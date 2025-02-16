There’s nothing more disappointing than a favorite new show being canceled. All the promise of intriguing storylines is gone overnight, with no way of getting closure to mysteries. Because of the typically high-concept nature of science fiction shows, they often find themselves being on the chopping block too soon, much to the dismay of their growing fanbase.

With networks requiring audiences to immediately tune in to prove the show’s worth, it’s amazing that classics like Lost and Battlestar Galactica could find footing before being shown the exit. In honor – or memoriam – of some of science fiction’s greatest what-ifs, we look back at the best sci-fi shows that were only given one season.

10 'The Crossing' (2018)

Created by Jay Beattie & Dan Dworkin

Image via ABC

In the ABC sci-fi mystery series The Crossing, refugees arrive in droves to a small fishing town by impossibly swimming from shore. The locals, including Sheriff Jude Ellis (Steve Zahn), wonder where they could have come from, but they should be asking when they came from. The survivors who narrowly escape almost drowning explain they are from America, but a version of the country 180 years in the future.

The Crossing had an intriguing premise and a strong cast that included Zahn, Bad Monkey’s Natalie Martinez, and Silo’s Patrick Kennedy, but the series never had encouraging ratings. Although the show’s cancelation was a disappointment to fans who had invested in the mystery of the refugees, they weren’t left without a complete resolution. The first and only season was designed to be a self-contained story, which at least put a button on the story.