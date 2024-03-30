In the aftermath of one of modern history's most notorious sexual abuse scandals, it was the tenacity of a group of journalists that exposed the contentious relationship between Duke of York Prince Andrew and notorious trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. That story is set to unfold in a new political thriller and biopic, Scoop. Directed by Philip Martin, who previously and appropriately directed episodes of The Crown, Scoop showcases how an insider worked with the BBC to organize an incredibly important interview with Prince Andrew Albert Christian Edward (Rufus Sewell).

The interview occurred mere months after Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison, and the circumstances around him and his associates continue to be a subject of contention to this very day. Scoop will likely offer even further context behind the interview that changed so much about Prince Andrew and the questionable friendship between him and a convicted sex offender. To learn more about the tense political thriller and its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Scoop.

Scoop (2024) How the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Philip Martin Cast Gillian Anderson , Rufus Sewell , Keeley Hawes , Romola Garai Main Genre Biography Writers Peter Moffat

When is 'Scoop' Coming Out?

A world of exposing wealth and power through investigative journalism begins when Scoop premieres on Friday, April 5th, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Scoop'?

Scoop headlines a busy month for Netflix, which is where the film will be exclusively available to watch and stream. Netflix's packed April 2024 calendar follows a very busy March theatrical season, which included heavy-hitting franchise entries like Dune: Part Two, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In terms of original feature films, highlights from Netflix's upcoming calendar include the live-action/animated hybrid Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp, the second part of Zack Snyder's space opera Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, and live-action manga remake City Hunter.

Watch the Trailers for 'Scoop'

The first trailer for Scoop was released by Netflix on February 12th, which gives fans a first look at a virtually unrecognizable Rufus Sewell playing Prince Andrew. The brief teaser footage begins with the characters carefully navigating this tense political setting of the British Royal Family in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein's various scandals. The first trailer ends with a tease of the main event, that being BBC journalist Emily Maitlis' (Gillian Anderson) bombshell interview with the controversial Prince Andrew.

The second trailer for Scoop, released by Netflix on March 18th, expands a bit more on BBC producer Sam McCalister's (Billie Piper) role in booking the Prince Andrew video. It's abundantly clear that neither she nor Emily Maitlis will not be mincing words with Prince Andrew, which on paper should be something that he and his many lawyers and publicists would want to avoid. Remarkably, they are able to convince Andrew to do the interview, and even he admits he thinks it went well after it took place. Little did he know that the interview would lead to a political fallout that would ensue once the interview was made public.

Who Stars in 'Scoop'?

The cast of Scooped is led by two-time Emmy-winner Gillian Anderson, who completely transforms into the role of BBC interviewer Emily Maitlis. Anderson is undoubtedly best-known for her lead role in The X-Files, where her character of Dana Scully is one of the most iconic characters in all of sci-fi television. She also has worked with Netflix on several occasions, playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown and Jean Milburn in Sex Education.

Also in the cast, as influential BBC producer Sam McCalister, is Billie Piper, the star of Doctor Who as well as Secret Diary of a Call Girl. Playing the part of Prince Andrew is veteran villain actor Rufus Sewell, who has played plenty of antagonist roles in shows like The Man in High Castle and movies like Old. Also in the top billing for Scoop is Orphan Black: Echoes star Keeley Hawes, who will be playing Prince Andrew's former aide, Amanda Thrisk.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are Romola Garai (One Life), Aoife Hinds (Hellraiser), Richard Goulding (Me Before You), Alice Bailey Johnson (Black Mirror), Tim Bentinck (The Crown), Raffaello Degruttola (Rush), and Gavin Spokes (House of the Dragon).

What is 'Scoop' About?

The official plot synopsis of Scoop reads as follows:

Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview - Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.

Who is Making 'Scoop'?

Primarily known for their television work, Philip Martin will be directing Scoop. He's a rock-solid choice for a drama about the Royal Family, given that he previously directed both The Crown and Catherine the Great. The screenplay was penned by Mortal screenwriter Geoff Bussetil and Your Honor scribe Peter Moffat. Scoop is produced by Eimhear McMahon (You Were Never Really Here), Radford Neville (Loving Miss Hatto), Hilary Salmon (Silk), and Sanjay Singhal (Inside the Factory).

Scoop will also feature music by Anne Nitkin (Hijack) and Hannah Peel (Rogue Agent), cinematography by Nanu Segal (An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn), editing by Kristina Hetherington (Red, White & Royal Blue), production design by Stéphane Collonge (The Souvenir), and art direction by Danielle Bayliss (Ted Lasso).

