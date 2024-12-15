As fans anxiously await to hear more about the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, especially if Sarah Michelle Gellar's involvement will be on-screen or not, two movies are hitting Netflix next month that do reunite Gellar with her I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. (who also happens to be her real-life husband.) Both Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed will be available to stream on Netflix come January 1. That's right, you can start the new year off with the fan-favorite live-action adaptations of the famous Hanna-Barbera cartoon.

Both films were written by James Gunn, yes, that James Gunn. Both the first and second films star Gellar and Prinze Jr. as the ever-shippable Daphne Blake and Freddy Jones. Dead to Me's Linda Cardellini plays Velma Dinkley and Scream's Matthew Lillard plays Shaggy Rogers. The actors effortlessly stepped into the roles, originally created back in 1969 by Hanna-Barbera. The cartoon, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! was named by TV Guide as the fifth-greatest cartoon of all time. The IP has remained timeless, across dozens of movies and multiple reboots of the television cartoon, a good chunk of which are available to stream on Max.

The logline for the first film is as follows:

"When the Mystery Inc. gang is invited to Spooky Island, a popular amusement park, they soon discover that the attractions aren't the only things that are spooky. Strange things are happening, and it's up to Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma to uncover the truth behind the mysterious happenings."

What Is the Cast of 'Scooby-Doo' Up To?

Prinze Jr. is slated to return to his role in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie. Gellar stars in Dexter: Original Sin as Tayna Martin, the prequel to the acclaimed Michael C. Hall television series Dexter. Cardellini is fresh from starring alongside other favorites of the '90s and early aughts such as Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano in Netflix's No Good Dead. Lillard is set to return in the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's. As for the world of Scooby-Doo, Mindy Kaling recently lent her voice to the character of Velma in the HBO Max series Velma. The series had mixed reactions and was officially cancelled earlier this year. A pipe dream for a lot of fans would be to see Gellar, Prinze Jr. Cardellini, and Lillard reunite as these iconic characters, but for now, it is still just a dream.

See the quartet plus the iconic pup that started it all, Scooby-Doo in Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, available to stream on Netflix on January 1. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

