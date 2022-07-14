Hugh Grant is reportedly one of the actors under consideration to play Prince Andrew in Scoop, a new film about his disastrous BBC interview about the royal's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Grant is “on the shortlist” of actors to portray the disgraced royal in the upcoming film written by acclaimed Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat, Deadline reported.

The film will tell the story of how the BBC secured the 2019 Newsnight interview with the Duke about his friendship with the convicted sex offender. In the interview, the Duke denied having slept with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of abusing her since she was 17. He also refuted her claim that he was sweating profusely the night of the alleged assault, saying it is impossible because he "cannot sweat." The infamous interview, conducted by Emily Maitlis, is widely perceived as a remarkable feat for the program and an ill-advised move by Prince Andrew, who has largely disappeared from public life since the interview.

The film is adapted from Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews by Sam McAlister, a former Newsnight producer, which gives insider information on how some of the broadcaster’s most famous interviews. The book was optioned shortly after it was announced by producer Hilary Salmon, who launched The Lighthouse Film & TV production company two years ago with Radford Neville and Nick Betts. Moffat is writing the screenplay for The Lighthouse Film & TV production company along with the British indie Voltage TV. Salmon and Moffat have worked together previously on Undercover, Silk, Criminal Justice and AMC show 61st Street, starring Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis, and Tosin Cole, which just completed its second season.

RELATED: From ‘Notting Hill’ to ‘Love Actually’: 11 Best Hugh Grant Movies

Grant most recently played a wealthy doctor accused of murdering his young lover in the HBO original series The Undoing as well as Jeremy Thorpe, the Liberal party leader who allegedly hired a hitman to kill his former boyfriend in the British comedy-drama A Very English Scandal. He also plays Phoenix Buchanan, the deluded actor turned villain in Paddington 2 as well as the nefarious private investigator Fletcher in The Gentlemen. The well-known actor is an active critic of the tabloids and Murdoch press on Twitter. He most recently called for the protestors gathered outside Downing Street waiting for the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister to play the theme music from The Benny Hill Show.

Sam McAlister’s book Scoops was officially published today by Oneworld Productions.