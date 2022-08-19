Science-fiction films often set themselves in the future, whether that's many years or just a very short period of time. It's also fairly common to see science-fiction set in some kind of alternative present that reflects the world at the time the film was made, to best comment on topical themes or issues. For these "present-day" science-fiction films, there might just be a few small sci-fi-related concepts that differentiate the film's world from our own.

RELATED: Fantastical Futures: Movies That Perfectly Blend Fantasy With Science-Fiction

The less common approach, therefore, when it comes to setting a science-fiction within a certain time period is to look to the past. However, as the following 11 films demonstrate - particularly the recent entry in the Predatorseries, Prey - setting science-fiction stories in times gone by can still work extremely well, and create an interesting contrast. To keep things more interesting, each film has to be set multiple decades back from the year it was released (not just a few years). Also, there'll only be one time-travel series referenced; relying too heavily on time-travel movies while discussing "period science-fiction" would probably be cheating (and boring).

'Prey' (2022) - set in 1719

Prey feels remarkably fresh in its approach to the Predator franchise. Before Prey's release, the series was a well-liked but somewhat formulaic collection of science-fiction/action movies that always featured a group of people going up against a singular alien life form with superior technology, who'd hunt the unfortunate group for sport. In all the films, cunning and a focus on brains over brawn tend to be needed, if any humans want to make it to the end alive.

Prey still largely sticks to this well-worn premise, but by setting itself 300 years ago, and focusing on a young Comanche woman's encounter with the titular foe (there are also some French fur traders who ultimately prove to be cannon fodder for the Predator), it breathes life into the series. With the human characters having even less technology to rely on when battling the Predator than characters in other films, the stakes are raised, and the action scenes suddenly feel very different... and even more intense.

'The Iron Giant' (1999) - set in 1957

Image via Warner Bros.

Setting itself just over 40 years before its release, The Iron Giant expertly evokes 1950s imagery and nostalgia throughout. Primarily, though, it's best remembered for being a surprisingly emotional and very well-made film about a young boy befriending a giant metal robot, and being one of those family movies that can be enjoyed by adults and kids in equal measure.

The story itself feels quite timeless, and almost as though it could be set during almost any time in recent history. But beyond the simple and charming plot, the retro look of the film and 50s setting helps differentiate it visually from other animated films of its time. That's especially notable when you consider how Pixar was starting its rise to fame in the second half of the 1990s, simultaneously increasing the popularity of more modern-looking CGI animation.

'Frankenstein' (1931) & 'The Bride of Frankenstein' (1935) - set in the 1800s (probably)

It's hard to work out exactly when the Frankenstein films are set, admittedly. The first film takes inspiration from the original novel, which is said to take place in the 1700s, but then Bride of Frankenstein comes along and implies the film is set in 1899. Naturally, there are some mixed messages here.

RELATED: 10 Times The Character in a Film's Title Wasn't The Main Character

No matter, though, because in the end, it's got a period setting, and even if both films take place in 1899, that still counts as the 1800s. And while other famous Universal monster series' like The Mummy and Draculafeature fantasy or supernatural elements, the Frankenstein series combines horror with science-fiction, given the monster is created through science (and by an iconic mad scientist).

'The Rocketeer' (1991) - set in 1938

Given that it takes place a little over 50 years before it was released, The Rocketeer is far from the most dramatic example of a science-fiction film setting itself in the past. However, the story and the pre-WW2 aesthetics are essential to the film, and the fact it involves a proto-superhero using technology to fight Nazis is what makes it so memorable.

It also reflects the kind of campy and endearing entertainment that was popular during the 1930s and 1940s, particularly when it came to action-packed adventure serials. Interestingly, director Joe Johnston went on to direct the first Captain America film in the MCU in 2011, which had a similar setting, and somewhat similar science-fiction elements (plus Nazis as the villains again).

'Wild Wild West' (1999) - set in 1869

Wild Wild West may not be a particularly good film, but it is one of the clearest examples of science-fiction transported into the distant past. That's because it's a somewhat unholy mashup of the western genre and science-fiction (with some action and not particularly funny comedy added for "good" measure).

There's not much about it that works, and despite a huge budget and admittedly unique blend of genres and ideas - plus an impressive cast led by Will Smith and Kevin Kline - it's sadly a misfire. But usually western/science-fiction hybrids are science-fiction first, with elements of westerns thrown in for good measure (think Fireflyor Cowboy Bebop). It is at least interesting that Wild Wild West tackles the opposite: being a western first and foremost, with added sci-fi elements.

The 'Back to the Future' trilogy (1985-1990) - partially set in 1955 & 1885

Image via Universal Pictures

Of course, being all about time travel, the Back to the Future series unsurprisingly visits the past on several occasions. Much of the first movie is spent in 1955, with protagonist Marty McFly getting to know his parents' generation while trying to get, well, back to the future. Part II also features some scenes set in 1955, as well as going into the future, to 2015.

RELATED: Untouchable Films That Will Never Get Remade

But it's Back to the Future Part III that really takes things to another level, when it comes to science-fiction in the past. It goes back an entire century, all the way to 1885, and spends almost the entire movie there. It ends up feeling more western than science-fiction, but it's a sci-fi contraption that gets Marty and Doc Brown stuck in the old west, and technology is the only thing that can get them out...

'Star Wars' (1977) - set "a long time ago"

The Star Wars series isn't clear about when it takes place, given the films open with the famous text: "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away." But one thing is for certain, as vague as that might be: by "a long time ago," Star Wars is undoubtedly set in the past, making it perhaps the most famous science-fiction series explicitly set during years gone by.

Though of course, Star Wars qualifies as a fantasy series, in many ways, which leads to the "old" or "a long time ago" timeframe making more sense. Additionally, while the series focuses on faraway planets and life forms, they do draw from our own history, further meshing the past with otherwise futuristic ideas, concepts, and visuals.

'Life of Brian' (1979) - set in 33 CE

Okay, Life of Brian is not a science-fiction film. It's a little sneaky to imply it is. The classic Monty Python film is a comedy with a historical setting, taking place during the Jesus' life, and focusing on a man named Brian, whose own life takes a turn towards the unfortunate when he becomes mistaken for the Messiah (in reality, he's actually just a very naughty boy.)

But: there is a scene where Brian falls into an alien spaceship, and for a brief and incredibly surreal few minutes, he's whisked around space before being ejected from the craft, only to end up right back where he was "abducted." He doesn't think much of it, nor does he tell anyone about it. It's not addressed later in the film. But during that brief and out-of-this-world scene, this movie - set some 2000 years ago - transforms into a science-fiction film. For the sheer audacity of that scene alone, it deserves a mention.

NEXT:The Best Virus-Related Movies Made Well Before The Pandemic