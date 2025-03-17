This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

If you think what Max did to Looney Tunes is bad, wait till you hear about what the streaming platform has done to Scooby-Doo. The Warner Bros Discovery-owned streaming platform has pulled plenty of Scooby-Doo films off its catalog, along with a handful of Tom and Jerry movies. This has been an ongoing trend since last year, as plenty of iconic cartoons were reportedly gone on the platform.

According to Comicbook.com, eight Scooby-Doo films are no longer available to stream on Max. They include Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island, Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost, Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy, Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King, Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo, Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare, Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost. There hasn't been any news about the removed films finding a new streaming home. But fortunately, a lot of animated TV shows like Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated is still available to stream on the platform.

What's disappointing about these latest removals is that some of these films were added to Max's catalog in 2024. Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost and Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island were added to the streaming service in September 2024. Meanwhile, a handful of underrated Scooby-Doo classics made their way to the platform in the same year.

Max Isn't The Only Platform Removing 'Scooby-Doo' Content

Aside from Max, Netflix has also removed the Scooby-Doo content from its catalog. It previously hosted James Gunn's live-action movies, Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. First released in 2002, both films were directed by Raja Gosnell and written by Gunn before he entered the MCU and DCU. The movies featured a star-studded cast, including Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and Neil Fanning as Scooby-Doo. These films were removed from Netflix in March 2025.

Unfortunately, both live-action movies were poorly received by fans and critics alike. The first film received a low critics score of 32 percent and an average audience score of 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, its sequel received an even lower score from critics, 22% percent. Despite their low review scores, both films did well at the box office, generating over $275 million and $181 million, respectively.

If you still want to watch some Scooby-Doo movies, don't fret. Three Scooby-Doo titles, Scooby-Doo! And the Spooky Scarecrow, Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals! and Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace will be available to stream on Tubi on April 1, 2025.