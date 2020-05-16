‘Scoob!’ Star Will Forte on That Time He Ate Dog Food

–

Will Forte has been keeping quite busy since social distancing measures went into place. Not only did he swing by the Collider YouTube channel for an episode of Collider Connected, but he also celebrated the release of two new animated features. First it was the Netflix movie The Willoughbys based on the Lois Lowry children’s book, and now Forte is moving into Hanna-Barbera territory with Scoob!, which is now available for premium digital ownership and on Premium Video on Demand as well.

Taking over for the legendary Casey Kasem, Forte steps in to voice Shaggy in the film, which covers how Shaggy and Scooby (voiced by Frank Welker) first met before jumping into a brand new adventure that pits the pair against Hanna-Barbera villain, Dick Dastardly (Jason Issacs). With some help from Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg), Dynomutt (Ken Jeong) and Dee Dee Skyes (Kiersey Clemons), Mystery Inc. needs to figure out a way to stop Dastardly from sparking a global “dogpocalypse” by unleashing the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world.

During this brief Zoom chat with Forte, we discussed his favorite quality of Shaggy’s and why he’s come to realize that that particular quality is key for all funny movies. He also revisited his college days of eating a whole bunch of things people shouldn’t eat, like dog food, chewing tobacco and more. You can catch the full conversation for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article! And, if you’re looking for even more Scoob! coverage, you can catch my chat with Jason Issacs right here and my interview with Ken Jeong and Kiersey Clemons over here.

Will Forte: