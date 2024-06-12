The Big Picture Scooby-Doo fans rejoice as a new animated series, Go-Go Mystery Machine, is in development at WB Animation.

The spin-off will feature Scooby-Doo and Shaggy solving mysteries in Japan with new friends and creatures, giving a spooky and fun twist to the series.

With updated character designs and a new adventure, Go-Go Mystery Machine is a fresh addition to the long-running Scooby-Doo franchise.

Fans can never have enough of Scooby-Doo, and now they have a reason to rejoice as a new animated series, Go-Go Mystery Machine, is in development at WB Animation, Variety reports. First created in 1969 by writers Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for their animated series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! The characters have spawned a massive franchise since, resulting in the beloved Mystery Gang being a fan favorite across generations.

Per the new report, the spin-off will take Shaggy, and his adorable talking Great Dane Scooby across the ocean to Japan. Though this time around they have some new friends to help them solve the case. The accompanying image sees new anime-inspired character designs as we see the gang in the Mystery Machine, being chased by a variety of creatures, as they dash through the woods. The new image gives us some idea about the spooky tone and slick character designs. As per the official synopsis:

“While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country.”

In this hour of need, Scooby will turn to his uncle, Daisuke-Doo, gadget wiz Toshiro, and a magical friend, Etsuko to “help solve the mystery and catch the monsters.” Sounds like the usual Scooby-Doo adventure, however, it’ll be fun to see how the gang manages to outrun new mythical monsters. Go-Go Mystery Machine is in the works for the Cartoon Network. However, no further cast and crew details are available at the moment. Speaking at Annecy, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios vice president Stacey Kim said: "We have seen a lot of iterations of Scooby over the years, but nothing quite like this one. This is Scooby does anime."

‘Scooby-Doo’ Is a Franchise That Keeps on Giving

Image via Warner Bros.

Scooby-Doo is unarguably among the most popular and loved animated characters around the globe. Ever since its debut in 1969, the IP has spawned several films like Big Top Scooby-Doo!, Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon, Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare and many more. Furthermore, reboots of the animated series were produced for Cartoon Network beginning in 2010 and continuing through 2018.

Recently, Velma, an adult animated spin-off ran for two seasons on Max and garnered mixed responses from fans and critics. It starred Mindy Kaling as the voice of the titular character, with Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, and Glenn Howerton in supporting roles. Currently, Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series is in the works for Netflix from Riverdale producer Greg Berlanti. The series aims to update the adventures of Scooby-Doo and his gang as they solve mysteries.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Go-Go Mystery Machine. Various Scooby-Doo projects are available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max