Science fiction has been one of the most prominent genres throughout the history of television. Like its big-screen counterparts, television has proven a perfect medium to tell serialized stories about science, technology, and its dangers. From beloved classics such as the original Star Trek and The Twilight Zone to more modern hits such as Fringe and The Boys, there is plenty of different content for fans of the genre to enjoy.

In the age of streaming services, it can be hard to sift through all of the noise and find something truly worth watching among the hundreds and hundreds of different titles available for immediate viewing. Having an idea of what to look for can go a long way to help with this particular problem. With that in mind, these are the best science fiction television series released within the past five years, proving that the genre is thriving on both the big and small screens.

10 'Solar Opposites' (2020-Present)

Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan

Image via Hulu.

Solar Opposites is an adult-animated science fiction comedy series. First airing in 2020, the plot follows a family of extraterrestrials who come to Earth, with each family member dealing with this sudden change in location. One way in which the series shines is in its visuals, as they are very imaginative, especially when it really leans into the science fiction angle, as this often leads to striking body transformations.

The episode "Edamame Duffle Bag," in which Korvo famously turns into a train, or the physically unique character designs, like in the episode "The Emergency Urbanizer," in which an entire forest is forcibly turned into a city, lead to a series of striking designs that walk the line between quirky and outright horrifying. This approach enhances the already effective humor as well, further separating it from fellow sci-fi shows and helping it stand out as one of the most creative and visually unique efforts currently airing on television. Solar Opposites will return for a sixth season, meaning fans can expect more antics from this delightfully wacky bunch.

Solar Opposites Release Date May 8, 2020 Cast Thomas MIddleditch , Dan Stevens , Sean Giambrone , Mary Mack Seasons 5

WATCH ON HULU

9 'Fallout' (2024-)

Created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Fallout is a science fiction Western series that first aired in 2024. Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, the story follows the survivors of a nuclear event that wiped out most life on Earth as they struggle to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. The main characters are Lucy (Ella Purnell), an underground Vault dweller who seeks to rescue her kidnapped father; The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a mutated bounty hunter and former Hollywood actor; and Maximus (Aaron Moten), a member of the tech-based faction, the Brotherhood of Steel.

The performances are top-notch, with Walton Goggins standing out, providing a gritty, hardened air to The Ghoul. Additionally, during the scenes set in the past, he depicts actor Cooper Howard, The Ghoul's past human form, with an air of eagerness and optimism. In both cases, he makes them radically different incarnations of the same character, an impressive feat that earned him an Emmy nomination. Fallout's effects are also quite good, with many of the props appearing as they came straight from the video games, like the iconic power armor.

Watch on Amazon

8 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann

Image via HBO

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic science fiction series based on the hit video game franchise of the same name. First airing in 2023, the story follows a man named Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he takes on the protector role for the young Ellie (Bella Ramsey) amid a zombie outbreak. One of the best aspects of the show is Pascal's performance as Joel, as he fully embodies the protective, fatherly nature, similar to how he did previously in The Mandalorian.

The central relationship also helps to increase the tension, enabling the audience to empathize more easily due to Joel and Ellie's concern for each other. The visuals are quite good as well, and the zombies appear highly threatening with their flower-shaped heads and rotting skin, emulating their equally intimidating appearance from the video game. The sets are crafted very well, capturing the devastation and contributing to the empty and isolated feel of the world to the point that, even when there are people, it still feels bleak and ghostly. The Last of Us is the perfect mix of the zombie genre with a classic coming-of-age tale, resulting in an inspired show that is as thrilling as it's rewarding.

Watch on Max

7 'The Boys' (2019-Present)

Created by Eric Kripke

Image via Amazon Prime Video

The Boys is a satirical science fiction superhero series based on the graphic novel of the same name. The plot follows the titular anti-hero team as they take on a variety of corrupt superheroes, including the maniacal Homelander (Antony Starr). In a send-up of celebrities, politicians, and other revered bastions of society, the main superhero group, The Seven, is largely depicted as a collection of egotists and monsters who hide behind their carefully crafted public image.

This satirical approach is best seen with Homelander, who goes around happily murdering people yet has a positive public perception due to the efforts of the corporation that manages The Seven. The Boys can also be seen as a parody of the superhero genre itself, mocking its excesses and the inherent silliness of men in tights fighting crime. Although the lackluster fourth season did diminish a lot of the praise that had previously been accrued, The Boys remains a highlight of modern sci-fi television and arguably Prime Video's flagship series.

6 'Invincible' (2021-Present)

Created by Robert Kirkman

Image via Prime Video

Invincible is an adult-animated superhero science fiction series that first aired in 2021. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the plot follows a young superhuman named Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who tries to use them for good as the superhero Invincible while dealing with the murderous intentions of his father, the famous hero Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons). Mark also has to deal with an extraterrestrial ancestry that threatens to consume him and endanger the rest of the Earth.

The animation style is one of the best parts of the show, imitating the type of art found in the source material and greatly enhancing the action by making the characters look like moving comic book characters. The voice acting is quite excellent; for example, Omni-Man is, at different points throughout the series, a wise, supportive father to Mark and a violent, bloodthirsty warlord. Oscar-winner J. K. Simmons effectively conveys both of these opposite sides to this same character, making his performance even more impressive.

Invincible Release Date March 25, 2021 Cast Steven Yeun , J.K. Simmons Seasons 2

Watch on Amazon

5 'Severance' (2022-Present)

Created by Dan Erickson

Image via Apple TV+

Severance is a science fiction thriller series. First airing in 2022, the story follows an employee named Mark (Adam Scott), who discovers a conspiracy surrounding his employer, an enigmatic biotech company called Lumon Industries. Severance's central concept is also unique, as the idea of one not being able to remember anything about their job after work and anything about their personal life during work is a concept that has not really been thoroughly explored before.

One of the most effective elements of the series is the production design. For instance, the office that each employee works in appears like an exaggerated version of a standard office space. This depiction of the workspace helps to create a sense that the main location is a character in and of itself, featuring an oppressive atmosphere that seeps from the characters to the audience as if the building itself is creating this sense of dread. Thought-provoking and engaging, Severance is a true breath of fresh air for fans of thinking-person sci-fi.

Severance Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 18, 2022 Cast Adam Scott , Zach Cherry , Britt Lower , Tramell Tillman , Jen Tullock , Dichen Lachman , Christopher Walken Seasons 2

4 'Silo' (2023-Present)

Created by Graham Yost

Image via Apple TV+

Silo is a dystopian science fiction series from Apple TV based on a popular trilogy of novels collectively referred to as the Silo trilogy and written by Hugh Howey. First airing in 2023, the story follows an engineer named Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), who investigates the mysteries surrounding the titular structure. The series has an impressive cast, including Ferguson, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo.

Another way in which the series excels is with its world-building. For instance, each level of the Silo is very distinct, and the content varies from oppressive and industrial to vast and resembling a spaceship interior. Silo's mystery slowly gets revealed to the audience simultaneously with the characters, thus increasing the immersion while delivering one of the finest slow-burn narratives currently on television. Sadly, Silo was ineligible for this year's Emmys, and it's unlikely voters will remember a 2023 show next year.

Silo Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 5, 2023 Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Iain Glen , Tim Robbins , Shane McRae , Henry Garrett Seasons 2

3 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

Created by Rafał Jaki and Mike Pondsmith

Image via Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a science fiction anime miniseries based on the hit video game Cyberpunk 2077. The plot follows a displaced urban teenager named David Martinez (Zach Aguilar), who turns to crime as a type of cybercriminal called an edgerunner. Along the way, he meets and teams up with other edgerunners like the gang leader Maine (William C. Stephens) and takes on the corrupt corporation Arasaka.

One of the best aspects of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is its extremely fluid animation that not only provides a stylistic portrayal of the action but also illustrates the various cybernetic technologies in a manner similar to the game it was based on. The world-building is likewise very good; for example, the audience is introduced to the crime-ridden nature of the setting, Night City, at the same time as David through the drive-by shooting that leads him to a life of crime. Furthermore, the prevalence of cybernetic implants emphasizes the desperate situation that the majority of Night City's inhabitants find themselves in, as, in spite of the high risk of psychosis as a side effect, these implants are deemed necessary by said inhabitants due to this risk.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Release Date September 13, 2022 Cast Aoi Yuki , Kenichiro Ohashi , Kenjiro Tsuda , Kazuhiko Inoue Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

2 'Love, Death + Robots' (2019-)

Created by Tim Miller

Image via Netflix

Love, Death + Robots is an adult-animated science fiction anthology series created by Deadpool director Tim Miller. Heavily inspired by the 1981 animated anthology movie Heavy Metal, each episode follows a different plot and cast of characters, usually using different animation styles. Because of its anthology nature, every episode of Love, Death, + Robots also has a different set of creatives.

This attention to detail not only provides great variety for the audience but also a distinct means of expression for the creatives behind each equally distinct episode. Additionally, this format also allows further expression, as each episode comes with a unique tone while also sometimes even leaning into other genres like fantasy or horror. All of this comes together to make each chapter feel like its own unique experience, thus pushing the boundaries of what a television show can be.

Love, Death & Robots Release Date March 15, 2019 Cast Fred Tatasciore , Nolan North , Noshir Dalal , Josh Brener Seasons 3

Watch on Netflix

1 'Andor' (2022-)

Created by Tony Gilroy

Image via Lucasfilm

Andor is a science fiction political spy thriller series and a part of the Star Wars universe. Developed as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the plot follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he slowly becomes inducted into the burgeoning Rebel Alliance. One of the best parts of the series is its exploration of the inner workings of the Star Wars universe on a personal level. For example, Cassian joins the Rebel Alliance after realizing the Empire is so totalitarian that any action they take against their citizens is considered justified under the law, creating an uneven power dynamic that benefits only those in the Empire's pocket.

This explanation also helps bring to light why so many people joined the Rebel Alliance, as there is no real way to bring about change outside of violent means. Andor's production values are also quite good. For instance, in the Imperial factory facility, the prisoners wear all-white uniforms in a sterilized, empty environment in an effort to break down the prisoners' individuality and make them easier to control, further indicating the Empire's authoritarian nature. The excellent production values, coupled with top-notch performances and genuine narrative and emotional heft, make Andor the best sci-fi show of the past five years.

Andor Release Date September 21, 2022 Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Seasons 2

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The 10 Most Disturbing Sci-Fi Horror Movies, Ranked