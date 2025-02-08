Science fiction has been a popular genre for over 100 years now, ever since the great writers like Jules Verne and H. P. Lovecraft revolutionized their medium, bringing readers tales of alien species from other worlds and of adventures to impossible places. Naturally, the genre would eventually make its way to other forms of media as well, including television and film.

There have been an endless amount of science-fiction shows in the decades that television has been around, to the point where it's probably impossible to count them all. However, with the introduction of the new millennium came a ton of new film techniques that have helped boost sci-fi television to new heights. These are the greatest sci-fi shows of the 21st Century, which are destined to become a piece of history in the world of TV.

10 'Silo' (2023–)

Created by Graham Yost

Image via Apple TV+

Silo occurs in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has resorted to living in an enormous underground shelter, believing that it is their only salvation from the hazardous wastelands above. However, an investigator reveals that the rules that are meant to protect them might just be a sham, and that something much more sinister is going on beneath the surface (both literally and figuratively).

Based on a novel series by Hugh Howey, Silo has already won quite an impressive amount of awards for being so young, with many critics commending the performance of the show's protagonist, Rebecca Ferguson. The inherent mystery of the show is far-reaching and intricate, allowing viewers to play detective along with the characters as they try to work out what is really going on in this dystopian society.

9 'The Expanse' (2015–2022)

Developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby

Image via Syfy

The Expanse is set in the distant future, where space travel has become commonplace. However, this only causes more problems than solutions, as alliances of various planets in the solar system have begun to grow distant from each other, leading to a period of huge economic and political tension that pretty much turns into a galactic Cold War. In the middle of it all is the principal cast, who get caught up in a huge conspiracy that threatens to set off the powder keg that comes dangerously close to erupting into full-on warfare.

Not only is The Expanse something of a space opera, but it also has elements of futuristic film noir, with many mysteries and high-stakes plots at its core, all while the worlds hang on a dangerous precipice of their own self-inflicted destruction. It's not a perfect show by any means, and does have its noticeable flaws, but for the most part, the show has been a success that lasted for six whole seasons, which is far more than many TV shows can hope to get.

8 'Firefly' (2002)

Created by Joss Whedon

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Firefly is a name synonymous with abrupt, casual TV cancelations that made no sense whatsoever. It was a hit show that got rave reviews and had fans hungry for more, yet it was inexplicably canceled after just one season, much to the disappointment of sci-fi fans everywhere. Set 500 years in the future, the show details the journey of a renegade space vessel that travels to many distant and strange worlds far beyond the reaches of our solar system.

Not only is this show a source of nostalgia, but its cancelation only made it more of a martyr, in a sense, and ended up attracting more attention than it initially got. There was serious potential there, but the show ultimately was never given the chance to take off as much as it could have. In any case, the fourteen episodes it received are extremely entertaining, cementing the show as one of the most essential pieces of sci-fi television ever created. It's not just one of the best sci-fi series of the 2000s, but of the 21st Century, too.