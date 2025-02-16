Making the perfect science fiction show is nearly impossible to do. It would need to open with a bang, demonstrate steady character growth, and give the fans a satisfying conclusion to reward their dedication. Shows like Lost started strong, but later seasons couldn’t keep the momentum going. Similarly, The X-Files could have been an all-timer, but the loss of David Duchovny for a stretch hurt the mystery series’ perfect record.

However, there have been science fiction shows that were able to end with fantastic conclusions, or be cut short when they were still in their prime and delivering amazing stories weekly. The following science fiction selections managed to achieve consistent greatness until the last episode and keep fans speaking their praises long after the final credits rolled.

10 'Utopia' (2013-2014)

Created by Dennis Kelly

Image via BBC

A mythical graphic novel is at the center of a sprawling conspiracy, and so, so many murders in the cult classic series Utopia. Not many know about the graphic novel Utopia, which predicts often horrific global events, and that’s probably because the people who are aware of it don’t live long. When a group of strangers is united over interest in a second volume of Utopia, they’ll have to rely on one another to survive a shadowy organization and uncover the conspiracy at the heart of it all.

Be warned, Utopia is an extremely violent show, and even those who think they’re prepared for anything might be caught off guard by certain scenes. Of all the science fiction offerings available, Utopia tells a more grounded story with realistic depictions of conspiracy theories that play as a dark commentary on the level of control any body of government could theoretically flex. A US version was commissioned by Amazon, but the two seasons of the UK original is the recommended option.