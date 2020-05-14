What If ‘Scoob!’ Star Jason Isaacs Played a Live Action ‘Star Wars’ Inquisitor?

–

Warner Animation Group is taking some bold swings with Scoob. Not only does the upcoming animated feature reveal how Shaggy and Scooby met for the very first time, but it also creates a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe of sorts. This movie isn’t just about Shaggy, Scooby, Fred, Velma and Daphne solving any old mystery; they’re trying to solve one that pits them against Dick Dastardly voiced by Jason Isaacs. The character made his big debut in Wacky Races back in the late 60s and then went on to appear in the spin-off series, Dastardly & Muttley in Their Flying Machines, Yogi’s Treasure Hunt and more, but Scoob! marks the very first time Dastardly appears in a major motion picture.

Isaacs has loads of experience in the voice acting realm, with a good deal of villainous animated characters on his resume, but Dick Dastardly lets him go far bigger than most roles. He’s still quite kooky, but Scoob! also requires the character to feel like a formidable foe. With the movie being made available on Premium Video on Demand and premium digital ownership on May 15th, I got the chance to have a brief Zoom chat with Isaacs to discuss how he figured out the right balance between honoring the original iteration of the character and also making this Dick Dastardly his own. On top of that, Isaacs also revealed which animated character he’d most like to play in a live action film. Was it Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Commander Zhao, Superman from Superman: Red Son, or The Inquisitor from Star Wars Rebels? Find out in the video interview at the top of this article!

Jason Isaacs: