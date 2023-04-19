Sci-fi programming has been around for a while to quench the audience's desire for imagination and unimaginable adventure, as well as that of the filmmakers. Sci-fi shows can debut as standalone productions or as spinoffs of already-established franchises.

Regardless, the primary goal of these programs is to entertain the audience as an excellent means to escape reality. However, many shows don't escape their faith of being canceled despite having a very high score on Rotten Tomatoes because the reviewers don't genuinely share the same positive opinions as the viewers. Whether from franchises with a long history to those with the most inventive plots, there are many shows that can only appeal to the audience and fall short of reviewers' expectations.

10 ‘Planet of the Apes’ (1974)

Audience Score: 80%; Critic Score: 55%

Based on the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle and the 1968 film, Planet of the Apesfollows a group of astronauts who go back in time and end themselves stranded on a planet. They are indeed on a future Earth, but they have no idea. The planet, however, is a highly developed civilization ruled by gorillas but funded by slave labor from humans.

Planet of the Apes is said to be allegedly a destroyer of ideas because it lacks both the spirit of the original material and any indication of intelligence. Fans, however, have a different opinion because they believe the program has a solid cast and uses a compelling plot, interesting characters, and a theatrical approach to the original novel.

9 ‘Powers’ (2015-2016)

Audience Score: 81%; Critic Score: 48%

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, Powers is set in a world where superheroes and regular people coexist and follows a homicide investigator named Christian Walker (Sharlto Copley) whose powers were stripped from him as he and his partner (Susan Heyward) look into murders involving superhumans.

Although Powers have an intriguing narrative, critics say the characters are flat, and the conversation is awkward, making it dull to continue. However, that’s not the case among the fandom since many viewers believe that the show is original and draws them in right away.

8 ‘The Nevers’ (2021-)

Audience Score: 83%; Critic Score: 49%

Created by Joss Whedon for HBO, The Nevers centers on a group of largely female characters known as the Touched, who exhibit unusual talents all of a sudden. The storyline follows Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a secretive and cunning widow who possesses the ability to see the future, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a talented inventor and Amelia’s best friend.

According to the critics, The Nevers' bizarre fusion of steampunk and space is considered to puzzle viewers rather than astonish them. Moreover, the show is a distillation of Whedon's greatest and worst filmmaking inclinations while having a lot going on in the storyline. However, fans enjoy the show deeply for its fascinating and innovative plot and engaging storytelling, earning an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

7 ‘Limitless’ (2015-2016)

Audience Score: 85%; Critic Score: 58%

Limitless follows Brian Finch (Jake McDorman), a 28-year-old burnt-out and failing musician, who is introduced to NZT-48, a wonder medication that grants him access to every cell in his brain. Brian then uses his heightened powers to aid FBI Special Agent Rebecca Harris (Jennifer Carpenter) as a consultant after receiving an immunity shot to prevent the dangerous side effects of NZT. Since the FBI is in the dark regarding the drug, Brian must work hard to keep both worlds apart.

The show is unfavorably contrasted to its Bradley Cooper-starring movie counterpart, claiming that it lacks creativity in its execution and only offers novelty value for new viewers. Nevertheless, the audience finds the program's fantastic blend of humor, darkness, and violence making it worthwhile to watch.

6 ‘Battlestar Galactica’ (1978-1979)

Audience Score: 86%; Critic Score: 43%

Battlestar Galactica centers on a group of human survivors from Twelve Colonies of Mankind who escape the destruction of their homeworlds aboard the titular spaceship while being hunted by Cylons, who break their words and destroy most of the Colonies, along with their entire fleet.

Battlestar Galactica is eagerly anticipated by fans of the franchise, who are quick to hail it as one of the greatest sci-fi programs of all time. However, the critics don’t seem to agree since they believe the show falls short as both a science fiction genre and entertainment.

5 ‘Siberia’ (2013)

Audience Score: 92%; Critic Score: 55%

Siberia centers on a reality program featuring sixteen players, each aiming to win $500k, arriving in a Siberian wilderness. When a fellow contender unexpectedly perishes, they are all confused but gradually come to terms with it as an accident. However, strange things keep happening, and when one of the contestants is hurt, and no one comes to their aid, they realize they will need to work together if they want to survive in this foreign place.

As it attempts to balance more complicated parts in the future, Siberia's inconsistent grasp of its own premise could become increasingly troublesome. Fans, however, are very immersed in the show's twists as it goes along and also give it high marks for both the acting, which gets better with each episode, and the plot.

4 ‘Utopia Falls’ (2020-)

Audience Score: 92%; Critic Score: 43%

Set in the distant future, Utopia Falls follows a group of teenagers who discover an ancient, forbidden repository of artifacts from history, culture, and music. They are compelled by their revelation to challenge everything they've learned and to reveal the truth by igniting change in their world through music.

Numerous viewers claim to appreciate dystopian science fiction with a hint of music, in addition to all the characters and the plot. On the other hand, critics disagree. Though Utopia Falls has a good heart and some solid concepts, the universe is tedious, the writing is dreadful, and the direction is even worse.

3 ‘V: The Original Miniseries’ (1983)

Audience Score: 100%; Critic Score: 58%

V: The Original Miniseries begins when space aliens pose as friends and warmly welcomed on Earth while adopting human appearances in their camouflage. The battle for Earth starts when it is found that the aliens' home planet is dying and that they have come to plunder the Earth of its natural riches.

Director Kenneth Johnson wants his V to be a sci-fi extravaganza that also serves as a sobering lesson about dictatorship. Sadly, his method produces an awkward blend of sci-fi fun and pretentious high seriousness. However, viewers adore the program and “100%” disagree with the reviewers, praising it as one of the greatest.

2 ‘Journeyman’ (2007)

Audience Score: 100%; Critic Score: 44%

Journeyman follows Dan Vasser (Kevin McKidd), a newspaper reporter who resides in San Francisco with his wife and child and, for some reason, begins “jumping” backward in time. He quickly discovers that each jump represents a person whose destiny he is destined to alter. Dan's jumping also has an impact on his family and his profession, and his brother Jack (Reed Diamond), a police investigator, becomes suspicious as a result.

The audience is thrilled with the show's ability to build a lot of suspense and a warm, familial atmosphere, especially in light of McKidd's outstanding performance. However, the critics think that the show has too many convoluted time-jumping stories and ineffectively uses period music, clothing, and technology to identify and separate the times, confusing viewers.

1 ‘Alien Nation’ (1989-1990)

Audience Score: 100%; Critic Score: 43%

Alien Nation begins with the Tenctonese, a race of extraterrestrials who fled from enslavement to a harsh Overseer race aboard a flying saucer that crashed in the Mojave Desert in 1990. The show follows George Francisco (Eric Pierpoint), a police investigator with a human partner, Matthew Sikes (Gary Graham), who fights crime together while learning to understand the other's culture and reflect on his own.

Alien Nation is hailed by the audience for being politically open, forward-thinking, and well ahead of its time. Meanwhile, the critic quite strongly disagrees since they believe that the show's treatment of politics is overt and insensitive and that only young viewers might not notice it.

