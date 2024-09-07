The 2024 iteration of the Toronto International Film Festival is officially underway with David Gordon Green getting the honor of kicking off the festivities with his new film Nutcrackers. It's a big honor for a director who's kept busy across multiple genres over the past several years. between his polarizing Halloween and The Exorcist reboots and continued role producing and directing episodes of The Righteous Gemstones among other things. He's since been exorcised from the latter of the two horror trilogies, but the future still holds plenty of projects for him, including one that's been on the back burner for ten years. While speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at TIFF, he gave a light update on where things stand with Score, which he was developing with Miami Vice veteran Don Johnson back in 2014.

Score was set to bring Green back into the arena of sports after previously working on Eastbound & Down. Johnson, who had also appeared in episodes of the Danny McBride baseball comedy, had written the series and would've starred as an unhinged football head coach who goes out of his way to demolish the rules of the NCAA and recruit a team full of criminals. Set in the 1980s, the story planned to unfold during the rise of college football with big-time Kenny Powers energy oozing out of the project. However, nothing ever moved forward beyond that initial development.

Green didn't make any promises, but he assured that Score is back on his radar, at the very least. Momentum died down years ago, but he said he'd still be willing to reteam with Johnson to get the ball rolling again at some point in the future:

"You know what? That came out again recently. Don and I were developing this thing many years ago as a series for him, and I haven't heard anything about it for a number of years. I guess that must have been in a headline that someone caught a little late. But sure, man. I love him. We had a great time on Eastbound & Down, and I've always talked about doing something together, so maybe we'll dust off Score and get it kickin’ one of these days."

David Gordon Green Opened TIFF on a High Note With 'Nutcrackers'

For now, the focus is on finding a distributor for Nutcrackers once its run on the festival circuit comes to a close. Ben Stiller stars in his grand return to a leading role, playing a real estate worker who's suddenly tasked with taking care of four rambunctious kids (played by real siblings Homer, Ulysses, Arlo, and Atlas Janson) in rural Ohio after the death of his sister. Initially rushing to find someone to take them off his hands so he can re-focus on work, their arrangement changes his outlook on life and familial bonds, forcing him to rethink both his and their futures. Collider's Ross Bonaime gave the film a 7/10 in his review, praising Green and the cast's work for adding charm to a tried-and-true family drama setup. Linda Cardellini, Tim Heidecker, Edi Patterson, and Toby Huss round out the cast.

Johnson, for his part, has also kept busy of late. The Emmy nominee has remained a regular presence in film and television in recent years with Kenan, A Little White Lie, and Book Club: The Next Chapter among his recent roles. However, Netflix viewers just saw him take part in a gritty revenge thriller on September 6 with Rebel Ridge starring Aaron Pierre. Next up for him will be Ryan Murphy's new medical drama Doctor Odyssey which hits ABC on September 26.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more from TIFF