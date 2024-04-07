The Big Picture Scoop covers Prince Andrew's scandel and close ties with Jeffrey Epstein, but it focuses on the journalists who secured the interview with him.

The BBC interview with Prince Andrew sheds light on the scandal, showing the struggle to secure it by Sam McAlister.

Despite denying the allegations, Prince Andrew's reputation took a hit post-Scoop, leading to the loss of his titles and a settlement.

In 2020, Netflix released Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, an in-depth look at Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scandal and how he used his power and wealth to cover up his crimes. The docuseries went into detail about Epstein and Guylaine Maxwell's roles in recruiting women (including minors) who later came forward as victims of a molestation "pyramid scheme". Although this Netflix original gave an overview of what happened behind closed doors in the criminal case against the financier, it didn't go into detail about one of the people linked to this operation. The British royal family has been immersed in several headlines, from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping down as senior royals to the recent online obsession around Kate Middleton, leading her to make a public announcement about her battle with cancer.

Yet, the news about Prince Andrew's connection with Epstein and the sexual assault allegations against him was probably the most controversial of them all. After letting go of his royal duties and having his reputation tarnished, the Duke of York agreed to an exclusive BBC interview in 2019 with the hopes that it might clear the air about his relationship with the financier. This real-life story takes center stage in Netflix's latest drama, Scoop, which is entirely focused on the lead up to the infamous Newsnight interview and its repercussions.

Scoop (2024) How the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Philip Martin Cast Gillian Anderson , Rufus Sewell , Keeley Hawes , Romola Garai Writers Peter Moffat

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Were Close Since the '90s

As Scoops portrays in Prince Andrew's (Rufus Sewell) interview with Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), he first met Jeffrey Epstein in 1999 through Guylaine Maxwell. He and Maxwell had known each other since she was an undergrad student at Oxford. According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of York vacationed at Epstein's private island in the Caribbean in 1999, the first of many interactions they had throughout the years. From Andrew's 40th to Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday celebrations, the two were photographed together on multiple occasions, including after the financier was sentenced to jail in 2008.

When asked by Maitlis in the Newsnight interview about his meeting with Epstein at Central Park in 2010, the prince shared that they met that day to break ties given the allegations. Yet, Andrew stayed at Epstein's house for a few days after this conversation, making his claims about breaking off the friendship less believable. Especially since he denied the claim that he was a guest of honor at a four-day party, allegedly to celebrate Epstein's prison release. According to a 2019 interview for the BBC, the Duke of York said it wasn't a party but rather a small gathering with only eight or ten people in attendance.

Prince Andrew Was Accused of Abusing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, One of Epstein's Victims

Aside from his bond with a convicted sex-trafficker, Prince Andrew was also named in Epstein's 2015 court case. The mention wasn't just due to his relationship with the financier, but rather the royal's connection to Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein's victims. Giuffre had a difficult upbringing, having endured abuse and homelessness before meeting with Maxwell and Epstein for what she believed was a job interview to be a massage therapist. After being abused by the financier himself, she accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault following their meeting in London in 2001.

During that time, she was only 17, and a photograph taken that night has since circulated on the internet, showing the Duke of York with his arm wrapped around her waist. That wasn't the only time that Giuffre accused the royal of sexual misconduct. In her civil case, she shared that he abused her two more times after that, at Epstein's properties in Manhattan and Little St. James. In the interview with Newsnight, Prince Andrew said that he doesn't remember meeting Giuffre and denied ever having sex with her.

'Scoop' Focuses on How BBC Journalists Secured an Interview With Prince Andrew Amid the Scandal

Although Netflix's Scoop does cover the allegations and friendship between Prince Andrew and Epstein (primarily through the BBC conversation), it's focused on the women who secured the interview in the first place. The main character is Sam McAlister (Billie Piper), the former Newsnight producer who convinced the royal prince and his then-private secretary Amanda Thirsk (Keeley Hawes) to greenlight the interview. In a sit-down with Esquire, the real-life McAlister shared more about how she used brutal honesty to get the prince and his team onboard:

"The job was about connection and integrity. People had to trust you and what you were saying. And so I showed my trust to people by being honest and direct with them. We were about halfway through the negotiation at that stage, so we had been there for an hour, so it’s not quite as blunt as it sounds, but we created a real rapport. I knew he trusted what I said."

After McAlister got the interview set up (a process that took about 13 months in total, with Princess Beatrice showing up during the negotiation), it was time for Emily Maitlis and producer Esme Wren (Romala Garai) to prep and orchestrate the interview. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Maitlis mentioned that she was very anxious during this preparation period and all too aware that she needed to do an "interview that could hold up in a court of law".

Once the interview was done, McAlister said that Prince Andrew and his team were very optimistic about it, while the BBC couldn't believe the interview would actually make it to the light of day. After it aired, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and the right to be called 'His Royal Highness'. He also settled the sexual assault lawsuit and paid an undisclosed amount to Giuffre. As for McAlister, she went on to write the memoir that inspired the Netflix film, Scoops: Inside the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews from Prince Andrew to Steven Seagal. Like McAlister, Maitlis also left the BBC and is now a host of The News Agents on LBC Radio.

