Looking great isn't a quality reserved for cinema. Over the years, multiple TV shows have proved that they, too, can have masterful visuals that convey tons of meaning. They're easy on the eye, too. One of the genres that most often looks absolutely gorgeous is science fiction—which, perhaps not coincidentally, is also one of the genres with the longest and most important history in the medium of TV.

The most visually stunning sci-fi shows are ones that have cinematography that's distinctly cinematic, special effects that age like fine wine, and other production values typical of the genre (elaborate sets, cool costumes, impressive makeup) at the peak of their quality. From classics like The Twilight Zone to modern animated series like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, these shows make every frame a futuristic painting.

10 'The Mandalorian' (2019–)

Created by Jon Favreau