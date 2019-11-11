The First ‘Scoob!’ Trailer Gives Us an Adorable Shaggy & Scooby Origin Story

0

Warner Bros. released the first official trailer for Scoob!, the lighthearted animated update Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?, the classic kids show that ran from 1969 to 1970. This fun, modern movie update features the talents of Will Forte as Shaggy, Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, and longtime Scooby-Doo voice Frank Welker.

This first teaser trailer for Scoob! goes heavy on the feels between forever friends Shaggy and Scooby-Doo. Unlike previous big screen adaptations of the Scooby-Doo world, it looks like we’ll be getting a very twee origin story between the young man and his best friends. It’s hard not to be charmed by this portion of the teaser, especially since the early days of Shaggy and Scooby-Doo then go into the rest of the trailer which teases hijinks galore.

From there, it looks like Scoob! is going all-in on the origin story M.O. because we soon meet a young Fred, Daphne, and Velma, all of whom happen to run into Shaggy and Scooby one Halloween. From there, the rest is history. Don’t ask about the weird alien abduction plot teased at the end or the “Hey, let’s give this one to the adults”-level joke made by Daphne at the end of the trailer. I just want to live with the cuteness of baby Shaggy and Scooby-Doo a little while longer.

Scoob! arrives in theaters May 15, 2020. Check out the first trailer below: