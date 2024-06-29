Sci-fi as a genre has been a mainstay ever since television became readily available. By its very nature, the chance to escape into a world unlike our own, testing out astronomical concepts and flying the stars, is always appealing to an audience. However, one caveat that comes with this sort of production is its resignation to the passage of time, with technological advancements always likely to make a sci-fi epic soon look anything but.

In recent years, thanks to shows like Game of Thrones, television has somewhat caught up with its bigger, silver brother, with big-budget projects now given the small screen treatment. However, the history of sci-fi has been plagued by poor production and low financial investment, with many people's favorite series sadly not feeling the same on a re-watch. With all that in mind, here is a look at 10 sci-fi shows that have aged poorly.

10 'Inhumans' (2017)

Created by Scott Buck

Based on the comic of the same name, Inhumans takes the concept of superhero outsiders and turns it up a notch, with a central group that chooses to stay isolated from the outside world. However, after years of stability, there is unrest within their community, with the island kingdom of Attilan threatening to implode. Add to that the invasion by outside forces, and the kingdom's future looks fragile.

Being a product of Marvel, there was every chance studio execs were hoping to bleed Inhumans for every penny they could muster. Sadly, that proved to be just one eight-episode season, with the reviews both publicly and critically less than favorable. The instant negativity makes it even more startling that Inhumans is worse on a re-watch, hampered by the fact that many of the subsequent Marvel projects that came after it, even the terrible ones, still have more redeeming qualities. From clunky dialogue to a set of poor lead performances, Inhumans is a series Marvel wishes would wash away with their many other forgettable outings. For an intricate look at the disparity between superhuman and human identities, check out X-Men.

9 'Battlestar Galactica' (1978–1979)

Created by Glen A. Larson

The iconic Battlestar Galactica, a fond favorite of The Office's Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), follows the eclectic team aboard the titular spacecraft, the last surviving craft of its kind following a thousand-year war. Following the destruction of their home worlds, the group of humans must take on the perils of space and the evil forces within it, all in the name of one day finding solitude.

Despite fairing poorly with initial audiences, Battlestar Galactica quickly became a cult 1970s series, developing a fond following that tailed the show into the next few decades. Eventually, a bigger-budget spin-off was green-lit for a 2004 audience, proving to be just as daring and innovative as the original. It is because of this that the first Battlestar Galactica has sadly aged poorly, especially when so many aspects of the series are easily compared to its modern successor. Even die-hard fans of the first outing are quick to admit the second's superiority, although the camp of the 1978 version certainly has a unique charm.

Battlestar Galactica (1978) Release Date September 17, 1978 Cast Lorne Greene , Richard Hatch , Dirk Benedict , Herbert Jefferson Jr. , John Colicos , Maren Jensen , Noah Hathaway , Laurette Spang Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Glen A. Larson

8 'Sliders' (1995-2000)

Created by Tracy Tormé and Robert K. Weiss

Viewers may be bored by the multiverse now, but the chance to slide between universes via vortex-like wormholes was staggering to a 1995 audience. Lasting for five years and five seasons, Sliders follows a central group of four, each ready to move between alternate realities trying to find their path home. On this journey, various versions of Earth are encountered, from ones almost identical to their own and others that see desolate landscapes caused by changed moments in history.

Frankly, Sliders has only aged poorly thanks to the advancement in how the multiverse is unpacked in modern media. To a 2024 audience, the multiverse deserves credible thought and must be examined with thorough nuance that allows for much more than just a fun sci-fi concept and nothing else, look no further than Everything Everywhere All at Once. That isn't to say that Sliders doesn't attempt this, especially when it comes to the different ways in which generic styles are employed, such as the move into horror as the series progresses. However, this left a sour taste in viewers' mouths, with the charm and fair simplicity of the first couple of seasons muddled and confused by a poorly conceived experiment.

Sliders Release Date March 22, 1995 Cast Jerry O'Connell , Sabrina Lloyd , John Rhys-Davies , Cleavant Derricks , kari wuhrer , Charlie O'Connell , Robert Floyd , Tembi Locke Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 5 Creator(s) Tracy Tormé , Robert K. Weiss

7 Classic 'Doctor Who' (1963–1989)

Created by Sydney Newman, C. E. Webber, and Donald Wilson

The best sci-fi series to hail from British soil, Doctor Who's longevity is proof of its success. From its early days as a historically educational children's show to the bright and bold current era, there is no doubting just how triumphant the tales of a madman in a flying police box have been. Given its long lineage in television, dating back to 1963, the variation in quality shouldn't come as a surprise.

Nevertheless, the impact the campy sci-fi fun had on audiences during its initial run is difficult to recreate, especially when given the modern era of the show as a point of comparison. From clunky foam sets to laughable monsters like sweet-based The Kandyman, the classic era of Doctor Who can at times be a difficult watch. This is without even mentioning the frankly racist serial, "The Talons of Weng-Chiang", which stands to this day as a period of the show that die-hard fans of Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor would rather forget.

6 'Primeval' (2007–2011)

Created by Tim Haines and Adrian Hodges

Primeval is the perfect example of a show that outstayed its welcome. First airing back in 2007, Primeval followed a group of highly-trained specialists who track down strange anomalies across England. These anomalies act as portals for all sorts of dangerous prehistoric creatures to emerge, with the team charged with capturing the creatures and saving the day.

A fascinating concept blending entertainment and education, Primeval was an instant hit upon its arrival. The truth is, the show gathered decent momentum in its first couple of seasons, gaining international attention and a fairly global fanbase. However, all that would change when the decision was made to kill off its main character, Nick Cutter (Douglas Henshall), in Season 3, Episode 3, leaving a massive hole in the cast that was never truly filled. From that moment on, the show never recovered, and Nick's demise certainly takes away from the power of earlier episodes, with second-time viewers burdened by the knowledge of what's to come.

5 'Heroes' (2006–2010)

Created by Tim Kring

One of the most popular shows of its day, Tim Kring's Heroes follows a group of seemingly ordinary US citizens who one day realize that they have extraordinary powers. From telekinesis to time travel, the chosen few must work together to save themselves from Sylar (Zachary Quinto), an individual with the power to steal powers who is hell-bent on obtaining every known power in the world.

A unique premise and an encouraging first season that was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Series were not enough to save Heroes from the pitfalls most sci-fi shows fall into. Frustratingly, the promise of a high-concept, winding narrative can struggle under the weight of lore, with sci-fi certainly the trickiest of all genres to stay vigilant of. Heroes attempt to throw cliffhangers and shocking twists as a deflection tactic may have worked at the time, but a knowing audience can, in retrospect, see through the superficiality.

4 'The 100' (2014–2020)

Created by Jason Rothenberg

Oh, what could have been. The 100 debuted back in 2014 and instantly earned the praise of almost everyone. Following the nuclear destruction of the planet, a special spaceship housing a group of 100 young human survivors lands on planet Earth intending to repopulate. However, when they arrive, their promise of being the only survivors soon comes crashing down.

Gripping, thought-provoking, and a Primetime Emmy nominee, some would still hold The 100 in the highest of regards. However, when taking off the rose-tinted goggles and seeing through the cold light of day, it is clear that the team behind the series struggled to maintain consistency in the writing, killing off important characters for a quick shocking buck. Pacing issues and plot holes plagued the show's latter seasons, with the premiere of Season 7 causing enough outrage within the fandom to turn viewers off. Sadly, when re-watching the series from episode 1, the knowledge of the poor quality to come will ruin many people's viewing experience.

3 'Stargate SG-1' (1997 - 2007)

Created by Jonathan Glassner and Brad Wright

Stargate SG-1 is, by all intents and purposes, a classic. Based on the 1994 movie Stargate, this series follows an elite United States Air Force special operations team as they attempt to navigate throughout the universe in time thanks to the existence of alien Stargates.

The combination of military drama, sci-fi wizardry, and ancient mythology made Stargate SG-1 quite the breath of fresh air in 1997. Not only did viewers latch onto the show's unique allure, but advancements in television technology at the time made it look and feel like nothing else before. Sadly, therein lies the 2024 problem, with those same technological advancements now looking about as ancient as the aforementioned mythology. Although the series still holds a fond place in millions of hearts, it just isn't the same as it once was, no matter how many cries there may be for a reboot.

2 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' (1987–1994)

Created by Gene Roddenberry

There is certainly no questioning the Star Trek franchise's impact on popular culture. Set in the 24th century, the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation follows the crew of the all-new Enterprise NCC 1701-D under the guidance of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). With an entire universe to boldly go to, there was a sense that every episode was a sci-fi experience unlike the last.

Despite many Star Trek spin-offs having followed it, there is no doubting the cult status of The Next Generation. Given its age, it can come as a surprise to realize just how well many social and political topics are tackled on the show, and, indeed, how well they often hold up to a modern audience. That being said, there is no hiding from the aesthetic issues the show now faces when compared to its successors, with dodgy costuming, poor effects, and often laughable hairstyles aplenty. There is also no hiding from several performances in the series that struggle to live up to modern standards, making many of the show's once-deemed great episodes feel flat.

1 'Lost' (2004–2010)

Created by J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Lieber, and Damon Lindelof

Lost is and forever will be a classic. There is no doubt that, when the show was at its best, Lost could be compared to anything that came before it or since. A winner of 10 Primetime Emmys, the show follows the survivors of a horrifying plane crash, each with their own desperate reasons to get home, who must work together to navigate the dangers of a tropical island.

With innovation and eccentricity on the minds of the showrunners, pushing boundaries was preferred in favor of good old-fashioned storytelling, leaving many with a sour taste in their mouths.

A masterclass in character creation, Lost at one time felt like an unstoppable force. However, a lack of planning and foresight leaves early episodes frustratingly let down by their later counterparts. With innovation and eccentricity on the minds of the showrunners, pushing boundaries was preferred in favor of good old-fashioned storytelling, leaving many with a sour taste in their mouths. For that reason, the feeling Lost once gave its millions of viewers when it first aired has since been tainted, with there being no better word to describe the final stretch of the show than, well, lost.

