It's been 20 years since the release of the live-action Scooby-Doo movie, and whilst the film was a huge success at the box office, we saw a very different production to that which was originally planned. With a host of changed character arcs and starring roles, James Gunn's screenplay wasn't quite the Mystery Incorporated production he'd imagined. Some of these changes were definitely for the better, but there are some that would've made for a much more progressive feature.

The film was a childhood staple for many of us, and still renders fond memories for those who had the privilege of experiencing it. Would it have still been such a success with some alternate narratives? Could it have possible been even better? Let's delve into some of the versions we didn't see, and consider why they never came to fruition.

Jim Carrey as Shaggy Rogers

Matthew Lillard did a stellar job as the well-meaning, yet often helpless, Shaggy, even landing himself the voiceover role in the animated series for many years to come. He wasn't the first choice though. The 2002 adventure to Spooky Island was originally due to be released back in the 1990s, and Hollywood star Jim Carrey was signed on to play Shaggy. Unfortunately for fans who were excited to this portrayal, the production hit numerous delays and the movie no longer worked for Carrey's schedule, and so he withdrew from the role. Interestingly, Austin Powers' leading man Mike Myers was then seriously considered for the role, but in the end the studio went for Lillard. Whilst it would have made for quite a different portrayal of the lovable Mary-Jane admirer, Lillard did such a good job that it's hard to imagine anybody else in the role.

Isla Fisher as Daphne

There were many big names considered for the role of Daphne, but it was eventually Sarah Michelle Gellar who was chosen as the best fit. Actresses such as Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Love Hewitt were in the running for the role, but neither were favored over Gellar. One actress who did manage to make a lasting impression on director Raja Gosnell was Isla Fisher. After being so impressed with her skills during her audition for Daphne, she was given the role of Mary-Jane, Shaggy's love interest. Fisher was a childhood fan of the franchise, and was delighted to be a part of the project. She portrayed Mary-Jane admirably, but it's difficult to envision her as Daphne, a role Gellar seemed a perfect fit for.

Velma Was Originally Gay

Velma Dinkley has long been theorized to be gay by fans of the Scooby-Doo franchise, and as it turns out, she very nearly was. James Gunn confirmed that in his original screenplay for the live-action movie, Velma was explicitly gay. This version of Velma was slowly watered down by the studio until eventually there was no mention of her sexuality, and then she even had a boyfriend in the sequel, Monsters Unleashed. This was a shame for the film. At a time when there was a huge underrepresentation of LGBTQ+ characters in the film and TV world, this was a golden chance for the studio to show support to the community. It would have been a huge moment for any young fans who may have been struggling with their sexuality, as they would have seen such an iconic character embrace their own identity.

The Movie Was Written as PG-13

When the screenplay was initially created, Gunn had it in his mind that it would be rated PG-13, and it even got filmed as such. However, after some feedback from a test-screening, some scenes featuring more mature themes were cut from the film, and its rating was reduced to PG. Ahead of the final release, the studio made the decision to cut out any swearing used, some jokes were cut, and Gunn has even said that the studio went as far as to CGI over any shots of cleavage.

Further to the discussion on Velma's sexuality, there was originally a scene featuring a kiss between her and Daphne. For me, this was a wise decision to cut from the film as it almost stereotypes the fact that Velma was initially a lesbian. With the context of her sexuality also already being removed, the scene would have felt quite uncomfortable and confusing to watch. These changes to reduce the rating of the film are possibly a big part of the reason behind its success; the family-friendly nature of Scooby-Doo made it a lot more accessible, and attracted people of all ages to the theaters. A higher rating would have caused some families to be more reluctant to watch the film, and would have therefore restricted the box-office takings.

The Luna Ghost

Portrayed in quite a typical ghostly fashion, a white apparition with hollowed black eyes, the Luna Ghost appeared toward the beginning of the 2002 feature. The specter kidnaped Daphne at a toy manufacturing factory, until being stifled by Shaggy and Scooby. He was unmasked in the classic Scooby-Doo way, and was revealed to be Old Man Smithers (Jim Cummings), the factory's janitor. That was the last we saw of the character in the end, but Smithers was originally supposed to be the film's main villain and the man responsible for Spooky Island. Of course, this didn't go ahead, and we got the chance to see an evil Scrappy-Doo wreak havoc on the island. This added an extra dimension to the film, as it allowed the studio to create a twist that the audience would understand, given the prominence of Scrappy across the various animated series. Without this, it would have been hard for the film to distinguish its plot from just a regular series episode, where a one-off character was usually the antagonist. This was a bold decision by Gunn, but one that paid off for the movie as a whole and contributed to its success. As an intriguing side note, Tim Curry was offered the role of Emile Mondavarious, but turned it down upon hearing that Scrappy-Doo was such a prominent figure in the film.

With the multiverse currently being a hot topic in the world of cinema, with films like Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness and Everything Everywhere All At Once popularizing the concept, it's a nice idea to imagine these different versions of Scooby-Doo. Twenty years on, we're left wondering what could have been, but nevertheless, we were still treated to a very enjoyable family film that has stood the test of time.