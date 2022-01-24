Every iteration of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s cult comic masterpiece Scott Pilgrim translates expertly to its given medium. Between the 2010 live-action film directed by Edgar Wright and its tie-in Ubisoft video game title, adapting the turbocharged life and times of Toronto’s favorite lovelorn loser and his battle for romance is a Herculean task that yields effectively faithful results every time. The series’ fantastical take on the lives of star-crossed twenty-somethings has a distinct aesthetic philosophy and tone that perseveres through whatever lens it is presented through and adapts to it effortlessly. Just as the original comics used the medium of the printed graphic novel pages to their advantage, the film and video game versions each use the strengths of their respective mediums to tell Scott’s story to its fullest potential.

Outside a short network promo aired on Adult Swim in conjunction with the live-action film, Scott Pilgrim and his world have yet to see the light of day in the medium of animation. The comic's serialized narrative and graphic aesthetic make it a prime target for adaptation into a full-fledged animated series that has only now manifested into a potential production. With the announcement of Netflix’s prospective anime adaption, the studio chosen to animate it, Science Saru, makes for as perfect a union as that of Scott and Ramona themselves. Founded by Eunyoung Choi and master director Masaaki Yuasa, Science Saru's fluidly fun animation style and expressive designs make for often lucid and trance-like experiences that are a prime fit for Bryan Lee O'Malley's iconic work.

Here is a list of Science Saru’s best titles that are not only masterpieces in their own right, but also illustrate why the studio is the best choice in bringing the mysterious land of Toronto, Canada to animated life.

RELATED: 'Scott Pilgrim' Anime Series in the Works From Netflix, 'Devilman Crybaby' Studio

The Night is Short, Walk on Girl (2017)

Image via GKIDS

Released in 2017, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl best demonstrates director Yuasa’s expressionist approach to animation. The film follows the liquor-fueled odyssey of a nameless young woman as she ventures out on a free-spirited night of dancing, used book fairs and flash mob theatre. Yuasa renders the world of an urban college town’s bar scene with an elastically bizarre palette of vibrant colors and dream-like layouts that amount to a borderline hallucinogenic experience.

Much like Scott Pilgrim, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl is also built on a hopeful romance, as a nameless senpai figure navigates a night-long bender of trippy obstacles and self-doubt to win the affections of the titular girl.

Ride Your Wave (2019)

Image via Fantasia Film Festival

Ride Your Wave tells the story of a young surfer coping with the unexpected death of her boyfriend, whose spirit magically appears to her in water whenever she sings his favorite song. With animation as fluid as water itself, the 2019 film captures not only the thrill of surfing through sweeping shots of the ocean waves, but also the characteristics of its seaside setting as they reflect the changing of the seasons. It is a film that utilizes its environment to depict the passage of time and illustrate the growth of its characters.

The world of Scott Pilgrim’s Toronto has the potential to be captured in the same emotionally naturalist light in reflecting the course of Scott and Ramona’s love life.

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken (2020)

Image via WarnerMedia

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken is a celebration of the creative endeavor. The 12-episode series stars an unlikely trio of high school students who work to establish their own production company out of their school’s anime viewing club. By trial-and-error and loads of hard work, the aspiring animators (and their shrewd producer) pour each of their talents into becoming a fully functional animation studio. The series explores both the artistic and practical sides of production by indulging in the grandiose dreams of its young artists, through stylistic fantasy sequences, as well as the realism of production management through dialogue scenes.

Eizouken shows that Saru is capable of achieving a balance of mixed-media flourishes with grounded character driven moments also seen in Scott Pilgrim.

Devilman Crybaby (2018)

Image via Netflix

Devilman Crybaby is a show that hurts to watch, but in the most enthralling way. Based on Go Nagai’s classic manga, the Netflix original series tells the story of Akira Fudo, a high school student who gains otherworldly abilities in the midst of a demonic invasion and becomes the raging human/demon hybrid, Devilman. On top of chronicling the gruesome bloodshed and tested morality of a hellish apocalypse, Crybaby is foremost built on relationships. Every tragic moment and heart-wrenching development is rooted in character dynamics and motivations. The action is not calculated or fancifully detached like other Shonen anime; it is animalistic and emotionally derived. The intensity of the characters’ misery fuels the spectacle, not the other way around.

Although nowhere near as intense as Crybaby, Saru’s experience in character motivated emotional drama is a fitting match in animating Scott’s battles with a legion of heartbroken exes.

Star Wars Visions (T0-B1 and Akakiri) (2021)

Image via Lucasfilm

In a partnership that shook the animation scene in 2021, Visions granted some of Japan’s top anime studios free-range to explore the Star Wars galaxy in ways never before imagined. Among the anthology series’ nine experimental short films, Science Saru was given the galactic reins on two segments, T0-B1 and Akakiri. While each short is a unique interpretation of the Star Wars mythos, one a lighthearted droid adventure and the other a tragic Jedi tome, they both exemplified the studio’s greatest storytelling assets. Let alone the atmospheric and occasionally fast-paced animation that gives The Clone Wars and Rebels a run for their money, Saru’s shorts demonstrate an understanding of the material given to them and make it wholly their own. The charming, yet sterile isolation of T0-B1 and the feudal grittiness of Akakiri artistically look unlike anything before attempted in the Star Wars canon, but capture the core spirit of the franchise’s rich lore and themes of destiny and tragedy.

These shorts serve as the strongest evidence of being able to not only understand and celebrate the material of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comics, but to re-imagine it with its own identity.

Ramona Flowers’ 7 Evil Exes from the 'Scott Pilgrim' Franchise, Ranked "Maybe next time we don't date the girl with 11 evil ex-boyfriends"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email