HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced that their annual Halloween plans once again include a month-long Scoobtober celebration that will begin on October 1.

The celebration kicks off with new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? will feature familiar voices such as Cher, Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Terry Bradshaw, Lucy Liu, Jason Sudeikis, Run DMC, and more. The show follows the gang as they team up with celebrities to tackle their most difficult mysteries.

More than 20 Scooby-Doo movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will be streamed on HBO Max along with the popular animated series, Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! Cartoon Network will air the Scooby-Doo franchise’s most recent theatrical release, Scoob!, for the first time on their channel during ACME Night on October 24 at 6PM ET.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Why 'Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island' Is One of the Best & Scariest Films of the Franchise

The network plans to air over 17 hours of Scooby-Doo programming during the Scoobtober celebration. Starting at 9AM to 12PM ET every Sunday, two Warner Bros. Home Entertainment movies from the show’s library will air; this includes Scooby-Doo!, The Sword and the Scoob, Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!

Scooby-Doo episodes are also available in the CN app. Fans can collect exclusive Scooby-Doo figures through the CN Arcade app, too, if they decide to add more Scooby-Doo flavor to their Halloween celebration.

Movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Library include: Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash, Lego Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood, Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King, Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword, Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & the Bold, Scooby-Doo! & the Gourmet Ghost, Scooby-Doo! & WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon, Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo, Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map!, Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery, Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie, Scooby-Doo! and the Spooky Scarecrow, Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare, Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy, Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!, Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur, Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon, Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace, Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness, Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire, Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy, Scooby-Doo! Shaggy's Showdown, Scooby-Doo! Spooky Games!, Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright, Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins, Scooby-Doo! The WWE Mystery.

Cartoon Network movie lineup (9:00-12:00 p.m. ET/PT):

Sunday, Oct. 3:

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost

Sunday, Oct. 10:

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost

Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness

Sunday, Oct. 17:

Scooby-Doo! and Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon

Sunday, Oct. 24:

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy’s Showdown

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery

Scoob! (6:00 p.m. - ACME Night – Broadcast Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 31:

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo!

Scoob!

KEEP READING: In New WB Opening, Scorpion Faces His Toughest Opponent Yet: Shaggy?!

Share Share Tweet Email

'Bad Sport' Trailer Delves Deep Into the Criminal Side of Sports in Netflix Docuseries Episodes include 6 of the biggest crimes and controversies in sports history.

Read Next