"So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you've already paid for the stage and the musicians?"

Hollywood was rocked by the recent announcement from Warner Bros. that it had axed two highly anticipated projects that were for the most part near completion. Batgirl, which starred Leslie Grace as the titular hero, and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt were both shelved and in the wake of the announcement, various reactions have trailed the decision. The talents involved in developing both pictures have been speaking out, and another lending a voice to the situation is Scoob! producer Tony Cervone.

Taking to the social media platform, Instagram, Cervone shared a photo of the score for the film being recorded, given that the musicians and the stage had already been paid for. Beneath the post, Cervone wrote, "So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you've already paid for the stage and the musicians? You record the damn score!"

Clearly, Cervone is not pleased with the decision from Warner to cut the film and that sentiment is widely shared by others who worked on the project as well. Scoob 2 co-writer Paul Dini also questioned the studio’s decision to shelve the project remarking that the project was almost complete while responding to a fan’s tweet on the matter:

“Shit next’ indeed. Yes, I'm co-writer, but also, why cancel a 95% finished holiday movie this close to Fall, when you're guaranteed kids watching it from right after Halloween until at least New Years? Makes no business sense esp. as both kids & parents dug the WIP screening.”

In the wake of the announcement, the studio released a statement outlining the reason behind the cancellation of the projects as being a strategic shift and change in the company’s business strategy. But it seems a difficult pill to swallow for a feature film that cost $40 million and was nearing completion. Scoob!: Holiday Haunt is a sequel to the first Scoob! film from 2020 which was directed by Cervone.

Alongside the sequel, Wonder Twins and the aforementioned Batgirl were shelved as well. The directors of Batgirl, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have both revealed in a joint statement that the cancellation came as a surprise to them as it did to fans. They also revealed that despite multiple reports and unlike Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, theirs was “far from finished.”

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, during a recent investor call, tried to explain the decision and is quoted as saying “We're not going to release a film before it's ready."

Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was set to star Frank Welker, Iain Armitage, Ariana Greenblatt, McKenna Grace, Pierce Gagnon, Mark Hamill, Cristo Fernandez, Micheal McKean, Andre Braugher, and Ming-Na Wen.

