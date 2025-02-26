If you haven’t seen both of the theatrical live-action Scooby-Doo movies (or you haven’t seen them in a while), then don’t miss out on them before they leave Netflix at the end of the month! Released at the dawn of the 21st century, Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed were live-action adaptations of the classic Scooby-Doo franchise. With exciting mysteries that delve into real paranormal antics to critique the series' long-running gags and character tropes, these films have been beloved by many over the years for their commitment to bringing the original material to life in fresh ways. Of course, that's all thanks to none other than James Gunn himself, who landed his first franchise gig writing these flicks, long before helming Guardians of the Galaxy or becoming head of DC Studios...

The Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo' Movies Were the Brainchild of James Gunn

Though it took nearly a decade for Warner Bros. to finally make a live-action Scooby-Doo film, once director Raja Gosnell and screenwriter James Gunn were brought on board, the project made some actual headway. Having only penned Tromeo and Juliet and the superhero comedy The Specials previously, Gunn was still relatively new to the Hollywood scene. But Scooby-Doo changed the game entirely. Originally, the film was a bit more adult-oriented. According to Gunn in a 2017 Facebook post, "The first cut was rated R by the MPAA, and the female stars' cleavage was CGI'd away so as not to offend." Indeed, Gunn's initial concept was far edgier than the finished product, but the studio had different (more family-oriented) ideas for Scooby-Doo in mind. Considering the talking dog and his sleuthing friends are, well, a children's cartoon, that was probably the safest bet.

While the first film was eventually toned down (which, admittedly, bummed Gunn out), both features retained much of their classic Scooby charm. Not only did they still follow the basic Scooby-Doo formula, but each film gives the characters far meatier emotional drama and material to work with than most cartoon incarnations — save, perhaps, Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated, which came out years later. Furthermore, the success of these pictures eventually led to Matthew Lillard becoming the official voice of Shaggy Rogers across all Scooby-Doo media. This was the first time in the franchise's history that a live-action Scooby actor would cross over into the cartoon world, and Lillard has remained the voice of Shaggy to this day.

'Scooby-Doo' DVD Sales Paid For James Gunn's Home (and