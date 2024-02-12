The Big Picture The Netflix movie Scoop portrays the infamous interview that ruined Prince Andrew's reputation for good.

The interview included damaging statements by Prince Andrew about his friendship with Jeffery Epstein and unusual denials of sexual misconduct allegations.

Rufus Sewell stars as Prince Andrew in the Netflix movie.

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for Scoop, the incredible — and incredulous — story of the interview that ruined the reputation for good of one of the Royal Family's most high-profile members. Scoop is based on the memoir of Newsnight editor Sam McAlister's book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview, featuring British newscaster and reporter Emily Maitlis (played by Gillian Anderson), and the recounting of her infamous sitdown with Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell), designed to get to the bottom of his long-reported relationship with the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein. What followed was some of the most painful, cringeworthy, and astonishing television ever seen, as the Prince suffered what can only be described as an attack of ego and cockiness designed to shield himself but ended up impaling him on his own sword.

Directed by Philip Martin, the movie dramatically recounts how Maitlis and the BBC were able to secure the interview with The Queen's son, with the Royal Family believing such a media presentation would rehabilitate his reputation. Instead, it destroyed it and fully the movie is a dramatic retelling of the process of securing the BBC television interview that brought about the downfall of Prince Andrew and exposed his friendship with Epstein. Martin previously described that, in the making of the film, it was his aim to reveal the efforts made by every reporter involved in the case and the lengths to which they went to get answers to those key questions about Andrew and Epstein's murky relationship. The director stressed the movie would be about the "search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections.”

Why Was Prince Andrew's Interview So Damaging?

During the interview, Prince Andrew made several admissions that were seen as damaging. He did not regret his friendship with Epstein, stating that it had provided him with opportunities and beneficial experiences. Andrew attempted to refute allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17. His denials included unusual alibis, such as his claim that he could not have sweated profusely during the alleged encounter because he had a medical condition, resulting from an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War, that made it impossible for him to sweat. In the aftermath of the interview, Prince Andrew announced he would step back from public duties for the foreseeable future. Additionally, he faced repercussions in terms of loss of sponsorships and affiliations with various charities and organizations.

In addition to Anderson and Sewell, the film stars BilliePiper, KeeleyHawes, and RomolaGarai. Scoop drops on Netflix on April 5, 2024. Check out the trailer above to see what the scandal is all about.

Scoop (2024) How the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Philip Martin Cast Gillian Anderson , Rufus Sewell , Keeley Hawes , Romola Garai Main Genre Biography Writers Peter Moffat

Watch on Netflix