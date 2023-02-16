Black Mirror has been on a hiatus due to copyright and budgeting difficulties in the last few years. However, they are currently in the midst of production for season six, while fans are eagerly waiting. Black Mirror is not the first show to create a thought-provoking dystopian anthology series. However, its unique series has brought back the popularity of dystopian and science fiction genres.

RELATED:The 10 Darkest 'Black Mirror' Episode Endings Ranked

The curiosity about how humanity will evolve with technology and whether this will be a positive or negative evolution is a theme that 'Black Mirror' plays with. This theme is also popular among other series that initiate the same thought process in their creative ways. The list below includes other shows that respond to humanity’s technological evolution for an active watch.

1 'Love Death & Robots' (2019-)

Image via Netflix

Each episode in this series is a short-animated story that covers several genres. These genres range from science fiction to horror, comedy, and fantasy. Every episode has a different team of directors telling a different short story. Within each episode, there is always a unique meaning that takes viewers on a sensory experience.

Of the three seasons, a common theme from each episode is the importance of the present. Black Mirror and its theme of humanity and evolution, the focus on the present represents a response to humanity and change. There are Black Mirror episodes that aren't completely depressing when there is an emphasis on “living in the moment". It empowers and provides a solution to the idea of a potentially problematic future.

2 'Altered Carbon' (2018-2020)

Image via Netflix

The story follows Takeshi Kovacs, the last survivor of elite interstellar warriors that defeated an uprising for a new world. He is given a chance to live again after being mentally imprisoned for years because he solves a murder. During his adventures, the viewers witness the fall of humanity while technology advances. During the 23rd century, the human mind was digitized, and souls could transfer to any desired body.

RELATED:5 Sci-Fi Movies That Would Have Been Better As 'Black Mirror' Episodes

While watching Kovacs’s adventures, it’s easy to wonder what time will bring the world. In many science fiction genres, it tends to present a world out of balance with technology and nature. The repetition of this theme in general and in Altered Carbon shows the subliminal effort the show wants the viewers to focus on. When focusing on that idea while following Kovac’s adventure, the viewer cannot help but feel inspired to live between the balance of nature and technology.

3 'Midnight Gospel' (2020)

This series follows Clancy, a space caster with a universe simulator that allows him to explore other beings in different worlds. During his adventure, his interactions with others tend to ponder the meaning of life and other existential questions. The series replicates the unknown about existing and encourage thinking about the idea of purpose in one's life.

Similarly to Black Mirror, it uses a unique representation of heavier topics. Using a colorful setting with friendly-looking animation makes the conversation about philosophy more palatable. Shows incorporating the wonder of human development and technology tend to play up the sensory experience, and this adult cartoon does precisely that. It results in active viewing while enjoying a visual experience.

4 'Alice In Borderline' (2020-)

Image via Netflix

Only certain people are brought into the parallel world after a mysterious asteroid hits Tokyo. A gamer named Arisu finds himself and his friends in a parallel version of Tokyo. They learn that to survive, there are games organized by skill and difficulty based on the ranking of cards and their suits. These games are until death, and the only way to return to their old lives is for someone to win the final round of games.

RELATED:'Black Mirror' Season 6 Casts Comedian Rob Delaney

There is a heavy focus on human evolution and technology, where there is always uncertainty about returning to their old lives throughout the games.The finale of this show has an impactful moment that inspires viewers to make a better future, although it is underrated it is as moving as Black Mirror ranking as one of the best dystopian shows according to IMDb. Without balance, what can be cultivated in the future can be more harmful than positive.

5 'Arcane' (2021-)

Based on the popular League of Legends video game, Arcane is the origin story of two characters named Jinx and Vi. The story focuses on their upbringing in a world of technological utopian and dystopian represented in the cities of Piltover and Zaun. The experiences that the two sisters go through show the differences between utopian and dystopian cities. Their perspectives show the evolution of society and technology, allowing viewers to feel empowered in the present.

Like Black Mirror, it shows both the positive and negative effects of society and technology in time. In doing so, it forces viewers to reevaluate the choices currently being made in society. It makes the audience wonder if humanity is doing its best to create a better future. The emphasis on finding a happy balance between evolution and nature represents a solution because living in harmony with nature and technology is necessary to preserve humanity.

6 'Maniac' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim agree to participate in a pharmaceutical drug trial that claims it can repair anything about the mind. Their experience during the lab tests emphasizes the ability of positive choices and the impacts it makes with time. Ultimately, the experiment fails, and they are both permanently damaged from the lab experiment. Both characters live different lives, Owen with schizophrenia and Annie aimlessly living through life.

The theme focuses on the present, mainly what happens in avoiding the present. The main reason why both characters are inclined to participate is because of their situations in life and their desire to escape. Technology represents escape, but how both characters lean on it shows their lack of balance between life and growth. Once again, it shows that technology needs the existence of humanity, and incorporating nature with technology is essential.

7 'Inside Job' (2021-2022)

Image via Netflix

This adult cartoon is about the dysfunctional team from Cognito Inc, the government of their society, and how that team spreads conspiracy theories to protect their government. Despite the show being a comedy, it’s still considered a science fiction show due to the obstructive system of power. Like 'Black Mirror', it tackles the theme of evolution as a society. Viewers question the truth about their surroundings and what it means for the future.

Aside from the difference in tone, both shows tackle the same theme and joke about the systems in play. Regardless of the humor, the represented society is dystopian, and the comedic effect only enhances the provocative thought processes. Using contrast emphasizes the viewers to think about the themes deeply, to the point where it is a series that made us question our reality. This is a funny and light way to tackle the seriousness of the themes it shares with Black Mirror.

8 'Oats Studio'

Image via Oats Studios

Like Love, Sex, & Robots, this series comprises several short stories. It’s considered horror and science fiction because of the dystopian settings. Each short film has a lesson and a visual experience to enhance the themes. The viewers are drawn in and empowered to think critically because of the statement that the visual experience creates.

Sharing the genre of darkness and dystopia as Black Mirror, this series naturally shares the same themes with its audiences. Watching the different societies shown provokes viewers to consider how humanity is accelerating. Although there is no single answer, the purpose is to enhance that thought. For both shows, when accomplished, it empowers viewers, strengthens their connection to the front, and explains why this genre is so successful.

9 '3%'

This series is set in the future, where most people live in poverty. However, each year they allow a 20-year-old to participate in a series of mini-games that will let them live offshore, freeing them of poverty. This dystopian world has a significant divide between the classes and shows how humans evolved to that point. The story's protagonist is a morally driven character named Michele, who tries to survive in that context.

Like Black Mirror, this show is dystopian and set in the future, tackling the theme of humanity and evolution. The reality of life in the series is bleak but also a possibility that does not seem impossible. In fact, the fictional show has episodes that turned out to be scarily accurate. This relatability is what encourages thoughts about growth as a society when watching. Although the reality of these shows can be extreme, it’s difficult to dismiss because the future is unpredictable.

10 'Travelers'

This series follows a group of people who are the last-standing human beings of the future who learn to send their consciousness back to alter a negative future. Their secret mission is delegated by artificial intelligence that monitors the timeline of the future. However, they also learn that maintaining and developing relationships is difficult in the 21st century. This difficulty adds tension to their mission of saving humanity and potentially harming their mission.

Black Mirror shows how advanced technology development has become, and Travelers also depict that same advancement. When showing technological evolution, the assumption is that humans evolve emotionally. This is relatable for viewers to watch because the expectation of growth from people and technology are at two different speeds. This emphasis is essential in giving perspective on the growth of humanity and promoting viewers’ thought processes on evolution.

NEXT:'Black Mirror' Season 6: Everything We Know So Far