2025 is shaping up as a big year for James Gunn. The mastermind behind the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad is about to debut Superman, his first film under the new DCU he's spearheading with Peter Safran. It's likely to be the biggest movie of the year if the trailer's record-breaking viewership is any indication, introducing David Corenswet as Clark Kent and bringing the Man of Steel back to theaters for the first time since 2017's Justice League. If you're looking to catch up on Gunn's filmography before Supes takes flight again on July 11, Netflix subscribers will want to hurry to watch two cult classics he penned based on the iconic Hanna Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo before they leave in March.

Released in 2002, the first Scooby-Doo brought together a star-studded Mystery Inc., featuring I Know What You Did Last Summer duo Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Daphne Blake and Fred Jones, alongside Linda Cardellini as Velma Dinkley, Neil Fanning voicing Scooby, and Matthew Lillard in a standout role as Shaggy Rogers that he still reprises to this day in animated form. The group reunites for a story that feels ripped right out of the animated series, as they're all individually invited to investigate a horror-themed tropical resort with more than a few recent paranormal incidents. After disbanding for two years, their visits to the aptly-named Spooky Island force them back together to solve what's behind the many possessions of the island's college-age tourists before a sinister plot can be brought to fruition.

A $275.7 million box office haul led to the creation of Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed just two years later, reuniting the same team while trading out Rowan Atkinson and Isla Fisher for a reinforced supporting cast including Seth Green, Tim Blake Nelson, Peter Boyle, and Alicia Silverstone. In the follow-up, Mystery Inc. has to reckon with the ghosts of their past—literally—when an evil masked figure with an axe to grind brings to life all the old monsters they unmasked and tarnishes the gang's reputation in their hometown of Coolsville. Their only hope of redemption is to stop the mysterious mastermind's plot. In addition to being written by Gunn, both movies were directed by The Smurfs helmer Raja Gosnell.

What Happened to Gunn's Third Live-Action 'Scooby-Doo'?