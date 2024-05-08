The art of a good sequel is hard enough, particularly when it comes to the sci-fi genre. A great sci-fi sequel that lives up to its predecessor not only expands on the original's world and characters but adds more depth and complexity to its narrative. What's even rarer is a sci-fi sequel that's better than its predecessor. Still, when this phenomenon does occur, it's an absolute delight for fans of the genre.

Sometimes, these sequels spark a long-running franchise by proving that there are still plenty of stories to tell, like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Other times, they're a culmination of everything that the original set up, as is the case with the recent sensation Dune: Part Two. Whatever the case, these sequels are better than their predecessors in every conceivable way, proving that the virtually limitless boundaries of sci-fi allow for some really imaginative stories that expand across multiple films.

10 'Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Directed by George Lucas

As soon as the long-awaited Star Wars prequel Episode I — The Phantom Menace came out to a rather lukewarm reception, fans knew that they probably weren't in for a trilogy nearly as outstanding as the original. However, while definitely not without its flaws, Episode III — Revenge of the Sith proved to be astronomically better than its two predecessors. Its story brings Anakin Skywalker's transformation into Darth Vader to a resounding close, showing the catastrophic end of the Clone Wars and the rise of the Galactic Empire.

Revenge of the Sith is many fans' absolute favorite Star Wars film. Rousing, layered, and unashamedly dark compared to other movies in the franchise, it remains a tremendous pop-cultural phenomenon with one of the most quotable screenplays of the 21st century. It has plenty of the George Lucas-isms that annoy those who don't love the prequel trilogy, but many of those idiosyncrasies worked in Revenge of the Sith's favor rather than against it. The result is, if anything, unforgettable.

9 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Directed by James Cameron

Groundbreaking innovator James Cameron took a whopping 13-year break between Avatar and its long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, but it definitely paid off. Set over a decade after the events of the first film, Jake Sully has settled down with Neytiri and his family on Pandora. When a familiar threat returns to hunt them down, they must race to protect their home.

Avatar: The Way of Water improves on each of the original's strengths and corrects most flaws it had. Technically, it's a stunning achievement, with some of the most gorgeous VFX and impressive sound design that sci-fi has seen in years. Narratively, while definitely leaving something to be desired thematically and in regard to its characters, The Way of Water is a huge improvement over the rather hollow script of the original. This time, Jake is a more intriguing protagonist, the side characters are more memorable, and the story is more entertaining. Any way one slices it, Way of Water is better than Avatar in every way that matters.

8 'Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior' (1981)

Directed by George Miller

The original Mad Max is a legend of shoestring-budget filmmaking and the film that put Australia's film industry on the map. Two years later, George Miller released a sequel, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, which is usually considered one of the best movie sequels ever. It takes viewers back to the futuristic Australian wastelands, where the titular character agrees to help a small community escape a horde of bandits who want their gasoline.

With a budget considerably greater than that of the first film but without ever losing its rebellious indie feel, The Road Warrior is bigger, noisier, and more action-packed than its predecessor in all the best possible ways. It's an incredibly original action spectacle that still looks, sounds, and feels unlike anything Hollywood has ever produced, all thanks to Miller and his crew's unquenchable thirst for cinematic adventure.

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

rent

buy Not available Release Date May 21, 1982 Cast Mel Gibson , Bruce Spence , Michael Preston , Max Phipps , Vernon Wells , Kjell Nilsson Runtime 96 minutes Writers Terry Hayes , George Miller , Brian Hannant

7 'Logan' (2017)

Directed by James Mangold

20th Century Studio's X-Men franchise arguably spawned the superhero movie craze of the 21st century. It achieved this feat by focusing on Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman at the top of his game, including a trilogy of spin-off films that started with the widely-panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, continued with the controversial The Wolverine, and ended with Logan. The latter, usually praised among the greatest superhero films of all time, finds the worn and aged hero in a future where mutants have nearly gone extinct, leading a quiet life. But when a mutant child with powers similar to his asks for his help in escaping from the scientists hunting her, he must get her to safety.

Deeply poignant, brutal in its action scenes, and refreshingly character-driven, Logan is the best installment in the X-Men movie franchise, proving that 2017 was probably the best-ever year for sequels. It brings the beloved Wolverine character that fans had fallen in love with to a beautiful, fitting close. Equal parts superhero character study, action-packed road trip movie, and sci-fi Western, Logan is so much more full of personality and artistic merit than the other two Wolverine movies that it's hard to believe they're all in the same trilogy.

6 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Directed by Matt Reeves

The original Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic sci-fi films of all time, and it spawned one of the most prolific franchises the genre has ever seen (as uneven as it may have been quality-wise). After Tim Burton nearly killed it in 2001, the franchise was revived and revitalized with the prequel/reboot Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011. This unexpected hit was the start of a trilogy that ended with the outstanding War for the Planet of the Apes, which finds Caesar wrestling with his darkest instincts as he begins a quest to avenge his family.

To many, War is nothing short of the best installment in the series. Unafraid to be a slow-burning character study whenever it's not treating viewers with some of the most rousing action scenes in the franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes is a perfect close to this incredible sci-fi trilogy. The visual effects are impressive, the script is beautifully written, and Andy Serkis's lead performance as Caesar is probably the best of his career. The movie's two predecessors were outstanding in their own right, but the franchise hardly gets better than this.

5 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' (1982)

Directed by Nicholas Meyer

Starting with the original Star Trek TV show in 1966, one of the most influential, groundbreaking, and beloved sci-fi transmedia franchises of all time was born. The IP made the jump to the silver screen in 1979 with Star Trek: The Motion Picture, a well-liked but not particularly exceptional sci-fi flick that received plenty of sequels over the years. However, the first sequel is still remembered as the best Star Trek film ever. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan finds the Enterprise crew facing an old rival trying to use the life-creating Genesis Device as an ultimate weapon of mass conquest.

Khan Noonien Singh, as played by Ricardo Montalban, is widely regarded as one of the best movie villains of the '80s. He's not the only part of Star Trek II that makes it so much better than the original movie, though. Far from feeling like just an extended episode of the TV show, The Wrath of Khan feels like a monumental event with exciting twists, an interesting visual style, and iconic characters, making it one of the most acclaimed sci-fi films of its time.

Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan Release Date June 4, 1982 Cast William Shatner , Leonard Nimoy , Deforest Kelley , James Doohan , Walter Koenig , George Takei Runtime 113 Writers Gene Roddenberry , Harve Bennett , Jack B. Sowards , Samuel A. Peeples , Nicholas Meyer

4 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took the world by storm in 2018, so the expectations for its sequel were massive. Thankfully, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse didn't just meet these expectations; it exceeded them. Set not long after the events of the original, the film catapults Miles Morales across the multiverse with other Spider-People, with whom he clashes over what it means to be a hero.

Across the Spider-Verse is a re-contextualization of the genre and the very concept of superheroes, a profound study of the Spider-Man character. Beautifully building upon the sturdy foundation laid by its predecessor, with an even more impressive animation style and even higher-energy action sequences, this excellent sequel improves everything that was already great about the original. Populated with more Easter eggs than viewers can catch in a single sitting, Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most rewatchable sci-fi movies made in recent years.

3 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Another revolutionary James Cameron work of art, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is very rarely absent from a list of the greatest action films of all time. In it, a futuristic cyborg identical to the one that tried to kill Sarah Connor in 1984 is sent back to her time. This time, it has been programmed to protect Sarah's son, John, from an even more advanced and powerful Terminator hellbent on killing him.

With adrenaline-pumping action scenes, a horrifying antagonist, and jaw-dropping VFX that left an indelible mark on the industry, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a masterclass in how to make a proper sci-fi action sequel. As incredible as the original The Terminator is, the sequel is more technologically advanced, has much more charm and personality, and the added strength of the incredibly entertaining dynamic between the T-800, John, and Sarah.

2 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Adaptations of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel Dune have been attempted numerous times. Some saw the light of day, some didn't, and those that did never really lived up to the revolutionary power of the source material until Denis Villeneuve came along. In 2021's Dune, he made one of the 2020s' best sci-fi films, but it was clear to those familiar with the book and those who weren't that the sequel would be a far grander spectacle. Those expectations weren't wrong.

No one would deny that Dune is an incredible introduction to Villeneuve's interpretation of Herbert's fascinating world, but Part Two is on a tier of its own. Astoundingly epic in scope and scale, Dune: Part Two tells a rousing tale of power, religion, and politics and how all three can be manipulated to obtain control. Much more action-packed and faster-paced than its predecessor but with considerably stronger scenes of understated characterization and emotional impact, Dune: Part Two is the kind of sci-fi phenomenon that only comes once in a generation.

1 'Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Directed by Irvin Kershner

The original trilogy of Star Wars — The Empire Strikes Back in particular — needs no introduction. Hailed by many as the greatest sci-fi sequel ever made, Empire opens with the Rebel Alliance fighting a lost battle against the tyrannical Galactic Empire. Later, Luke Skywalker begins his Jedi training with Master Yoda while Darth Vader chases his friends all across the galaxy.

Empire Strikes Back is the masterclass in sci-fi sequel filmmaking. It has a darker tone, more complex character writing, and a more entertaining story that's much more structurally and thematically sound than the already-legendary A New Hope. It would always be hard to follow one of the most influential sci-fi movies ever made, but George Lucas and his team (led by director Irvin Kershner) achieved the impossible. Thrilling, creative, and technically impressive, The Empire Strikes Back is what most people think of when they hear "sci-fi movie sequel."

