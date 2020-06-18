Scooby-Dooby-Do Not Pay for ‘Scoob!’ Because It’s Coming to HBO Max Very Soon

A hearty “ruh-roh, Raggy!” to any HBO subscribers who already plopped down the $25 for Scoob!, because the animated film is headed to HBO Max on June 26. Directed by Tony Cervone (Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz), the film stars Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, and Frank Welker as the classic mystery-solvin’ team and their dynamic dog, Scooby-Doo.

“HBO Max is the perfect home for these ‘meddling kids’ and their dog,’” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, in a statement. “SCOOB! tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It’s a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original Scooby-Doo episodes.”

The first feature-length animated Scooby-Doo movie, Scoob! is both an origin story for Shaggy and Scooby and a valiant attempt to create a sort of Hanna-Barbera-verse. In addition to the gang, Scoob! also features characters like Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs), Captain Caveman (Tracy Morgan), Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg), and Dynomutt (Ken Jeong). In our full review, Collider’s Matt Goldberg writes that Scoob! is for “those that want Scooby-Doo to open the gates of hell”, which is honestly the most intriguing sentence I’ve ever read.

For more on the movie, here are our chats with Seyfried, Forte, and Isaacs. Here is the official synopsis for Scoob!: