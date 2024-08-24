The Big Picture Get ready for some spooky fun this September with four Scooby-Doo movies on Max, including classic titles like Aloha! Scooby-Doo.

Dive into the Halloween spirit with Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost.

Don't miss out on the adventures of Mystery Inc. as they uncover haunted towns and islands in Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost and Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island on September 14.

Hop in the Mystery Machine, Max will host four Scooby-Doo movies beginning in September. The movies are among several iconic animations coming to the streaming service, like Tom & Jerry. The following four movies are coming to Max on September 14.

Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)

Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost (1999)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

With that in mind, here are two of the four that should definitely be on your watch list:

Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost

Image via Warner Bros.

With Spooky Season just around the corner, both of the following films should definitely make their way onto your watch list. The 1999 film Scooby-Doo and the Witch's Ghost is exactly the kind of fun Halloween romp you'd think it is. After the gang is invited to hometown of Ben Ravencroft (Tim Curry), Oakhaven, Massachusetts. Now the gang is thrust into ghost haunting. One is allegedly haunting the streets of now the tourist attraction surrounding that very same ghost, Sarah Ravencroft. The ghost also happens to be the ancestor of Ben. As the gang unravels the mystery, meets the iconic Hex Girls (and yes the song will get stuck in your head), it should definitely be one of the top movies you check out, come September 14.

Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost (1999) The Mystery Inc. gang travels to Oakhaven to investigate a haunted town. They uncover a plot involving a famous horror writer and a real witch's ghost, leading to spooky and humorous adventures. Release Date October 5, 1999 Director Jim Stenstrum Cast Scott Innes , Mary Kay Bergman , Frank Welker , B.J. Ward , Tim Curry , Kimberly Brooks , Jennifer Hale , jane wiedlin Runtime 70 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers David A. Goodman , Rick Copp , Davis Doi , Glenn Leopold Expand

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island

Image via Warner Home Video

According to Collider's own Maggie Lovitt, "I used to swear Zombie Island cured every ailment." So why not take that sage advice if you're feeling under the weather this September? The direct-to-video movie from 1998 reunites Mystery, Inc. after a year-long hiatus to investigate a bayou island. The island is allegedly supposed to be haunted by the ghost of a pirate named Morgan Moon Scar. As Shaggy, Scooby, Fred, Daphne, and Velma quickly learn, not everything is as it seems. You can find out just why and how Zombies end up chasing Scooby-Doo in Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island on September 14.

Scooby-Doo On Zombie Island The Mystery Gang reunite and visit Moonscar Island, a remote island with a dark secret. Daphne wants more than just a villain in a costume, and they get more than they ever expected. Release Date September 22, 1998 Director Jim Stenstrum Cast Scott Innes , Billy West , Mary Kay Bergman , Frank Welker , B.J. Ward , Adrienne Barbeau , Tara Strong , Cam Clarke Runtime 77 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Glenn Leopold , Davis Doi , William Hanna , Joseph Barbera Expand

You can watch all four Scooby-Doo movies September 14 on Max.

