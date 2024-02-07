Science fiction movies offers futuristic tech, imaginative worlds and otherworldly creatures; meanwhile, war movies can depict mankind's resilient and worst behaviors. It is often that these two genres are married to one another to create an exciting plot that is both exhilarating and thought-provoking. These films often explore themes of human resilience, the consequences of warfare, and the ethical dilemmas posed by advanced technology, filtered through a sci-fi lens.

From epic space battles to dystopian conflicts on Earth, sci-fi war movies transport audiences to imaginative worlds where the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. With their gripping narratives, spectacular visual effects, and thought-provoking concepts, these films offer both thrilling entertainment and profound insights into the complexities of warfare and the human condition. Here are some of the standout sci-fi war movies that have left an indelible mark on the genre, captivating audiences everywhere with its unique theme and incredible visuals.

10 'The Creator' (2023)

Director: Gareth Edwards

Image via 20th Century Fox

Set in a future war between humanity and artificial intelligence, an ex-special forces agent is tasked with hunting down the mastermind behind a devastating weapon. However, he discovers an alarming truth: the weapon capable of ending the conflict is an AI disguised as a child. The Creator stars John David Washington and is directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

With its post-apocalyptic setting and a world that has humans and AI living side-by-side, the movie offers a unique take on the usual sci-fi flick. The movie depicts a foreseeable war as AI technology becomes more prevalent in today's world. It asks whether AI should be embraced or perceived as a threat, making it a thought-provoking, relevant sci-fi film in this decade.

WATCH ON HULU

9 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Warner Bros.

As the world is besieged by monstrous creatures known as Kaiju, humanity fights back with gigantic robots called Jaegers piloted by skilled warriors in Pacific Rim. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the movie is a love letter to Japanese mecha and kaiju films, delivering pulse-pounding excitement and grand spectacle.

War is being fought in a new way and on a global scale, with major cities such as Hong Kong becoming battlegrounds. The nations of the world have come together through the Jaeger project. The war between humans and Kaiju is spearheaded by two pilots who have to be compatible with each other, like Charlie Hunnam’s Raleigh and Rinko Kikuchi’s Mako. The movie delivers breathtaking visuals and a sense of epic scale, highlighting the bravery and sacrifice of humanity's defenders as they unite to cancel the apocalypse.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 'Independence Day' (1996)

Directed by Rolan Emmerich

Image via 20th Century Fox

Directed by the master of disaster movies Roland Emmerich, Independence Day sees Earth being invaded by technologically advanced aliens. With its ensemble cast led by Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum, the film combines thrilling action with heartfelt patriotism as humanity unites to fight the extraterrestrial threat. The movie itself has an iconic battle-cry speech delivered by the American President as the country launched its attack on July 4th.

With New York and the White House attacked by the aliens, America went to war with the aliens. Apart from action scenes, the movie also depicted the governmental bureaucracy and decisions that led to key decisions, including, at one point, launching a nuclear warhead at the aliens. Combined with the backdrop of American Independence Day, the movie delivers heartfelt patriotism that also influenced other countries to defend the Earth as one despite overwhelming odds.

WATCH ON STARZ

7 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Image via Sony Pictures

Set in a futuristic society, Starship Troopers follows Johnny Rico and his fellow soldiers battling giant insect-like aliens threatening Earth. Through this sci-fi flick, director Paul Verhoeven mixed action, satire, and political commentary, as well as themes of fascism, militarism, and propaganda. The rich subtext made the film a thought-provoking sci-fi classic.

War in this movie is depicted with thrilling action and satirical commentary. The movie itself was once criticized for promoting fascism but has since been reevaluated for its commentary. It challenges conventional notions of militarism and patriotism while delivering intense battle scenes that showcase the camaraderie and sacrifice of the soldiers. This action film spawned two direct-to-video sequels and two animated movies, but none came close to the original.

WATCH ON DIRECTV

6 'Tenet' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet follows an unnamed protagonist as he discovers a time-bending technology used by a Russian oligarch who is about to unleash a global catastrophe. Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, audiences are challenged to unravel its dizzying mysteries while the movie delivers huge set pieces.

The third act of the movie shows a huge battle in an abandoned Russian city. What makes it unique is that the war is being fought by two groups moving in different time directions, one moving forward, and the other is inversed. With a never-before-seen concept and practical effects - a key signature in Nolan's films - the climactic battle offers a spectacle that can be tough to follow on the first watch (ask Nolan's Peloton coach for this) but exhilarating.

WATCH ON DIRECTV

5 'Predator' (1987)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Fox

A team of elite soldiers led by Arnold Schwarzenegger's character, Dutch, finds themselves hunted by a technologically advanced alien in a Central American jungle in John McTiernan's Predator. The film blends action, horror, and sci-fi elements, building tension as the soldiers become the prey. The film's harrowing theme and iconic creature design by Stan Winston made Predator an iconic IP, spawning sequels and crossovers.

War is presented differently in Predator. It asks a simple question: Who will win a battle between the best human fighters and the universe's best warrior? It's not a huge, all-out war involving thousands of soldiers where all sides display its power to a destructive degree. Here, it's about survival, strategy and instinct as the titular adversary pushes the soldiers to utilize their primal nature.

Predator Release Date June 12, 1987 Director John McTiernan Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger , Carl Weathers , Elpidia Carrillo , Bill Duke , Jesse Ventura , Sonny Landham Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Action

WATCH ON DIRECTV

4 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Directed by Doug Liman

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on a Japanese comic All You Need is Kill, Tom Cruise's Major William Cage, finds himself stuck in a time loop, repeating the same day of battle against brutal alien invaders in Edge of Tomorrow (or Live Die Repeat). Teaming up with war hero, living-legend Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), Cage must learn from each iteration to try to win the war. The time loop concept has been around for quite a while, but it has never been employed in a sci-fi action film like this.

Director Doug Liman crafts intense and visually stunning sequences that capture the chaos and brutality of war, while also exploring themes of redemption and personal growth amid the relentless cycle of combat. As Cage trained to go through the day, he became better and better at fighting the aliens. The movie itself was a modest success and a sequel is always being discussed.

WATCH ON MAX

3 'Aliens' 1986)

Directed by James Cameron

James Cameron's sequel follows Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) as she returns to the planet LV-426 with a team of marines to confront the deadly xenomorphs. Aliens expands Ridley Scott's original Alien with larger scope and bigger world-building. With iconic characters like Ripley, Aliens is a gripping tale of survival against insurmountable odds.

Having made The Terminator a couple of years before, Cameron is no stranger to action films. Through gripping action sequences with war against the xenomorphs, the small-scale battle is still a visceral and suspenseful experience. The film showcases the resilience and resourcefulness of Ellen Ripley and her team of marines as they confront the threat and face their fears in a desperate battle for survival.

Watch On Max

2 'Avatar' (2009)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via 20th Century Studios

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar transports viewers to the lush world of Pandora, where ex-Marine Jake Sully becomes involved in a conflict between humans and the indigenous Na'vi. As Jake immerses himself in the local culture, he must decide where his loyalties lie, leading to an epic battle for the planet's fate. With groundbreaking visual effects and a captivating story, the film explores themes of environmentalism and colonialism.

The third act of the movie features an all-out war between the humans and the Na'Vi. After their sacred home was destroyed by humans in search for precious minerals, the Na'Vi fought back. The battle sequences were intense, with the aliens wielding machine guns and deploying bombs on their invaders. Cameron is no stranger to this type of spectacle. The sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water also has equally pulse-pounding battle sequences.

WATCH ON MAX

1 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Image via LucasFilm

George Lucas's space opera begins with Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, or just simply Star Wars as it was released in 1977. The movie follows Jedi knights, rebels, and a princess in a fight against the ominous Empire spearheaded by Darth Vader. With its rich mythology, memorable characters and groundbreaking visual effects, the film spawned a franchise that captivated audiences until today.

It is incomplete to discuss sci-fi war movies and not talk about Star Wars. With dazzling special effects, iconic battles between the forces of good and evil, the movie captures the imagination of audiences of all ages all over the world. The movie brings the audience into the middle of an ongoing conflict in the galaxy. The movie earned its iconic status through its main storyline that depicts a small rebel faction taking the fight against a large enemy, inspiring numerous real-world scenarios.

WATCH ON DISNEY+