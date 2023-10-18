The Big Picture The Scooby-Doo Project is a clever mash-up of The Blair Witch Project and Scooby-Doo, using live-action backdrops and animation to create a spooky atmosphere.

The short captures the essence of The Blair Witch Project with various nods and parodies to the film, while still maintaining a family-friendly and comedic tone.

Like other Scooby-Doo parodies of horror movies, such as Scream and The Addams Family, The Scooby-Doo Project is a brilliantly executed and entertaining watch for the spooky season.

In 1999, there were two major cultural events. First was the release of the found-footage phenomenon The Blair Witch Project, and the second was the Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? marathon on Cartoon Network. Now imagine if somehow, someway, there was a crossover between the two… well it doesn’t have to be imaginary because it really did happen, and it was aptly titled The Scooby-Doo Project. It aired in pieces during commercial breaks and was later aired in full at the end of the marathon. The short is a mix of live-action and animation, with the Mystery Inc. characters being placed over live-action backdrops, creating an eerie atmosphere that managed to make a family-friendly spoof feel genuinely scary at times.

Scooby-Doo's 'Blair Witch Project' Spoof Sends the Mystery Inc. Gang to the Woods

The Scooby-Doo Project sees the gang investigating a monster that is reportedly haunting the woods. It kicks off with Velma introducing each member of Mystery Inc. and explaining that she is documenting the mystery, which becomes a running gag throughout the short. The gang does interviews with locals about the monster, and as Velma points out, all of the stories are different. Their final interview is with a woman warning them not to go near the woods. A little scare has never deterred the gang before though and they go forth with their investigation. They arrive at the Casper County Woods where Shaggy remarks that the woods look more realistic than they’re used to, a cheeky nod to the live-action background used throughout. In fact, there are a lot of moments like this where the gang sort of breaks the fourth wall, like when Shaggy exclaims in terror that any time music plays they get chased. It’s a cute and funny addition to what is surprisingly a rather spooky short.

The gang investigates the monster in the woods with many comedic beats, such as Velma discovering their backpacks have been broken into and their food is missing, only to find Scooby is the culprit, because of course he is! Scrappy-Doo shows up, which seems to scare the gang more than the actual monster. At the end of the short, the Mystery Machine is found abandoned and search parties recall finding piles of Scooby snacks around the area. It’s honestly a great way to capitalize off of the popularity of The Blair Witch Project while still making something fun and unique. Plus, it’s completely family-friendly, though it definitely leans into the scariness at times.

Scooby-Doo Pays Homage to 'The Blair Witch Project' With Both Fear and Laughs

Given that the piece is meant to be a parody of The Blair Witch Project there are some great nods to the film. Aside from the obvious being the opening title card, and the missing posters of the gang, some shots pay family-friendly homage to the source material. One morning the gang wakes up to find a pile of Scooby snacks outside their tent, just like how the trio found a pile of rocks outside their tent in The Blair Witch Project. Or the scene when Velma is holding the camera below her face and shakily speaking to it, saying “Maybe this time, we shouldn’t have meddled. We shouldn’t have meddled!” This is of course a direct homage to a similar scene in The Blair Witch Project in which Heather is apologizing and tearfully saying she’s going to die in the woods. Then of course there’s the famous and chilling shot in The Blair Witch Project of Mike facing the wall, unspeaking and unmoving, as Heather screams his name. This is parodied in The Scooby-Doo Project with Shaggy facing the wall, not for any malevolent reason though, just because he’s “scared man! Like, scared!”

The Scooby-Doo Project is truly a brilliant piece of work and expertly dances the line between spooky and comedic, capturing enough of The Blair Witch Project’s aura while still managing to be appropriate for young audiences. It’s a great watch for the spooky season and an impressive one at that given how it all came together!

What Other Movies Has Scooby-Doo Parodied?

The Blair Witch Project is not the only horror flick that was Scoobified — the Scooby universe has many a horror parody under its belt. One of the most iconic is the Scream spoof which was used as a promo for The New Scooby-Doo Movies. Daphne takes on the Drew Barrymore role, answering the phone to a creepy voice modulator who asks her if she likes Scooby movies. The call is revealed to be from Shaggy, an especially funny nod when you realize that Matthew Lillard (who played one half of Ghostface in Scream) would later go on to play Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies. In The New Scooby-Doo Movies, The Addams Family was spoofed in a 1972 episode titled "Wednesday is Missing." And how about the time Supernatural transported its characters into the animated world of Scooby-Doo? The episode was aptly titled "Scoobynatural" and saw Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) help the Mystery Inc. gang solve a mystery. So, while The Scooby-Doo Project may not have been the only time the Scooby gang spoofed a horror flick, it was the scariest, and for that, it is in a league of its own.