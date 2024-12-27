For a genre that so frequently looks to the future for thrilling storylines, science fiction retains entertainment value regardless of when it was made. For modern audiences, older science fiction is a time capsule of the cultural beliefs of the time it was made, letting viewers peek into the past while speculating about the future.

With streaming services offering many classic examples of science fiction in their catalogs, there’s no better time to find a new old favorite to binge. Whether it’s a space station filled with political intrigue or a dogged pursuit of the unknown, these are ten older science fiction shows that deserve a watch.

10 'Farscape' (1999-2003)

Created by Rockne S. O’Bannon

Image via Sci-Fi Channel

A wormhole sends human astronaut John Crichton (Ben Browder) into the middle of an alien conflict in the beloved SciFi series, Farscape. Crichton may not understand who the Peacekeepers are, but he does know they consider him an enemy when the lost earthling is inadvertently responsible for the death of one of their own. With no clear way home and no understanding of the world he’s stranded in, Crichton will team with a motley crew in hopes they can all find their way to safety.

Farscape didn’t receive as much mainstream attention as a few of its contemporaries, primarily due to the lower viewership on the SciFi network, but the show commands a loyal fanbase. Practical effects created by the Jim Henson Company give the aliens a familiar charm that makes the series look unique compared to similarly structured programs. Farscape ran for four seasons before an unexpected cancelation led to storylines being wrapped up in a miniseries.

9 'Babylon 5' (1993-1998)

Created by J. Michael Straczynski

Image via Warner Bros. Television

A post-war space station designed in the hopes of diplomacy is the setting for Babylon 5. Earth is still recovering from a devastating war with the Minbari Federation, but ten years have begun to heal old wounds and create pathways for a shared and cooperative existence. On the Babylon 5 station, diplomats and military personnel from the galaxy’s different species are encouraged to meet and avoid future wars with peaceful resolutions.

The dense and carefully constructed plot was loved by its fans, who appreciated the overarching narrative's careful attention to detail. The series would run for five seasons, with series creator J. Michael Straczynski writing the majority of the episodes himself. Science fiction fans who have the patience to learn the intricacies of the show’s intergalactic politics will find Babylon 5 a rewarding watch.

8 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004-2009)

Created by Glen A. Larson & Ronald D. Moore

Image via SyFy

Humanity's last desperate attempt to survive extermination at the hands of its own creation is the driving force of the highly praised Battlestar Galactica. A reimagining of the 1978 science fiction series of the same name, Battlestar Galactica followed the last remnants of humanity that survived an attack from the deadly Cylons, an army of androids that humans were responsible for creating. Now adrift in space, the remaining humans look for a new place to colonize and thrive in, unaware the threat of the Cylons is closer than they think.

Originally released as a three-hour miniseries, Battlestar Galactica quickly received a series order on the SciFi network. Compelling scripts and strong performances from cast members like Edward James Olmos as Admiral Adama and Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin attracted viewers who were not typically science fiction aficionados. Considered one of the greatest shows of its era, Battlestar Galactica is worth a watch for newcomers and a rewatch for fans ready to reacquaint themselves with tense and intriguing storytelling.

7 'Firefly' (2002-2003)

Created by Joss Whedon

Image via 20th Television

The ideal of a Western against the landscape of outer space is the setting for the criminally unwatched Firefly. In Firefly, Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) is the captain of the Serenity, a ship home to a crew doing small odd jobs in the aftermath of an unsuccessful war resisting the governing body of the Alliance. A new passenger, River (Summer Glau), puts Mal and his crew on the Alliance’s radar when the truth about River proves to be more complicated than initially believed.

The short-lived Firefly only had a brief run of 14 episodes, but the adventures of the characters aboard the Serenity would continue on in comic books. A movie spin-off, Serenity, was released in 2005 as part of a planned trilogy, but low ticket sales capped the film as a one-off. The cast of future television mainstays like Morena Baccarin (Gotham) and Gina Torres (Suits) contribute to an ensemble that deserved a longer run together on the Serenity.

6 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Created by J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof & Jeffrey Leiber

Image via ABC Studios

Survivors may have walked away from a plane crash, but the island they find themselves on holds more questions than answers in Lost. Large in scope while still focusing on smaller character-based storylines, Lost mixed drama, romance, and science fiction into one ambitious package that became an instant hit. Whether it was deep in the jungle of the island or in the backstory of a survivor, mysteries were everywhere and audiences couldn’t wait to learn the answers to all of it.

At first glance, Lost seemed to be a show about survivors seeking rescue, but a deep mystery began to unfold that involved secret groups, timeless beings, and a healthy dose of time travel. No matter how far-flung the narrative becomes over the six seasons it was on ABC, the human connection formed between the characters grounds the conflict into relatable motivations. Lost was one of the most beautifully shot shows of its time, and years later, the mystical drama still stands out as a vibrant and fantastic series.

5 'The X-Files' (1993-2018)

Created by Chris Carter

Image via Fox

A dust-covered collection of FBI cases considered unsolvable was the basis for the hit Fox television show, The X-Files. Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) is a brilliant but reclusive outlier working on cases that feature unexplained or paranormal elements when he’s assigned a new partner, Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson). Scully is primarily there to keep an eye on the unpredictable Mulder, but over time, she begins to believe that there are things in the world that defy simple explanations.

The X-Files, much like Lost, found a way to package science fiction in a way that would be attractive to viewers who typically flipped past shows featuring aliens or spaceships. While other science fiction classics might require watching the episodes in order, The X-Files at least offers the option of standalone episodes that utilize a creature-of-the-week format. Episodes building on the larger story of Mulder’s role in a vast conspiracy will become more prevalent in later seasons, but there are plenty of creepy cases to discover for the casual fans looking for a quick diversion throughout the 11-season run.

4 'The Outer Limits' (1963-1965)

Created by Leslie Stevens

Image via ABC

One of the original anthology series to push the boundaries of network television, The Outer Limits has held up as a science fiction classic for decades after its creation. Often compared to the similar The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits tends to have a stronger focus on science fiction rather than occurrences of the paranormal or magical. The combination of science fiction and horror provided a darker alternative for viewers who liked a little fear in their fantasy.

The anthology series ran for only 49 episodes over two seasons, but during that time, The Outer Limits left a lasting impression on viewers. The series showcased works by famed science fiction author Harlan Ellison and Psycho screenwriter Joseph Stefano, who also served as a producer. The Outer Limits would later have a reboot debut in 1995 that lasted seven seasons, outlasting the original.

3 'Doctor Who' (1963-1989; 2005-)

Created by Donald Wilson & Sydney Newman

Image via BBC

If there was ever a possibility that something could be both old and new, classic and cutting-edge, it would be the adventures of