Sci-fi shows have a nasty habit of being killed off too soon. By its nature, the genre is speculative and weird, meaning that stories are often simply ahead of their time or don't appeal to audiences on release. Some of the best sci-fi series ever were axed after just a season or two (or even a handful of episodes), leaving their small but devoted fanbases hungry for more. This makes these shows prime candidates for remakes. Reimaginings of these shows could give them the conclusions they deserve, or even just enliven them with modern graphics.

Even a few old sci-fi shows that wrapped up their stories would benefit from being given a more modern, bigger-budget treatment. With this in mind, this list looks at some imaginative sci-fi series that are begging for a remake. They range from cult classics to forgotten gems, all offering some cool elements that need to be expanded upon.

10 'Sliders' (1995–2000)

Created by Tracy Tormé & Robert K. Weiss

Image via Fox

"What if you could find brand-new worlds right here on Earth?" Sliders follows the adventures of Quinn Mallory (Jerry O'Connell), a genius physics student who accidentally discovers a way to travel between parallel universes. Alongside his friends, he "slides" to alternate Earths, each with its own unique history and social norms. This quirky premise allows for a lot of variation and humor. Some great timelines include one where dinosaurs never went extinct, another where the Soviet Union won the Cold War, and another where nuclear weapons were never invented.

Sliders represents an interesting fusion of creative visions. It was co-executive produced by John Landis (director of classics like The Blues Brothers and An American Werewolf in London) and co-created by writer Tracy Tormé (known for his work on Star Trek: The Next Generation). The personalities of both shine through in the show. It would be great to see what a modern update of Sliders would look like, and how improved CGI could bring the offbeat alternate realities to life.