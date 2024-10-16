Although the science fiction and the fantasy genres are quite compelling on their own, a blend of the two can be just as fascinating — science colliding with the fantastical makes up for some of the best and most epic stories, with sci-fi's logic and fantasy's creativity resulting in unforgettable, often visually striking trailblazers in cinema.

Naturally, plenty of great movies have highlighted just how engaging and immersive this niche category is through the years. From John Carter to the Star Wars franchise, we look back at some of the best sci-fi fantasy movies to date, ranking them by greatness and highlighting what makes them so special.

10 'John Carter' (2012)

Director: Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton's John Carter of Mars (or simply John Carter) is a space opera that blends the science fiction and fantasy genres with interesting results. The story, largely based on the first series of 11 Edgar Rice Burroughs novels, is about a former army captain (Taylor Kitsch) who is inexplicably transported to Mars and embroiled in a conflict that takes great proportions.

Featuring plenty of space travel — the protagonist's journey to Mars obviously plays a huge part in the movie — and the depiction of different intriguing alien species, John Carter is an engaging combination of science fiction and fantasy. The speculative science thrown into the mix with its magical elements make it a must-see in the category; despite its mixed reviews, Stanton's movie is visually immersive and thrilling enough to keep boredom at bay.

9 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

Directors: Tom Tykwer and The Wachowskis

Directed by the Wachowski sisters and Tom Tykwer, Cloud Atlas stars Tom Hanks, Jim Broadbent, and Halle Berry. The film sees the stars taking on multiple roles spanning five centuries. Among them are an attorney who attempts to flee a slave on a voyage from the Pacific Islands, a composer who struggles to finish his work in pre-World War II, and a genetically engineered worker.

This thought-provoking exploration of power, control, and greed is a timeless film that tackles poignant topics. Despite not being a standout technical accomplishment in cinema, the genre-bending Cloud Atlas does a great job at merging science fiction with fantasy, dealing with philosophical topics through fantastical narrative in a compelling manner that will probably have audiences watching it again to pick up what they missed the first time.

8 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Trilogy (2014 - 2023)

Director: James Gunn

Although James Gunn has done plenty of great superhero films — the latest DC entry, The Suicide Squad, is certainly a highlight — the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy arguably remains his most polished. Spanning three different films so far, this charming mix of heart and humor will have audiences (even those who aren't fans of superhero films) hooked thanks to its relatable space misfit characters, the theme of family and connection they tackle, and the action-packed, engaging storytelling.

Whether because of its highly likable, three-dimensional, and unique characters (ranging from a talking raccoon to a walking tree) or the engaging adventures they find themselves in, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is definitely worth the attention, especially of those who are into fantasy sci-fi: the films blend both genres flawlessly through their space setting and all the mythical characters that inhabit them.

7 'Annihilation' (2018)

Director: Alex Garland

Although it also leans towards the horror genre, Alex Garland's Annihilation is a valid pick when it comes to science fiction fantasy movies. Starring Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason, Tessa Thompson, and other talented actors, the film follows a group of women — including a biologist — who sign up to explore a mysterious zone where the laws of nature do not apply.

Cinephiles who enjoy the mix of science fiction elements with the surreal are probably going to want to give Annihilation a watch, as it combines the two quite compellingly, featuring mysterious beings and scientists investigating environmental changes. Furthermore, the stunning visuals certainly add to the appeal of Garland's sci-fi horror, which is striking and memorable enough to stick with audiences after the credits roll.

6 'Avatar' Franchise (2009 -)

Director: James Cameron

Whether audiences are delving into the highly immersive world of Pandora or bonding with the likable characters, the Avatar franchise has won over many. The first film sees humans coming to an alien moon to exploit resources. However, a former marine falls for a Na'vi warrior, ultimately switching sides and marking the beginning of a fan-favorite.

Many people find themselves swept completely off their feet by Avatar's visuals, which is not the least surprising considering how visually gorgeous these films are. However, there is more to the James Cameron saga, including its meditation on colonization and environmentalism, anchored by an engaging storyline that blends science and fantasy through its magical fictional world-building and all the futuristic tech it includes.

5 'The Prestige' (2006)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Any Christopher Nolan enthusiast knows that The Prestige is mandatory viewing in the genre. Starring the talented Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman, it sees two magicians engaging in a battle of wits in 1890s London. The two try to create the ultimate illusion and sacrifice everything they have to outwit each other.

Although it does lean toward sci-fi more than fantasy, The Prestige is a nice pick for anyone interested in sci-fi or historical fiction with a fantastical twist. Featuring an intricate narrative and non-linear timelines on top of amazing performances from its leads, Nolan's movie — which frequently touches on themes of illusion and duplicity — is a complex viewing with mind-bending twists guaranteed to keep viewers invested.

4 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Director: Luc Besson

Starring talented names like Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, and Gary Oldman, Luc Besson's highly entertaining The Fifth Element is set in a colorful future where a cab driver unwittingly becomes the central figure in the search for a cosmic weapon to keep Evil at bay.

The Fifth Element's colorful, quirky, and imaginative visual style featuring striking production design and imaginative world-building, in addition to the unforgettable central characters and talented cast, are all elements that help elevate this Luc Besson film and cement it as a must-see. Additionally, The Fifth Element's unique blend of sci-fi, fantasy, comedy, and action makes it an easy pick for almost anyone, with its futuristic technology and alien races being standout science-fiction fantasy aspects.