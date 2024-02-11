Sci-fi thriller series are shows that explore the science-fiction genre, which typically includes robots, aliens, time travel, or post-apocalyptic storylines. They do this while also touching upon the thriller genre, which is to say they include topics that make viewers feel a little bit of unease or anxiety while watching. It's not quite as strong as horror, but if you stop right before that, that's basically what a thriller is.

There have been a lot of these shows made, and they've all been pretty successful. With the age of TV streaming in full swing, even more of these shows are being made. Obviously, not every show is the same, and some are going to be better than others. But the outstanding ones are likely to go down in history as some of the best of all time, even for generations to come.

10 'Snowpiercer' (2020-2022)

Seasons: 3

Snowpiercer is a show based on a graphic novel series by Jacques Lob, Olivier Bouquet, Benjamin LeGrand, and Alexis Nolent. The graphic novel came out in the 80s but wasn't released in English until 2014. Since its inception in the 80s, it has been adapted into a film and a television series.

The story concerns a post-apocalyptic world that has completely frozen over. Humanity has no other choice but to seek refuge on an enormous train that circles the globe over and over again. But this train is far from a utopia, and things quickly begin to go wrong. The luxury train's inhabitants begin to separate themselves by class, which leads to an internal power struggle and lots of social injustice. Not only is it a great sci-fi series, but it also touches upon elements of real life that many are all too familiar with.

9 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Seasons: 4

Westworld is a show with a lot of great episodes and memorable moments. It's a show with a really interesting premise that takes place in a futuristic Western-themed amusement park. Originally based on a 1973 film of the same name, the series involves biomechanical robots that are nearly identical to humans in every way. The robots in question are unlike any other robots on television, as they grapple with their near-humanity and morality.

These robots, or "Hosts" as they are known in the show, are given a storyline every day that they must follow. However, under an oppressive corporation that runs the park, they can be easily abused. While it's not the scariest or most mind-boggling sci-fi thriller series, it's still one that is very entertaining with a high rewatch value.

8 'Fringe' (2008-2013)

Seasons: 5

Fringe was created by science-fiction whiz J. J. Abrams, who has made loads of incredible sci-fi flicks over the years. So you know it's got to be good. While robots and aliens are all too common for the sci-fi genre, Fringe decides to take a different approach and utilize transhumanism and the multiverse theory.

This complicated narrative proves to be worth a rewatch or two, but it's also worthwhile the first time around as well. Each rewatch will have you noticing new things about it, which is the mark of many good shows. And of course, it wouldn't be one of the greatest sci-fi shows of all time if there weren't some mysterious aliens thrown into the mix too, would it?

7 'From' (2022-)

Seasons: 2

From is a newer series that has really made waves so far. The show centers on a town in the rural parts of the United States that traps all who enter it. Being trapped in the middle of nowhere is bad enough on its own, but it's made exponentially worse by the fact that hideous predatory creatures prowl the streets at night, making the place extremely dangerous.

The show received a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for two Saturn awards, on top of that. Many of the reviews praised its unique story and terrifying visuals. It doesn't even matter if sci-fi isn't really your thing, this is a show that will please non-fans, too. It's also a pretty good watch if you're a horror fan.

6 'Black Mirror' (2011-)

Seasons: 6

Black Mirror is a modern sci-fi anthology series. An anthology series is a show that features a new set of characters and a new plot every single episode. With a few two or three-part episodes mixed in, of course. While Black Mirror took a hiatus from 2016-2023, it's still running just as strong as ever.

This is a show that doesn't delve too deep into aliens or time travel, but rather one that explores some very real possibilities. Much of the plot revolves around technology controlling the human populace, and the rise of artificial intelligence. This, considering how AI is becoming more advanced and more popular, should be a warning. It's not that technology isn't a super useful tool, but the show is a definite reminder that it can also be a dangerous weapon. This is where the fear factor comes from. But it's an entertaining show nonetheless.

5 'The Outer Limits' (1963-1965)

Seasons: 2

The Outer Limits is a somewhat underrated show that isn't really talked about enough today. This is another anthology series with a heavy emphasis on alien invaders. Each episode typically involves some sort of huge plot twist at the end, making it consistently entertaining. If you've never given this one a try before, you definitely should. Many deemed it good enough to be rebooted in the 90s, although this reboot, as with many reboots, wasn't quite as good as the original.

Even then, both the original and the reboot are pretty good. While the aliens in the original do look pretty ridiculous in the modern day, that doesn't change the fact that it's still a decently creepy show and one that likes to keep things interesting with its intersecting plotlines and debilitating twists.

4 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Seasons: 4

Stranger Things is Netflix's foray into the world of sci-fi thrillers. It was met with a huge amount of success, becoming what may very well be Netflix's most successful series to date. The series takes a look at alien life, exploring some extra-terrestrial beings that are pretty scary. It does this with the unconventional choice of having a cast chock-full of young actors, which it pulls off surprisingly well.

This jumpstarted the careers of many of these child actors, allowing them to appear in even larger projects. Each season of the show has been bigger and better than the last and has found a huge following online. Even though each season takes a couple of years to produce, fans don't seem to mind the wait,because they know what's coming will always keep them on the edge of their seat.

3 'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

Seasons: 5

The Twilight Zone is a series that has been rebooted many times. However, none of these reboots have ever been quite as good as the original 1959 anthology series. Each episode features some bizarre, mind-bending situation, which covers a vast array of topics, from time travel to aliens. While older horror series are generally no longer as scary as they once were, this one still maintains its level of creepiness decades later.

But even when it's not creepy or psychologically intriguing, it can be funny and even a little sad, depending on the episode. It's a must-see for any fan of psychological thriller films or sci-fi in general. Especially since each episode's story is remarkably well-written.

2 'The X-Files' (1993-2018)

Seasons: 11

The X-Files technically ended a while ago, but came back in 2018 for a quick revival series. This show is about two detectives, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who become wrapped up in a conspiracy involving alien life. The show is not only known for its theme song, which has become a meme of sorts, but also for its engaging storyline and outstanding quality.

While, as with any show, some seasons and episodes are better than others, that doesn't change the fact that it's one of the most quintessential sci-fi thrillers out there, and a legendary staple of the 90s and 2000s. Even though the aliens in it aren't terrifying at first glance, they definitely have an interesting bit of lore behind them, and one that's worth sticking around for.

1 'Doctor Who' (1963-)

Seasons: 26 (1963-1989), 13 (2005-)

Doctor Who is not only the greatest sci-fi thriller of all time, but it's also one of the longest-running TV shows of all time. This is because the plot allows it to be. The titular Doctor is a shapeshifting extra-terrestrial being, which means he can be played by loads of different actors and still be the same character. While each is special in their own right, David Tennant is widely agreed as being one of the best.

The show features a time-traveling police box called the TARDIS, which is an iconic symbol of the show. Aside from Time Travel, the show also features many strange and extra-terrestrial beings, some of which are downright terrifying while others are of little consequence. It's an incredibly varied show that maintains its quality six decades later.

