Science fiction is a genre that will always be loved, and will never get old. It encompasses so many wonderful things about the human imagination, often showing incredible worlds beyond planet Earth. Movies and shows about parallel universes, the paranormal, the supernatural, and the outer-spacey are often among the best industry creations of all time, ranging from Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey to various iterations of Star Wars in both series and movie forms.

For fans who are just now getting into the genre or wish to revisit some of its aspects, it's important to check out sci-fi's most essential contributions. The essential science fiction movies are great, but short-lasting enjoyment; if you really want to become immersed in a magical and elaborate world, definitely go for a TV series. The best and most important sci-fi shows are often the mold for other inspired creators, and they're worth sitting down for a long binge-watch.

10 'The Outer Limits' (1995–2002)

Created by Leslie Stevens

The 1995 revival of The Outer Limits series that ran in the 1960s was first rejected as unnecessary, but as it went, people warmed up to it and found that it had some relatable and memorable episodes. The Outer Limits lasted for seven seasons and had 152 episodes, posing as an anthology series rooted in principles of science fiction, dark fantasy, and horror. While viewers used to praise the original more, the revival series has a special, something that raised people who were teens and young adults during the late 1990s.

The Outer Limits revival has original stories that encompass various genres but lean the closest to sci-fi; some episodes are screen adaptations of stories by Stephen King (season 3, episode 15, "The Revelations of 'Becka Paulson") and George R.R. Martin (season 1, episode 1, "The Sandkings"). Many of the episodes present a different interpretation of events that have already happened, while others question the "current" state of the world (at the time) and give potential visions for the future. The Outer Limits was, and still is, a pretty big deal in the sci-fi world.

9 'Fringe' (2008–2013)

Created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci