The Justice League may be missing, but Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! is certainly not. Once rumored to have been one of the many animated projects axed by Warner Bros. Discovery following the shelving of Batgirl, the Mystery Inc. and DC mash-up movie is still happening. Better yet, a new trailer has been unveiled that teams up the two iconic hounds for a mystery of a lifetime involving some of DC's most iconic characters.

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! follows Scooby-Doo and Mystery Inc. as they investigate the disappearance of the Justice League. The heroes are nowhere to be found, leaving villains like the Joker, Solomon Grundy, Harley Quinn, General Zod, and Giganta to run free through the streets of Metropolis and wreak havoc. Suspicions only further arise when the Scooby gang learns of phantoms haunting the Hall of Justice. With the help of Daily Planet reporters Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen, they look into the source of the spirits, running into a new pal and valuable ally in Superman's trusty dog Krypto. They have no shortage of suspects with all the villains around which also happens to include Lex Luthor and his assistant Mercy Graves who have their own plans for the Hall of Justice.

Krypto has enjoyed plenty of time in the spotlight lately. The super-powered pooch was recently voiced by Dwayne Johnson in the 2022 animated feature DC League of Super-Pets which also revolved around a pair of canines coming together to save the Justice League. His turn in the latest Scooby-Doo film will feature a fun cast led by the returning voice talents of Frank Welker, Grey DeLisle-Griffin, Matthew Lillard, and Kate Micucci alongside P.J. Byrne, Victoria Grace, Charles Halford, Nolan North, Tara Strong, Fred Tatasciore, James Arnold Taylor, and Niccole Thurman.

Scooby-Doo Has Been Hit Hard By Cancelations

Cancelation was apparently never in the cards for Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! according to the film's writer Tim Sheridan. In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, he explained how much of it was the internet running with a rumor at a time when Warner Bros. Discovery was shelving projects left and right. "Jeepers! It’s almost like this movie was always supposed to be released this fall and the internet just made up a dumb, unsupported story about it being canceled," he said. "But I wouldn’t know anything about that. It’s not like I wrote it."

Unfortunately, Scooby-Doo wasn't immune to the many cuts from Warner Bros. Scoob! Holiday Haunt doubly shocked the industry when it was scrapped alongside Batgirl despite being nearly completed to the point the crew finished production after its cancelation. In another blow to Mystery Inc. fans, Scooby-Doo and the Haunted High Rise, the film that would've marked the return of the Hex Girls, was also confirmed to be dead earlier this year. There's also the animated series Scooby-Doo! and the Mystery Pups which is also not moving forward. The release of Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! is finally some good news for fans who've seen a lot of promising new installments go up in flames of late.

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! releases this fall. Check out the trailer below.