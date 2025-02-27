A suspenseful sci-fi series imbued with incredible production value, an all-star cast, and an engrossing, high-concept story of mystery, intrigue, and piercing parable, Silo has become a television sensation. Set in a devastated future world where what remains of humanity lives in underground silos, it follows engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) as she pursues her suspicion that the regimented society she lives in is based on a lie.

With its dystopian setting and overtones of government control and the ritualistic indoctrination of misinformation, Silo has understandably captivated millions. While the series itself is based on Hugh Howey’s novels, plenty of other books are available for fans of the series who love to immerse themselves in a profound story. From thought-provoking sci-fi trilogies to post-apocalyptic novels that already have small-screen adaptations, these books are perfect for those who want something similar to Silo.