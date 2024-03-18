The Big Picture Get a behind-the-scenes look at the explosive Prince Andrew interview in Netflix's upcoming film Scoop.

Discover the dark comedic moments and struggles faced by journalists seeking the truth.

Watch as the film highlights power, privilege, and differing perspectives in the search for truth.

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming biographical drama Scoop, the feature directed by Philip Martin aims to retell the efforts that went into securing Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview which damaged his reputation for good. The film looks thrilling and full of twists and turns as it presents a reality stranger than fiction.

“An hour of television can change everything." The trailer sets the tone with a voiceover as we see the recreation of the media hounding Prince Andrew as the news about Jeffrey Epstein shook the world. The clip outlines the efforts of three women trying to fix the interview from any mean possible as we later see British journalist Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson) being “smuggled into the palace.” Overall, the feature has its dark comedic moments and brilliantly outlines the struggles and extent that journalists go through to get the scoop of truth for their audience.

‘Scoop’ Will Highlight Different Perspectives of the Truth

Image via Netflix

Based on the memoir of Newsnight editor Sam McAlister, Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview, the film recounts Maitlis’ infamous sitdown with Prince Andrew, designed to get to the bottom of his long-reported friendship with the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein. The film is billed as a story about “power, privilege, and differing perspectives and how we judge what’s true.”

It highlights the attempts by the reporters, who went above and beyond to get the answers people wanted which resulted in one of the most painful, cringe-worthy royal interviews ever as the Prince made several damaging revelations including the fact that he did not regret his friendship with the sex offender but rather his friendship with Epstein provided him with opportunities and beneficial experiences. He also attempted to refute the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him as a minor. The interview made waves around the globe and tarnished the royal’s image for good. In the aftermath, Prince Andrew stepped back from his Royal duties.

The series cast Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew, Billie Piper as Sam McAlister, Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk, Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly, Romola Garai as Esme Wren, Charity Wakefield as Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice, Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth, Theresa Godly as BBC U.S News Reporter and Paul Popplewell. Martin directs from a screenplay by Peter Moffat.

Scoop drops on Netflix on April 5. You can check out the trailer below: