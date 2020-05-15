‘Scoob!’ Stars Ken Jeong and Kiersey Clemons Debate the Value of Pickles in Salads

–

Yesterday we shared our Scoob! conversation with Jason Isaacs who voices Dick Dastardly in the film, but now it’s time to talk to two other cast members who get to bring familiar Hanna-Barbera characters into the Scooby-Doo feature film realm. In the movie, Shaggy (voiced by Will Forte) has always idolized the superhero Blue Falcon and now thanks to this new mystery, he gets the opportunity to fight crime alongside him. Trouble is, this Blue Falcon isn’t quite like the one he remembered as a kid so that’s where Ken Jeong and Kiersey Clemons come in. With Blue Falcon not on his game anymore, his mechanical dog sidekick Dynomutt (Jeong) and Dee Dee Skyes (Clemons), who you might remember from Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels, often have to take matters into their own hands.

With Scoob! arriving on Premium Video on Demand and being made available for premium digital ownership on May 15th, I got the chance to hop on a brief Zoom call with Jeong and Clemons to discuss their experience making the film. Scoob! marks Clemons’ very first animated feature so she pinpoints the important lessons learned that helped her on subsequent animated opportunities while Jeong discusses why Scoob! was a major highlight in his extensive list of voice acting gigs. On top of that, the pair also honors Shaggy and Scooby’s outrageous eating habits by revealing the most ridiculous meal they like to make for themselves. Check out the full conversation for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article and do weigh in on the pickle debate in the comments section below.

Ken Jeong & Kiersey Clemons: