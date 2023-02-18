Science fiction proves to be a genre that so many people just love. Whether it's advanced technology, time travel, parallel universes, robots, aliens, or simply speculative thought about the future of the world, sci-fi proves to be so entertaining. Many of the entertainment industry’s greatest films and television shows (take Star Wars, for example) fall within the realm of this genre.

What’s better, however, is when writers and creatives take this genre and mix it with something completely different and unrelated, forming an entirely new concept (or genre itself). There are a few series that take the cake with this, however.

10 ‘Westworld’ (2016-)

Westworld is a sci-fi and western mash-up that takes place in the near future. The series revolves around an amusement park that is looked after by robot “hosts” that allows rich tourists to live out their fantasies through a form of artificial consiousness.

The show features plotlines that are both within the fake Western-themed robot world and also outside in the futuristic country. The series is well-loved and extremely popular. Fans of westerns or the 1973 movie of the same name will absolutely love Westworld, and the sci-fi elements really heighten the already thrilling themes.

9 ‘Outlander’ (2014-)

Outlander is a sci-fi historical drama series based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. The series follows a former WWII nurse in Scotland named Claire Randell who finds herself transported through time to 1743. There she finds a Highland warrior named Jamie and falls in love with him in the background of the Jacobite rising.

The series is rich in real Scottish history, and has been running for a whopping 6 seasons and will end with its 8th season. Outlander blends the historical dramatics with science fiction time-traveling so beautifully, and anyone interested in colonial-era Scotland—or just loves the romantic drama of it all—should check out this series.

8 ‘Black Mirror’ (2011-)

Black Mirror is a British anthology sci-fi-dystopian-thriller series. Each episode explores a diversity of genres, but all usually revolve around some sort of advanced technology. The series is based on the classic television series The Twilight Zone and uses technology to comment on social issues in the world.

The series has been praised for its innovation and ability to really make audiences uncomfortable in terms of the topics and ways of getting messages across. Black Mirror is a remarkably smart watch, and already has spin-offs (including an interactive film) that prove that sci-fi and thriller elements can make anyone think about their fate.

7 ‘Watchmen’ (2019)

Watchmen is a sci-fi superhero drama series based on the DC Comics seres of the same name. The series was created for HBO and has an ensemble cast including actors like Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, and Regina King.

The series takes place 34 years after the events of the comic series, and follows a group of vigilantes (once seen as heroes) fight back against a white supremacist group as they terrorize Tulsa, Oklahoma. This series has phenomenal writing and is so relevant for today’s audience. Watchmen is a superb series to watch.

6 ‘Lovecraft Country’ (2020)

Lovecraft Country is a sci-fi horror drama series based on (and serving as a continuation of) the 2016 novel of the same name. The series, another HBO production, follows a young Black man who travels across a segregated US in the 1950s in search of his missing father.

However, he learns of some dark secrets plaguing the town on which the famous horror writer H.P. Lovecraft based the location of his tales. The series is so smart and just creepy while also touching on some tough and necessary topics.

5 ‘The 100’ (2014-2020)

The 100 is a sci-fi post-apocalyptic darma series that ran from 2014 - 2020 on The CW. The series is loosely based on the young adult novel series of the same name, and follows survivors from a space habitat known as Ark as they return to Earth after a nuclear apocalypse.

The first people who are sent to Earth are a group of juvenile delinquents who encounter descendants of survivors of the nuclear disaster on the ground. The series combines, young adult drama, science fiction elements, and a post-apocalyptic tone in one series. The 100 is a riveting watch.

4 ‘Invincible’ (2021-)

Invincible is an adult-animated superhero series that has sci-fi and comedy elements involved in the plot. The show follows a 17-year-old named Mark Grayson as he transforms into a superhero under the guidance of his superhero father, Omni-Man.

During the transformation, however, Mark finds himself struggling between his superhero responsibilities and teenage life. Invincible received widespread acclaim and is a genuinely fun watch. There are action sequences, brilliant animation, and some great voice acting from stars like Steven Yeun and Sandra Oh.

3 ‘Squid Game’ (2021-)

Squid Game is the hit Netflix series that combines science fiction, thriller, and survival drama into one. The brutal series revolves around a contest where 456 players (all in need money) risk their lives playing deadly children’s games for a chance to win $35 million dollars.

Squid Game became a global phenomenon upon release, and has called out class disparity in South Korea and capitalism as a whole. The series received numerous awards, including Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards. Squid Game is a gripping watch for those that can handle some scary situations.

2 ‘Wellington Paranormal’ (2018-2022)

Wellington Paranormal is a mockumentary comedy horror series with a few sci-fi elements (that being ghosts, demons, and other creatures) that is a spin-off of the 2014 film What We Do in the Shadows.

The series was created by Taika Waititi and follows police officers as they untangle paranormal mysteries in New Zealand. The series is absolutely hysterical and is 100% worth watching for a quick laugh.

1 ‘Stranger Things’ (2016-)

The hit Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things is the perfect combination of sci-fi and horror meshed together. The series is set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s and centers around the group of kids as they are plagued by an alternate dimension.

Nearby, a human experimentation facility opens a gateway to the said alternate dimension and there is only one person (with telekinetic and magical powers) who can stop it. There is so much more to explain for a broader understanding of the series, but anyone looking for an astounding sci-fi horror series should check out Stranger Things—it is as good as everyone makes it out to be.

