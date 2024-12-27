Alternative timelines, extraterrestrial beings, robots, and even new technologies are seen throughout science fiction (sci-fi) shows. While not all of these shows are classified as horrors or thrillers, they can still have some of those scarier elements incorporated into the narrative, asking viewers the big “what if” questions about life and how it would look if alternative sciences were the norm. Even so, they are fun and imaginative, bringing viewers into an entirely different world not so unlike their own, with complex characters and interesting plots to keep them glued to the screen.

Bringing a lot of creativity and imagination to the small screen, sci-fi shows are some of the most binge-watchable on television. From Doctor Who traveling around through time and space in a TARDIS to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew journeying around a galaxy far, far away in hopes of finding their home, here are some sci-fi shows that you can most definitely binge-watch in one weekend (okay, maybe two, depending on how long the seasons are).

10 ‘Severance’ (2022)

Created By Dan Erickson

Severance is a psychological sci-fi thriller revolving around the highly controversial Biotechnology corporation Lumon Industries, a company that uses a process called “severance” to make “Innies” and “Outies,” a strange chip that is implanted into a person that pretty much splits their personalities into two. The latter is a person who only remembers their personal life, while the former is someone who only remembers work; the two personalities never remember the other half of the person’s life. So, when a person leaves their “Innie” life and becomes an “Outie,” they remember nothing of work or their co-workers.

The concept is very different, strange, and mysterious as viewers are brought into two separate worlds that are, in reality, based in the same place and following the same characters. The series brings viewers into a world of technology that could possibly exist in another time, a scary thought as they watch characters slowly but surely begin to figure out what is going on in their lives and how they try and figure out a way to get around the implant and regain their memories and free will.

9 ‘Fringe’ (2008)

Created By J. J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci

Telling the story of FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), Fringe follows her as she works with Dr. Walter Bishop (John Noble) and his estranged son Peter (Joshua Jackson). The series shows the team dabbling in fringe science in order to understand unnatural instances in time that are linked to a parallel universe and an alternate timeline and, as they soon find out, alternate versions of themselves and others they know. All in all, their discovery leads to a lot of problems for their world.

A sci-fi series mixed with “monster of the week” episodes and an overarching mythology that rules the narrative. From Olivia trying her best to work with a father-son team duo and doing good to alternate timelines and evil versions of themselves, the team quickly learns about the consequences of human action; the series is an entertaining showdown of good vs. evil. In this case, the evil, antagonistic characters aren’t random, and it makes it difficult yet entertaining for viewers to figure out who they should be listening to and trusting at any certain point in time.

8 ‘The Man in the High Castle’ (2015)

Created By Frank Spotnitz

Based on Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name, The Man in the High Castle brings viewers to a shockingly horrifying alternative timeline, taking a journey back to the 1960s, two decades after World War II, when the Axis Powers won the war. This series takes a look at what history would look like if the other side had won and follows a dystopian story of rebels and alliances, a group of people who are trying to get the truth out into the world: that the Axis Powers didn’t actually win the war, they just destroyed all the evidence saying otherwise.

Honestly, the series just gets crazier and more intense as the narrative progresses, all of which starts with nothing more than a roll of film that tells the truth about the war, something that needs to get to the right people at the right time or else all hope will be lost. The series even wound up winning a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series and was the most-watched Amazon original series when its pilot was released.

7 ‘The Umbrella Academy’ (2019)

Created By Steve Blackman and Gabriel Bá

Based on Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy might be a superhero series, but it definitely falls into the sci-fi category, too. On a random day in 1983, 43 babies were born at random, with their mothers showing no signs of pregnancy the day before, all showing signs of incredible abilities. Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) adopts seven of these infants, raising them to become heroes and save the world. Well, it's easier said than done in a dysfunctional family. When the children grow up, the family splits, but what also splits is the timeline when Five (Aidan Gallagher) decides to travel forward into the future and sees the apocalypse. With time travel, the apocalypse, and a different timeline in play, The Umbrella Academy has a lot to look forward to.

The series is a total of four seasons, each one dealing with a different crisis that the siblings have to figure out, including saving the world and themselves when they find out they are stuck in the past. Emotional and yet comedic, the chemistry of the ensemble cast is magnetic, with Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and, of course, Robert Sheehan as the eccentric and wild Hargreeves children. While it is a superhero sci-fi series, it is all about relationships and how siblings who don’t really get along work together in order to accomplish something bigger than any one of them.

6 ‘Westworld’ (2016)

Created By Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

Based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film, Westworld starts off as a fun premise but quickly turns into a nightmare full of artificial intelligence ruling the world. The story is set in Westworld, a Wild West-themed amusement park run by android “hosts” and a place where, once you’re inside, anything goes, and a person's wildest fantasies can come to life. High-paying guests can do what they please without fear of retaliation from the robots. Years later, a powerful artificial intelligence called Rehoboam has taken over people's lives, and a war between humans and AI is imminent.

The dystopian sci-fi series is insane, mixing together a horrifying world of AI control and people getting their consciousness programmed into androids. Blending in a bit of Western flair to the series, it is a perfect example of extreme measures and what could possibly happen if robots took over the world. With powerful visuals and a thought-provoking, intelligent narrative, Westworld is a binge-worthy series on HBO.

5 ‘Stranger Things’ (2016)

Created By The Duffer Brothers

Following the story of a young girl with mysterious telekinetic abilities due to human experimentation, an alternative dimension called the Upside Down, and a small town in 1980s Indiana, Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s best original series. The series takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has just escaped a government facility and gets roped in with some of the local kids. Together, they uncover a conspiracy, an alternate dimension that is pretty much a nightmare version of the real world, and a lot of monsters that want to take them out. It is up to them to save Hawkins as The Upside Down begins leeching out into the real world.

The series uses a slow build, drawing viewers in with nostalgic 1980s imagery, music, and fashion to really set the tone before releasing the sci-fi horrors. The thing is, with the mysterious nature of the show, the horror elements don’t necessarily come in ways people expect, such as Max (Sadie Sink) almost dying by Vecan’s hand at the end of season four, since she is one of the main characters. Instead, Stranger Things develops its narrative episode by episode, with the characters going through numerous plans that eventually fall apart and leave them in a bigger mess than before.

4 ‘Dune: Prophecy’ (2024)

Developed By Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker

Set 10,000 years before the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), Dune: Prophecy takes viewers on a journey to the origins of the Bene Gesserit. The show follows Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), two sisters who fight dark forces that are threatening the future of humanity. In their quest for peace, they form the Bene Gesserit, a spiritual, religious, and political sect known for its superhuman abilities achieved after years of mental and physical conditioning (something that is seen throughout Denis Villeneuve’s films).

The series throws viewers into the world of Dune, grabbing their attention with the incredible performance of Watson and Williams and showcasing an origin story within an already fan-favorite universe. The female leads are interesting, as they are neither heroes nor villains, just two women trying to find a place. With stunning visuals, twists and turns, and a unique story that feeds into the plots of the films, Dune: Prophecy is a sci-fi show worth watching.