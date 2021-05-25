Popular culture reunions seem to be all the rage these days, which is no surprise that the Mystery Gang are having a reunion of their own. The special, fittingly titled The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special has been announced and will premiere on The CW Network later this year. It is just one of the three specials announced by the network today, which include a Legends of Tomorrow Christmas special and a film centered around The Waltons.

The special centers around the Mystery Gang — Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and the trusty Scooby-Doo — reuniting at the Warner Bros. Studio Lot to talk about the franchise’s longevity. However, they soon find themselves in the middle of a strange haunting that will test their detective skills once and for all. With a description like that, longtime fans and casual viewers alike can expect a new mystery that celebrates the franchise’s long-running history.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Scooby-Doo' Animated Prequel 'Velma,' Starring Mindy Kaling, Coming to HBO Max

Scooby-Doo is one of Warner Bros.’s longest-running media franchises, having the animated reboot Scoob! premiering in theaters just last year. However, the core premise of the franchise, a group of teens investigating usually-debunked hauntings with their talking dog, has always been able to translate well to other mediums over the years. From animated cartoons to nearly R-rated films, it is no wonder that the franchise has continued to entertain and fascinate for over fifty years.

The new Scooby-Doo special will be executive produced by Jonathan Stern in a collaboration between Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, and Stern’s company Abominable Pictures. While the company behind Children’s Hospital and the Netflix reboot of Mystery Science Theater 3000 making a Scooby-Doo special might sound strange, we can probably expect a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the franchise’s Saturday morning cartoon origins.

The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special’s release date is currently unknown. However, we do know some details about the aforementioned Legends of Tomorrow special starring the lovable Beebo. Read more about the appropriately titled Beebo Saves Christmas special here.

KEEP READING: Finished ‘Powerpuff’ Pilot Being Rewritten and Reshot for The CW

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Trailer Introduces Lena Headey and Karen Gillan's Mother-Daughter Assassin Duo The trailer also promises ‘John Wick’ levels of action.

Read Next