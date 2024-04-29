This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Netflix is creating a live-action Scooby-Doo series with a script-to-series commitment.

The legendary animated series follows Mystery Inc. as they solve mysteries with their talking Great Dane.

Warner Bros. Television and Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions will produce the new series for the streamer.

Ruh-roh! The Mystery Machine is revving its engine again! Netflix is gearing up to bring a new spin to a beloved classic with a live-action TV series adaptation of Scooby-Doo. The streaming giant is currently in negotiations for what promises to be an exciting new venture into the world of Mystery Inc. The project comes with a script-to-series commitment, meaning if Netflix approves the initial script, it will automatically greenlight a full series. If they don't, it'll be the fault of those pesky, meddling kids.

Scooby-Doo is a legendary animated series that follows the adventures of a group of four young adults and their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo. The team, known as Mystery Inc., includes Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Norville "Shaggy" Rogers, along with their titular canine, Scooby-Doo. Together, they travel in their van, the Mystery Machine, solving mysteries typically involving supposedly supernatural creatures through a series of hijinks and misadventures. The series debuted in 1969 with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?

The live-action series aims to update the adventures of Scooby-Doo and his gang as they solve mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures through a combination of comedy, mystery, and youthful adventure. This isn't the first time Scooby and the gang have been brought to life outside of animation, but the new series should bring a fresh spark to the time-honored formula. The characters previously hit the big screen in 2002 with Scooby-Doo and its 2004 sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Both films featured a live-action cast that brought the animated series to life with a mix of critical and commercial outcomes. Additionally, TV movies like Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2009) and Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster (2010) have also explored the origins and adventures of the gang in a live-action format.

Who's Making the New 'Scooby-Doo' Series?

Warner Bros. Television and Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions are set to produce the series, leveraging Berlanti’s extensive background in creating popular television, ranging from superhero dramas to intricate mysteries. The script will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, who have experience in adapting well-known titles for modern audiences with projects such as Netflix's Cowboy Bebop and Hulu’s High Fidelity. The executive production team includes Appelbaum, Rosenberg, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman, with Jonathan Gabay and Adrienne Erickson as co-executive producers.

Stay tuned for more updates on Scooby-Doo. Jinkies!