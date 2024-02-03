Punk emerged as a music genre in the late 70s, and it's aesthetic eventually made its way to the sci-fi genre around a decade later. Cyberpunk, which started with the New Wave science fiction movement, is arguably one of the biggest and most recognizable subgenres of science fiction. The combination of punk and science fiction just makes sense now, and it's hard not to think of the two together. Sci-fi filmmakers and audiences love their dystopian worlds filled with technology like artifical intelligence and underground rebellion. Punk science fiction fans might be surprised to know that there are even more film subgenres, like Biopunk and Dieselpunk.

In film, the best of punk sci-fi take fans out of their everyday lives, and place them in expansive worlds with memorable characters and captivating plots. From Blade Runner to The Matrix, the best punk science fiction movies provide escapism, but also make fans think.

10 'Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow' (2004)

Directed by Kerry Conran

Image via Paramount

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, written and directed by Kerry Conran, stars an all-star cast, including Angelia Jolie, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow. In an alternative 1939, a scientist named Dr. Jorge Varga goes missing after he sends two mysterious vials to one of his colleagues. Polly Perkins (Paltrow), a reporter for the New York Chronicle, is investigating the disappearance of Dr. Varga, and other scientists. Robots attack New York City, and Joe Sullivan (Law), also known as Sky Captain, is called to defend the city. Polly and Sky Captain team up to find Dr. Totenkopf, the scientist behind the robot attacks and uncover the truth behind the vials.

Fans of Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow know that at the time of its premiere the movie was significantly underrated. Now, the film is considered to be a classic due to its groundbreaking special effects. The Art Deco aesthetic combined with elements of Dieselpunk builds a solid foundation for an imaginative world where zeppelins rule the skies. Besides its special effects, Conran's writing reflects the punchy dialogue of sci-fi comic books.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow Release Date September 17, 2004 Director Kerry Conran Cast Giovanni Ribisi , gwyneth paltrow , Jude Law Michael Gambon , Ling Bai , Omid Djalili Runtime 107

WATCH ON MAX

9 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by The Wachowskis

Image via Warner Bros.

The Matrix, written and directed by the Wachowski Sisters, is a sci-fi classic that continues to have a big influence on pop culture. The film stars Keanu Reeves as hacker Neo, who is questioning the reality that he is in. He meets a mysterious woman named Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss), who tells him that he can learn the truth about what the Matrix is. Trinity leads Neo to Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), who helps him see the truth by taking the "red pill." Neo teams up with Trinity and Morpheus to free people from the confines of The Matrix.

The Matrix is yet another punk sci-fi movie which raised the bar for special effects. After all, incredible effects were needed to capture Neo and his fellow rebels' abilities to bend time within the Matrix. This created a sense of world building to separate the Matrix from reality, but also gave fans iconic fight scenes with moves like "bullet time." In addition to those fight scenes, the Wachowski Sisters created a dystopian world filled with memorable characters, such as Neo, who fight to bring down a corporate system and expose the truth.

WATCH ON MAX

8 'Robocop' (1987)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via MGM

RoboCop is set in Detroit during the year 2028. Officer Alex Murphy is killed on duty, and his body finds a new life as a robot. However, he isn't just any robot — he's a cyborg created by OmniCorp, who is trying to privatize the police force. As RoboCop fights crime, he must come to terms with memories of his previous life. The movie stars Peter Weller as RoboCop and Nancy Allen as Anne Lewis, his partner in the police force, and Dan O'Herlihy as "The Old Man."

Great sci-fi makes fans think, and RoboCop is definitely one of the most thought-provoking sci-fi films of the late 80s. The film explores what it means to be human and how corruption can sway corporations away from doing what is right. Verhoeven's dystopian world resonates with its fans because it echoes parts of our own world. Weller does a fantastic job as RoboCop. He breaks down the stereotypical perception of how a robot acts and puts his character's humanity first above all else in each scene.

RoboCop Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Peter Weller , Nancy Allen , Ronny Cox , Kurtwood Smith , Miguel Ferrer Runtime 102 Main Genre Action

Watch on Max

7 'Ghost in the Shell' (1995)

Directed by Mamoru Oshii

Image via Shochiku

Based on the magna by Masamune Shirow, Ghost in the Shell, directed by Mamoru Oshii, didn't do too well at the box office when it first premiered in theaters, but it became a sci-fi cult classic and is praised as one of the best films in anime. The movie follows a cyborg police officer, Major Motoko Kusanagi (Atsuko Tanaka, Mimi Woods), and her partner, Batou (Akio Otsuka, Richard Epcar), as they investigate the Puppet Master, who has been hacking into people's brains, known as ghosthacking.

This isn't another RoboCop, even though the film shares cyborg protagonists. Within cyborgs, they have a consciousness called the ghost while their body is referred to as a "shell." Hiromasa Ogura's animation beautifully combines computer-generated images with traditional drawings to create this unique dystopian world of New Port City. The film uses philosophy to explore how the evolution of technology impacts humans and their perception of the world around them. Ghost in the Shell is an influential film because it is known to have inspired The Matrix and other well-known works.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) Release Date December 8, 1995 Director Mamoru Oshii Cast Atsuko Tanaka , Akio Otsuka , Iemasa Kayumi Runtime 82

WATCH ON TUBI

6 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson

Image via Pathé

In The Fifth Element, Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), a taxi cab driver, meets Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), a woman who is the embodiment of what is known as the Fifth Element. Together with Father Vito Cornelius (Ian Holm) and Ruby Rhod (Chris Tucker), Korben and Leeloo must gather all the elements and defeat the Zorg (Gary Oldman) and Evil before he destroys Earth.

Some might consider this space opera, written by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, to be campy, but its "campiness" is what makes it great sci-fi. It can be a challenge to combine humor within science fiction, but The Fifth Element does this well. Besson creates a futuristic world with hovering cars and grand spaceships, and adds an interesting spectrum of aliens, such as the Mondoshawan and Mangalore, in the mix with his human characters. While the world within The Fifth Element isn't dystopian, there are a few cinematic elements that make it cyberpunk, like its colorful depiction of corporations (that McDonald's drive-thru scene) and high-tech (recovery chambers).

Watch on AMC+

5 'Howl’s Moving Castle' (2004)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki's Howl's Moving Castle is based off a book of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones. The book is quite different from the movie, but there are elements of this fantastical sci-fi story which stay the same. Sophie (Emily Mortimer) is cursed by the Witch of the Waste, and turned into an old woman, voiced by Jean Simmons. She meets Howl (Christian Bale), a powerful wizard who lives in a moving castle, and he decides to help her break the curse.

Howl's Moving Castle edges between fantasy and sci-fi, but it has elements of steampunk. Miyazaki is a master in world building. The movie incorporates plenty of steam-punk inspired technology, including Howl's Castle, airships, and battleships. The time period of Howl's Moving Castle also fuels its steam punk potential as it takes place around the early half of the 19th century. However, it's not just the steampunk elements which make it a great movie; the characters, especially the charming Howl, are beloved by anime fans.

Howl's Moving Castle Release Date November 19, 2004 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Chieko Baisho , Takuya Kimura , Akihiro Miwa , Tatsuya Gashûin , Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Mitsunori Isaki Runtime 119 minutes

WATCH ON MAX

4 'Metropolis' (1927)

Directed by Fritz Lang

Image via Parufamet

Metropolis is a silent film in black and white. The movie stars Brigitte Helm as Maria, Alfred Abel as Johann (Joh) Frederson, Gustav Fröhlich as Freder Fredersen, and Rudolf Klein-Rogge as Rotwang. In 2026, a futuristic city is harshly divided between the rich and poor, who work underground to keep everything running above ground. Maria, a young woman who lives within the working class, predicts that they will eventually be saved by someone. Freder, the son of a wealthy government man, becomes enchanted by Maria after a chance encounter, and follows her. While underground, Freder witnesses an explosion and the deaths of many workers, and decides to join their cause. Frederson, Freder's father, encourages a scientist named Rotwang to use Maria's likeness for his robot, Hel, to prevent the workers from starting a rebellion.

Metropolis wasn't received well by critics initially, but that seems to be a theme with some of the earlier punk sci-fi movies. Now, the film is considered to be one of the precursors to modern science fiction movies. Even though this movie doesn't have the special effects of today's sci-fi films, it is extremely advanced for its time. The plot is simple yet complex at the same time – a fascinating exploration of class tensions through a post-World War I lense.

Metropolis Release Date February 6, 1927 Director Fritz Lang Cast Alfred Abel , Gustav Fröhlich , Rudolf Klein-Rogge , Fritz Rasp , Theodor Loos , Erwin Biswanger Runtime 114

WATCH ON TUBI

3 'Soylent Green' (1973)

Directed by Richard Fleischer

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The film Soylent Green, directed by Richard Fleischer, was adapted from a 1966 novel titled, Make Room! Make Room! by Harry Harrison. The movie takes place in a dystopian future where the population has grown too much for the planet to handle. Due to this rapid population growth, people have come to rely on rations of food, known as Soylent Green, and water. The public is told that Soylent Green is made out of plankton. Detective Frank Thorn, played by Charlton Heston, is investigating the murder of Soylent Corp.'s top executive, and he starts to uncover the truth about what really is Soylent Green.

Soylent Green is considered to be biopunk due to its focus on how ecological diaster impacts humankind. Fleischer brilliantly creates this environment through stark visuals and hooking fans in with the build up to the reveal of what Soylent Green is. It's a jarring picture because, even though it is considered to be dystopian; it doesn't move too far removed from a possible reality. What is punk about this science fiction film is that there isn't really a tangible solution provided at the film's surprising end. Instead, the hero, in this case, Detective Thorn, becomes part of the solution and the truth about Soylent Green is revealed.

Soylent Green Release Date April 19, 1973 Director Richard Fleischer Cast Charlton Heston , Chuck Connors , Joseph Cotten , Brock Peters , Edward G. Robinson Runtime 97

Rent on Amazon

2 'Brazil' (1985)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Image via 20th Century Fox

Brazil is another film which blends some fantastical elements with sci-fi. The movie is directed by Terry Gilliam, who is also known for his hits, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Time Bandits. Sam Lowry (Jonathan Pryce) works as a paper pusher, and he finds a costly mistake in an arrest warrant. Sam sets out to figure out how to correct the mistake and crosses paths with truck driver Jill Layton (Kim Greist), who happens to look like a woman that Sam has seen often in his dreams. Government agents pursue Jill and Sam.

Brazil is a step in a slightly different direction for Gilliam, but it was worth the trip. Sam's dreams are visually stunning and create a significant contrast with the gray and drab world he lives and works in. The world that Sam and Jill live in is a dystopian nightmare. It's run by a technocracy that is falling apart (literally, as many of its machines are broken or out-of-order), and there is a corporate hierarchy to almost everything. Pryce nails the satirical nature of the movie with his quirky Sam. Griest also gives an ethereal performance as Sam's love interest, Jill.

Rent on APPLE TV

1 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Warner Bros.

Blade Runner takes place in a dystopian future in which "blade runners" kill replicants. Rick Deckard, played by Harrison Ford, is a former police officer turned blade runner. He is assigned to "retire" several Nexus-6 replicants. As Rick goes about his mission, he meets Rachael (Mary Sean Young), a replicant who thinks that she is human.

Blade Runner is one of the best punk sci-fi films. Interestingly enough, the film has a little-known connection with one of its 80s sci-fi contemporaries, RoboCop. But, that's where the comparisons and coincidences stop for this one-of-a-kind film. It's a neon-infused fever dream with Ford in his greatest role. Besides Ford's incredible acting, everything from the set to the costumes creates this neo-noir vibe, which resonates well with punk sci-fi fans.

Rent on Amazon

NEXT:The 10 Scariest Batman Villains, Ranked