, known as "Thing".

With advanced special effects made before the invention of CGI that stand the test of time, Carpenter's terrifying winter-set masterwork was a highly groundbreaking feature when it was released. As time passes, The Thing remains an essential sci-fi mystery movie, as it perfectly cultivates mystery, tension, and intrigue through its well-designed sci-fi elements, unforgettable narrative, and impeccable acting.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Runtime 109

1 'Solaris' (1972)

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Image via Mosfilm

Not including Andrei Tarkovsky's name on such a list would be a huge omission. The Russian filmmaker, who was also behind the revolutionary Stalker, directed the science fiction mystery Solaris, a movie that focuses on a psychologist sent to a space station orbiting the moon of a distant planet to discover what has caused the decrease of the space station's crew from 85 to only 3.

Often cited as one of the greatest science fiction films in movie history, Solaris is an incredible movie that audiences definitely do not want to miss. Tarkovsky's movie goes above and beyond by providing audiences with an incredible cinematic achievement while delivering a powerful, philosophical message about the importance of human connection and love.

